Talk of the Town Diner North Falmouth
Breakfast
Eggs
Omelettes
- Asparagus Special
fresh asparagus, tomoatoes and american cheese$12.95
- Build Your Own
Served with home fries and toast$8.95
- Denver
ham, green pepper and onion and american cheese$12.95
- Elvis
linguica, onion, tomoato and american cheese$12.95
- Rat Pack
sausage, bacon, ham, green pepper, mushroom, onion and american cheese$14.95
- Sausage Special
sausage, mushroom, tomato and american cheese$12.95
- Spin City
baby spinach, center cut bacon and cheddar cheese$12.95
- Veggie
fresh asparagus, spinach, mushroom, brocolli, tomato, green pepper, onion and american cheese$13.95
- Western
ham, onion and american cheese$12.95
Waffles
Eggs Benedict
Kiddos (10 and under)
- Egg with bacon
served with home fries and toast$8.95
- Egg with ham
served with home fries and toast$8.95
- Egg with sausage
served with home fries and toast$8.95
- Junior Cheese Omelette
served with home fries and toast$8.95
- Kid Chicken Fingers
served with french fries$9.95
- Kid Hot Dog
served with chips$8.95
- Kids French Toast$7.95
- Kids Grilled Cheese
served with home fries and toast$7.95
- Kids Pancakes$7.95
- Kids meat$3.00
Sides
Specials
Lunch
Classics
- Burger Bomb
ground angus beef with pepper, onions, mushrooms and american cheese$13.95
- Cheeseburger Club
8 oz angus burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on toasted italian scali$13.95
- Chicken Fingers
served with french fries$13.95
- Crispy Chicken Club
crispy chicken tenders with lettuce tomoato, bacon and mayo on toasted italian scali$13.95
- Franks & Beans$11.95
- Monte Cristo Sandwich
thin-cut home style ham and turkey with melted swiss cheese in between italian scali french toast served with chips$13.95
- Steak Tips
tender cut marinated sirloin tips served with french fries$17.95
- Tuna Melt
solid white albacore and american cheese on italian scali served with chips$13.95
- Turkey Club
oven roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on toasted italian scali$13.95
- Spicy Linguica Sausage
Grilled and topped with sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms on a brioche bun$11.95
Salads
Burgers & Dogs
- Cheesy Dog
split and grilled with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted roll$10.95
- Classic Burger
8 oz. angus buger with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun$11.95
- Fenway Frank
all beef hot dog steamed and served on a grilled bun on french's yellow mustard, chopped onions and sweet pickle relish$10.95
- Grilled Hot Dog$9.95
- Old Silver Burger
8 oz. angus burger topped with American cheese crispy onion rings and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun$13.95
- Swiss Burger
8 oz. angus burger topped with swiss chese , sauteed mushroms and onions served on a brioche bun$13.95
Sandwiches & Wraps
- BLT
center cut bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted italian scali$10.95
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese and buffalo sauce$12.95
- Chicken Caesar
crispy chicken, lettuce, croutons, tossed in our caesar dressing$12.95
- Grilled Cheese$8.95
- Mediterranean Wrap
crispy chicken, tomoato, onion, imported feta and kalamata olives tossed in our greek dressing$12.95
- Tuna Deluxe
solid white albacore, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayo on italian scali$12.95
- Turkey Deluxe
oven roasted turkey, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted italian scali$11.95
Drinks
Diner Drinks
- Hot Coffee (Bottomless)$2.95
- All American Smoothie$8.95
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Berry Blast Smoothie$8.95
- Chocolate Dream$8.95
- Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Cold Brew$2.95
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Diet Pepsi$2.95
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
- Iced Coffee$2.95
- Lemon Lime$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Orange Soda$2.95
- Pepsi$2.95
- Root Beer$2.95
- Soda Water$2.95
- Strawberry Banana Swirl$8.95
- Tea$2.95
- Tomato Juice$2.95
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.95
- ginger ale$2.95
- Gatorade$3.95
- Smoothie with juice$8.95