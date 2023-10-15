TALEA Beer Co - West Village 102 Christopher St
Draft
Flights
Hazy & Hoppy Flight
Hops in a range of styles. Pick Me Up Hazy IPA Sun Up Hazy IPA Fresh Coast West Coast IPA Marine Layer West Coast IPA
Sour & Fruity Flight
An ombré flight of fruited sours. Black Currant Botanical Lager Watermelon Splash Sour Ale Peachberry Punch Sour Ale Tropicberry Tart Deco Sour IPA
West Village Flight
Hazy / IPAs
Fresh Coast - Draft
Happy Go Lucky - Draft
Leaps and Bounds- Draft
Marine Layer - Draft
Pick Me Up - Draft
Hazy IPA, 6.5%, Fresh pineapple, OJ, Dole fruit cup; Brewed with Citra, Cashmere, Cascade
Sun Up* - Draft
Hazy IPA, 6.5%, Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie; Brewed with Mosaic & Idaho 7, milk sugar
Light / Lagers
Sours
Berry Cobbler TD - Draft
Berry Pomegranate - Draft
Bodegose - Draft
Fluffy - Draft
Peach Berry Punch - Draft
Sour Ale, 6%, Peach icee with notes of strawberry hard candy; Brewed with peach, pink guava, strawberry
Tropicberry Tart Deco - Draft
Sour IPA, 7.5% Pink and blue Sweetarts, raspberry sorbet, tropical smoothie
Tutti Frutti - Draft
Seasonal / Other
Food
Plates
Bavarian Pretzel
10” soft pretzel, whole grain mustard, spicy pickle chips + Hall’s Beer Cheese or Nutella (or both!) | 4 each Heads up! Our pretzels are fresh out of the oven, so we appreciate your patience. Trust us, they’re worth the wait.
The Mediterranean
Hummus, baked pita, carrots, olives, dried fruit
The Petite Cheese
Morbier, Camembert, honey, Marcona almonds, spicy pickle chips, crackers
Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Tickler cheddar, Morbier, Camembert, prosciutto, Brooklyn cured soppressata, dried fruit, crackers
Nutella & Pretzels
“Splits” hard pretzels, graham crackers, Nutella, Maldon sea salt
Kids Plate
Apples, string cheese, carrots, baked pita, hummus
Snacks
Cocktails & Spirits
Cocktails
Beermosa*
Sun Up* Hazy IPA + RGNY Sparkling Wine *Contains lactose
Espresso Martini
Gin Crush
Greenhook Gin, Pomegranate Peach Crush, Lemon
Negroni - Draft
Greenhook Gin, Vermouth, St. Agrestis Bitter