TALEA Beer Co - Bryant Park 22 W 40th Street
Draft
Flights
- Feeling Festive Flight$24.00
- Hazy & Hoppy Flight$24.00
Hops in a range of styles. Pick Me Up Hazy IPA Sun Up Hazy IPA Fresh Coast West Coast IPA Marine Layer West Coast IPA
- Sour & Fruity Flight$24.00
An ombré flight of fruited sours. Black Currant Botanical Lager Watermelon Splash Sour Ale Peachberry Punch Sour Ale Tropicberry Tart Deco Sour IPA
Hazy / IPAs
- Frostie - Draft$10.00
- Marine Layer - Draft$11.00Out of stock
- Pick Me Up - Draft$10.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%, Fresh pineapple, OJ, Dole fruit cup; Brewed with Citra, Cashmere, Cascade
- Power Couple* - Draft$12.00
- Sun Up* - Draft$11.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%, Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie; Brewed with Mosaic & Idaho 7, milk sugar
Light / Lagers
Sours
- Berry Cobbler TD* - Draft$12.00Out of stock
- Berry Pomegranate - Draft$11.00
- Cran Orange Splash - Draft$11.00Out of stock
- Fluffy - Draft$12.00
- Mango Lassi TD - Draft$12.00
- Peach Berry Punch - Draft$11.00Out of stock
Sour Ale, 6%, Peach icee with notes of strawberry hard candy; Brewed with peach, pink guava, strawberry
- Prickly Pineapple - Draft$12.00
- Peach Berry Punch$11.00
Seasonal / Other
Can Pours
- Al Dente - Can Pour$10.00Out of stock
- Berry Pomegranate - Can Pour$11.00Out of stock
- Cold Front Porter - Can Pour$10.00Out of stock
- Cranberry Orange Splash - Can Pour$11.00Out of stock
- Dirndl Dunkel - Can Pour$10.00
- Fluffy - Can Pour$12.00
- Hallo Helles - Can Pour$11.00
- Low Key - Can Pour$11.00
- Mango Lassi TD - Can Pour$12.00
- Marine Layer - Can Pour$12.00
- Peach Berry Punch - Can Pour$11.00
- Pick Me Up - Can Pour$10.00
- Power Couple: Galaxy + Strata* - Can Pour$12.00
- Prickly Pineapple - Can Pour$12.00
- Spicy Hot Chocolate - Can Pour$11.00
- Sun Up* - Can Pour$11.00
- Talea Lite - Can Pour$9.00
- Weekender Masala Chai - Can Pour$10.00
Food
Plates
- Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
10” soft pretzel, whole grain mustard, spicy pickle chips + Hall’s Beer Cheese or Nutella (or both!) | 4 each Heads up! Our pretzels are fresh out of the oven, so we appreciate your patience. Trust us, they’re worth the wait.
- Nutella & Pretzels$8.00
“Splits” hard pretzels, graham crackers, Nutella, Maldon sea salt
- The Petite Cheese$18.00
Morbier, Camembert, honey, Marcona almonds, spicy pickle chips, crackers
- The Mediterranean$16.00
Hummus, baked pita, carrots, olives, dried fruit
- Cheese & Charcuterie Board$38.00
Tickler cheddar, Morbier, Camembert, prosciutto, Brooklyn cured soppressata, dried fruit, crackers
Snacks
Cocktails & Spirits
Cocktails
- Beermosa*$17.00
Sun Up* Hazy IPA + RGNY Sparkling Wine *Contains lactose
- Cranberry Winter Mule$17.00
- Espresso Martini$18.00
- Gin Crush$17.00
Greenhook Gin, Pomegranate Peach Crush, Lemon
- Hot Toddy$16.00
- Manhattan$17.00
- Negroni$17.00
Greenhook Gin, Vermouth, St. Agrestis Bitter
- Spicy Pickle Martini$17.00
- TALEA Spritz$17.00