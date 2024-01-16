Taku Japanese Steakhouse Columbus
Full Menu
Appetizers - From Sushi Bar
- Yellowtail with Jalapeño$13.55
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, served with citrus ponzu sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Tasting of Sushi$8.95
4 pieces fresh fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Tasting of Sashimi$9.95
5 pieces fresh fish.
- Tako Su$8.95
Sliced octopus served with citrus ponzu sauce
- Looking for Oyster$13.95
4 pieces fresh oyster, squid salad on the side.
- Salmon Avocado$12.95
Diced salmon, avocado, finished with Japanese dressing, togorashi power and tobiko.
- Ahi Tuna Tataki$14.25
Sesame crust seared ah tuna, with fresh spring mix, avocado served with sweet chili lime vinaigrette.
- Seafood Martini$10.95
Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail white fish crab cucumber, served with ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, sweet chili.
Appetizers - From Kitchen
- Edamame$6.55
Steamed soybean, tossed simply with salt
- Gyoza$8.55
Pan-fried Japanese pork dumplings
- Japanese Spring Roll$7.75
Crispy Japanese-style veg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- Fried Calamari$9.25
Crispy calamari served with spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce
- Age Dashi Tofu$6.95
Lightly tempura fried tofu served with tempura sauce
- Shumai$7.95
Served steamed or fried, shrimp filling dumplings
- Tempura$6.95
Lightly battered then deep-fried
- Taku Crab Rangoon$7.95
Our signature appetizer crispy, wontons filled with crab, on on and cream cheese, served with sweet chili sauce
- Wasabi Shrimp$8.45
Tempura-battered then fried. And served with spicy wasabi sauce and sweet sauce
- Soft Shell Crab$10.95
5 pieces
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.95
Wok-seared chicken and green pepper served with cod, crisp lettuce dips
- Japanese Chicken Nugget$8.55
Crispy Japanese traditional chicken nugget
- Grilled Hamachi Collar$14.75
Flame grilled hamachi kama drizzled with lemon, paired with yuzu soy sauce
Main Entrée - From Sushi Bar
- Vegetarian Maki$17.25
Cucumber roll, avocado roll and sweet potato roll
- Avocado Lovers Maki$20.95
Eel avocado roll, salmon avocado roll & California roll.
- Maki A$18.95
Tuna roll, salmon roll & California roll.
- Maki B$21.95
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll & shrimp tempura roll.
- Maki C$27.95
All cooked. American dream roll, shrimp tempura roll & California roll
- Chirashi$22.95
10 pieces. A bowl of assortment of sashimi over rice.
- Unagi Don$25.95
Grille eel over a bed of rice
- Poke Bowl$17.25
Salmon, tuna, spicy crab seaweed salad, avocado, mango, cucumber, lotus roots, poke sauce and ponzu sauce.
- Sushi Deluxe$24.95
9 pcs sushi and shrimp tempura coll.
- Sashimi Deluxe$28.95
15 pcs of various sashimi.
- For 1 Sushi Sashimi Platter$27.95
4 pieces sushi, 6 pieces sashimi and spicy tuna roll.
- For 2 Sushi Sashimi Platter$46.95
8 pieces sushi, 2 pieces sashimi, rainbow roll and Alaska roll.
- Taku Boat$90.95
12 pieces Sushi, 21 pieces Sashimi, red dragon, Alaska roll and American dream roll.
Main Entrée - From Kitchen
- Tempura$15.95
Battered fried to perfectly crispy
- Teriyaki$15.95
Hot skillet filled with fresh onions, served with delicious homemade teriyaki sauce
- Bento Box$24.95
Includes shrimp & vegetable tempura, California roll, shumai and choice of
- Shogun Crispy Chicken$19.75
Lighty battered in a tangy sweet and sour sauce
- Curry$16.95
Sautéed chicken or Tofu prepared in a delicious curry sauce, coconut milk
- Chicken Katsu$18.95
Succulent breast of chicken golden fried in bread crumbs. Served with Japanese rich tonkatsu sauce
Sushi bar A lar cart
- Herring Roll
- Yellowtail$6.50
- Striped Bass
- Mackerel
- Small Rice
- Evo
- Eel$6.95
- Squid$5.75
- Surf Clam
- Salmon$6.25
- Tuna$6.50
- Sea Urchin
- Salmon Roe$5.95
- Flounder$5.95
- Cooked Shrimp$5.25
- Octopus$5.95
- Oyster(one)$3.50
- Fluauku$5.95
- Tobiko$5.95
- Wasabi Tobiko$6.95
- Sweet Shrimp$8.55
- White Tuna$5.75
- Scallop$8.55
- Red Snapper$5.25
- Egg Omelette$4.55
- Crab Stick$4.95
- Shrimp Cooked$5.25
- Smoked salmon$5.95
- Baked Eel$6.95
Noodles / Ramen
- Yaki Udon$16.95
Savory soy sauce tossed with thick, wheat noodles, and fresh vegetables
- Tempura Udon$18.95
Smooth wheat noodles and vegetable in broth with tempura shrimp and vegetable on the side
- Nabe Yaki Udon$17.95
Thick smooth wheat noodles with shrimp tempura. Fish cake, egg and fresh vegetable in broth
- Tonkotsu Ramen$13.50
The original pork bone based broth, thin straight noodles, chashu pork (fatty sliced roasted pork), egg, menma (bamboo shoots), green onions, red ginger. Choice of mild or spicy
- Miso Ramen$13.50
The miso based pork broth, thin curly noodles, chashu pork, egg, menma (bamboo shoots, green onions, corn, nori (seaweed). Choice of mild or spicy
- Shoyu Ramen$13.00
The soy sauce base, thin curly noodles, egg, menma, green onion, corn, red ginger choice of mild or spicy
Salads
- House Salad$3.75
Crispy salad with homemade ginger dressing
- Avocado Salad$6.25
House salad topped with avocado, served with ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$6.25
Seasoned sesame seaweed salad
- Kani Salad$6.55
Fresh cucumber, crab meat and masago in Japanese mayonnaise
- Ika Salad$6.95
Thinly sliced, seasoned squid salad
Soups
Dessert
Kitchen Side Order
- Fried Rice SIDE$4.75
- Noodles SIDE$4.75
- Vegetables SIDE$5.95
- Tofu SIDE$5.95
- Chicken SIDE$7.95
- Salmon SIDE$9.95
- Shrimp SIDE$9.95
- Scallop SIDE$13.95
- Filet Mignon SIDE$12.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Lobster SIDE$17.95
- New York Strip Steak SIDE$9.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Sharing Charge Adult SIDE$10.95
- Side Sauce$0.25
- white rice$2.75
- quart sauce$10.00
- pint sauce$7.00
- +2SH$0.75
Hibachi Side Order
- Fried Rice SIDE$4.75
- Noodles SIDE$4.75
- Vegetables SIDE$5.95
- Tofu SIDE$5.95
- Chicken SIDE$7.95
- Salmon SIDE$9.95
- Shrimp SIDE$9.95
- Scallop SIDE$13.95
- Filet Mignon SIDE$12.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Lobster SIDE$17.95
- New York Strip Steak SIDE$9.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Sharing Charge Adult SIDE$10.95
- +2SH$0.75
Rolls/Sushi & Sashimi
Raw Roll
- Salmon Roll$5.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Tuna Roll$6.50

- Spicy Salmon Roll$6.95

- Alaska Roll$6.95
Fresh salmon and avocado.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95

- Yellowtail with Scallion Roll$6.95

- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$6.95

- Naruto Cucumber Roll$10.95
Roll is wrapped in thin slice of cucumber with kan, salmon and avocado.
- Spicy Lobster Roll$9.25

- Rainbow Roll$13.25

- spicy crab$6.95
- Cream Cheese$1.00
Non Raw Roll
- California Roll$6.50
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
- Eel Roll$6.95
Grilled eel and cucumber
- Vegetable Roll$5.25
Choice of cucumber, avocado ar asparagus
- Philadelphia Roll$7.55
Cream cheese, avocado and smoked salmon
- Boston Roll$6.95
Cucumber, lettuce, shrimp with mayo
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$6.75
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
- Spider Roll$12.95
Crispy soft shell crab wrapped with fresh greens
- Asparagus Crab Roll$6.25
- spicy california$6.50
Chef's Specialty Roll
- American Dream Roll$14.95
Rock shrimp tempura inside, topped with spicy lobster salad and spicy crabmeat with spicy creamy sauce
- Fire Island Roll$15.75
Rock shrimp inside the roll topped with spicy crab meat and shrimp, served with spicy creamy sauce
- Cowboy Roll$15.75
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado inside topped with seared steak eel sauce, spicy mayo and green onion.
- Dragon$14.75
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped with avocado, served with eel sauce
- Lava Roll$16.95
Spicy tuna cucumber inside, topped with tuna, avocado and crabmeat, served with crunchy, wasabi sauce and sriracha.
- Mango Tango Roll$15.56
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese inside, topped with mango, avocado. Served with eel sauce
- Red Dragon Roll$15.95
Spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeño inside, topped with avocado, served with sweet wasabi & spicy mayo.
- Butterfly Roll$15.55
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab inside, topped with una, salmon, yellowtail white tuna, snapper and avocado, served with sweet sauce, spicy mayo and red tobiko.
- Crunchy Roll$14.55
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with crunchy tempura flakes, served with eel sauce!
- Las Vegas Roll$15.86
Spicy tuna, cream cheese in the roll, deep-fried served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Dynamite Roll$11.95
Spicy tuna white fish, avocado, cream cheese, topped with baked scallop & crab, served with spicy mayo sauce, masago and green onion.
- Volcano Roll$15.25
Salmon and avocado inside the roll, topped with tuna, crabmeat and tobiko, served with wasabi sauce and spicy mayo.
- Bomm Boom Roll$14.96
Spicy crab and cucumber rolled in soy pepper topped with spicy tuna, salmon tempura, eel sauce and Japanese dressing.
- WWE Lobster Roll$19.95
Topped with baked lobster tail with garlic butter and spicy mayo come with crab stick, avocado roll, finished eel sauce
Sushi & Sashimi - Raw Fish
Sushi & Sashimi - Non Raw Fish
Kitchen Hibachi
K Hibachi Entrée
- Hibachi Vegetable$17.95
- Hibachi Chicken$21.95
- New York Strip Steak$24.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Hibachi Shrimp$25.95
- Filet Mignon$29.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
- Hibachi Scallop$28.95
- Hibachi Salmon$24.95
- Tuna Steak$26.95

- Sword Fish$25.95
K Hibachi Combo
- CH/ST$25.95

- CH/SH$25.95
- CH/SCA$27.95
- CH/SAL$25.95
- CH/FM$28.95

- SH/SCA$28.95
- SH/SAL$26.95

- SH/LOBS$36.95
- ST/SH$27.95

- ST/SCA$28.95

- ST/SAL$27.95

- ST/LOBS$37.95

- FM/SH$29.95

- FM/SCA$31.95

- FM/SAL$30.95

- FM/LOBS$39.95

K Hibachi Specialty
K Hibachi Kid's Menu
- H Kids CH$13.99
- H Kids NY ST$15.99

- H kids SH$15.99
- H kids FM$18.99
