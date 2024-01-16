Tall Trellis Brew Co 25600 W Valley Pkwy
Beer Menu
Draft Beer
- 01 Hop Water$1.50+
Sparkling water with Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado hop extract. Zero calories, Zero alcohol, Zero gluten. Awesome fruity notes without the bitterness.
- 02 Yippee-Ki-Ale$2.50+
Dark strong ale with Belgian candied sugar.
- 03 Cerveza$2.50+
Light-bodied Mexican-style lager brewed with light malted barley from Chile and modest amounts of German Perle hops.
- 05 SteelDriver Stout$2.50+
Dark in color but light in body and easy drinking. Slightly sweet and perfectly malty with subtle toasty and nutty notes.
- 06 Trophyhands$3.00+
Hazy Double IPA featuring Cascade hops from Kansas Hop Co. alongside Citra, Mosaic, Strata, Idaho 7, Galaxy, and Simcoe.
- 07 Brown Ale$2.50+
Collaboration batch with our friends from Force of Nature Brewing who are opening in Desoto, KS in 2024. Scaled up version of their "Terra Firma" Brown Ale recipe featuring echinacea root, burdock root, and Cascade hops from Kansas Hop Co.
- 08 Cherry Cider$2.50+
Crisp English Style Hard Cider with fresh Michigan Cherries.
- 09 Joco Chico$2.50+
House-made hard seltzer with lime and cranberry.
- 11 Brazz Sour$2.50+
Fruited sour ale featuring blackberry & raspberry puree.
- 12 Cruisin'$3.00+
A Hazy Pale Ale featuring a blend of three lots of Mosaic hops alongside Cascade and Columbus hops from Kansas Hop Company. Intense dark berry, bubblegum, and tangerine notes.
- 13 Juan Fiesta$2.50+Out of stock
Mexican style lager featuring Columbus hops from Kansas Hop Co. Pairs well with a lime wedge.
- 15 O'lathe$2.50+
Seasonal Irish Ale. Features Columbus hops from Kansas Hop Company.
- 16 Sky Trails$3.00+
New England style Hazy IPA. Brewed with Cascade & Columbus hops grown by Kansas Hop Company and a Cargo Plane full of Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7, and Galaxy in the whirlpool and dry hop. Low bitterness and huge notes of citrus, peach, and passionfruit.
- Holidaily GF Blonde$7.00
- Holidaily GF Hazy IPA$7.00
- Tall Trellis Jessie James Western Pilsner$2.50+Out of stock
Light, Crisp, and Crushable Pilsner featuring Cashmere and Comet hops from Kansas Hop Company in Ottawa, KS.
- Tall Trellis Crisp Stapleton Pilsner$2.50+Out of stock
Premium Pils featuring Pilsner Malt and a touch of honey malt for color and sweetness. Cascade hops from Kansas Hop Co. and German Amarillo give off floral, grapefruit, and herbal notes. Perfectly light, crisp, and crushable.
- 13 Snap Chaps$3.00+
Western IPA featuring Simcoe & Mosaic hops alongside Columbus and Kanook hops from Kansas Hop Company. Piney, Fruity, and Dank. Just enough bitterness to create a perfectly balanced IPA.
To Go Beer
- 4-Pack Cruisin'$20.00
A Hazy Pale Ale featuring a blend of three lots of Mosaic hops alongside Cascade and Columbus hops from Kansas Hop Company. Intense dark berry, bubblegum, and tangerine notes.
- 4-Pack Joco Chico$16.00
House-made hard seltzer with lime and cranberry.
- 4-Pack Sky Trails$20.00
New England style Hazy IPA. Brewed with Cascade & Columbus hops grown by Kansas Hop Company and a Cargo Plane full of Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7, and Galaxy in the whirlpool and dry hop. Low bitterness and huge notes of citrus, peach, and passionfruit.
- 4-Pack Power Chords$20.00
Juicy hop explosion featuring Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7, Nelson, Cascade, and Columbus hops.
- 4-Pack Trophyhands$22.00
Hazy Double IPA featuring Cascade hops from Kansas Hop Co. alongside Citra, Mosaic, Strata, Idaho 7, Galaxy, and Simcoe.
- 4-Pack Brazz Sour$18.00
Fruited sour ale featuring blackberry & raspberry puree.
- Tall Trellis Juan Fiesta Mexican Lager$18.00Out of stock
Mexican style lager featuring Columbus hops from Kansas Hop Co. Pairs well with a lime wedge.
- 4-Pack Snap$20.00
Western IPA featuring Simcoe & Mosaic hops alongside Columbus and Kanook hops from Kansas Hop Company. Piney, Fruity, and Dank. Just enough bitterness to create a perfectly balanced IPA.
- Tall Trellis Jessie James Western Pilsner$18.00Out of stock
Light, Crisp, and Crushable Pilsner featuring Cashmere and Comet hops from Kansas Hop Company in Ottawa, KS.
- Tall Trellis Crisp Stapleton Pilsner$18.00Out of stock
Premium Pils featuring Pilsner Malt and a touch of honey malt for color and sweetness. Cascade hops from Kansas Hop Co. and German Amarillo give off floral, grapefruit, and herbal notes. Perfectly light, crisp, and crushable.
Food Menu
Favorites
- Quesadilla$11.00
Four tortillas, three-cheese blend, green pepper, diced onion and cilantro. Served with salsa and lime wedges on the side.
- BBQ Nachos$16.00
Smoked chicken or pulled pork, three- cheese blend, pickled red onions, green pepper and BBQ drizzle.
- Street Tacos$10.00
Three tortillas topped with choice of chicken or pork, diced onion, cilantro and ancho chili sauce. Served with lime wedges and ghost pepper cheese on the side.
- Pulled Pork Sliders$15.00
Three slider buns topped with pulled pork, slaw, pickled red onions, and a BBQ sauce drizzle.
- Gourmet Grilled Cheese$7.00Out of stock
Smoked gouda and a caramelized balsamic onion jam on focaccia bread
- Burnt End Mac n' Cheese$16.00
White cheddar macaroni with smoked burnt ends, topped with shredded cheddar, parsley, and BBQ drizzle.
Shareables
- Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Four Bavarian pretzel sticks with a side of beer cheese.
- Garlic Cheese Sticks$10.00
Garlic naan bread topped with garlic butter, three cheese blend and served with crushed red chili flakes.
- Charcuterie Box$15.00
An assorted selection of seasonal meats, cheeses, fruit and crackers.
- Whipped Feta Skillet$14.00
Warm whipped feta cheese dip in a cast-iron skillet with a hot honey drizzle. Served with garlic naan bread and carrot sticks.
- Hummus Trio$12.00
Plain hummus, black bean hummus, and roasted red pepper hummus served with naan bread and fresh vegetables.
Flatbreads
- Triple Cheese Flatbread$10.00
Naan crust topped with marinara and a three-cheese blend
- Veggie Flatbread$12.00
A marinara base topped with tomatoes, green peppers, and diced onions.
- Sweet Heat Flatbread$14.00
A sweet chili BBQ base with mozzarella cheese, smoked chicken, green pepper and cilantro.
- BBQ Flatbread$14.00
Naan crust smothered in a BBQ sauce base with mozzarella cheese and topped with smoked chicken or pulled pork.
Soup & Salad
Dessert
Sides
- Bag of Chips$2.00
Guy's potato chips (BBQ, Green Onion, and Plain)
- Kids Carrot Sticks$2.00
Carrot sticks served with homemade ranch dressing
- Extra Sauce$0.50
An extra side of Ranch, BBQ, Salsa, Marinara, Ceaser, Balsamic, Beer Cheese, Deli Mustard, or Hot Honey
- Extra Naan$2.00
Warm, sliced garlic naan bread for feta dip
Kids
- Kids Pretzel Sticks$7.00
Two Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese.
- Kids Hot Dog$5.00
An all beef hot dog in a seasame seed bun served with ketchup and mustard packets.
- Kids Mac n' Cheese$5.00
White cheddar macaroni topped with shredded cheddar cheese
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Two torrillas filled with a three-cheese blend and served with salsa on the side.
Events/Catering
Wine Menu
Red Wine Glasses
- GLS-Dos Puentes Malbec$10.00Out of stock
A full-bodied, dense wine that is smooth and rich on the palate full of ripe plums and red fruits intertwined with mineral and floral essence.
- GLS-Foxglove Zinfandel$12.00
Notes of baked cherry, violet, baking spice, and vivid strawberries.
- GLS-Introvert Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00Out of stock
Vibrant layers of red and black fruit with hints of violet, dried herbs, and black licorice.
- GLS-Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
Rich bouquet of ripe raspberries, blackberry pie, oak, and savory spices. Delicate, soft tannins provide structure and linger elegantly.
- GLS-Valravn Pinot Noir$14.00Out of stock
A juicy and complex Pinot Noir with candied cherry and raspberry flavors. Subtle hints of cedar spice and black tea.
- GLS-Freelander Pinot Noir$12.00
Notes of baked cherry, violet, baking spice, and vivid strawberries.
- GLS- Domaine Bousquet Virgen CAB SAUV$10.00
Organic Cab from Mendoza, Argentina. Berry fruit and black pepper notes.
- GLS- Fowles Farm to Table SHIRAZ$12.00
Rich, vibrant, and bold. Ripe red berries, dark plum, chocolate, and oak spice.
- GLS- Lamadrid Malbec$12.00
Ripe fruits, clove, and cinnamon notes.
- GLS- Six Eight Nine Red Blend$12.00
Rich flavors of wild berries, black cherry, and subtle earth tones.
Red Wine Bottles
- BTL-Dos Puentes Malbec$36.00Out of stock
A full-bodied, dense wine that is smooth and rich on the palate full of ripe plums and red fruits intertwined with mineral and floral essence.
- BTL-Foxglove Zinfandel$42.00
Notes of baked cherry, violet, baking spice, and vivid strawberries.
- BTL-Introvert Cabernet Sauvignon$36.00Out of stock
Vibrant layers of red and black fruit with hints of violet, dried herbs, and black licorice.
- BTL-Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon$48.00
Rich bouquet of ripe raspberries, blackberry pie, oak, and savory spices. Delicate, soft tannins provide structure and linger elegantly.
- BTL-Valravn Pinot Noir$48.00Out of stock
A juicy and complex Pinot Noir with candied cherry and raspberry flavors. Subtle hints of cedar spice and black tea.
- BTL-Domaine Bousquet Virgen CAB SAUV$36.00
Organic Cab from Mendoza, Argentina. Berry fruit and black pepper notes.
- BTL-Fowles Farm to Table SHIRAZ$42.00
Rich, vibrant, and bold. Ripe red berries, dark plum, chocolate, and oak spice.
- BTL-Freelander Pinot Noir$42.00
Notes of baked cherry, violet, baking spice, and vivid strawberries.
- BTL-LaMadrid Malbec$42.00
Ripe fruits, clove, and cinnamon notes.
- BTL-Six Eight Nine Red Blend$42.00
Rich flavors of wild berries, black cherry, and subtle earth tones.
White Wine Glasses
- GLS-Duck Pond Pinot Gris$10.00Out of stock
Very pale silver straw color. Mild aromas of nectarine and lemon with a tangy light-to-medium body and a crisp, citrus and melon accented finish.
- GLS-Golden Chardonnay$12.00Out of stock
This wine impresses with soft tropical fruits that take center stage and merge perfectly with a round and full-bodied style. The fruit stays present during the finish which offers just a hint of spice.
- GLS-Moniker Chardonnay$16.00Out of stock
Grown on the banks of the Russian River, this elegant single-vineyard Chardonnay is an oaky wine with notes of apple pie, butterscotch, pear tart and citrus on the nose. Also gives way to flavors of pear, honey, vanilla and a hint of cinnamon.
- GLS-Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc$12.00Out of stock
Refreshing Sauv Blanc with great fruit purity and intensity.
- GLS-Urban Riesling$10.00Out of stock
Brilliant fruit and Mosel-slate mineral flavors, lively acidity, and ripe floral aroma.
- GLS-Alois Legeder Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio$12.00
The wines from Alois Lageder's Terra Alpina project are part of the winery's collaboration with growers in neighboring communities to produce excellent wines representative of the Dolomite reigon.
- GLS-Collevento 921 Chardonnay$12.00
A light unoaked Italian wine with aromas of golden delicious apple, acacia, and honey.
- GLS-Conde Valdemar Blanco$12.00
Spanish Blanco. Floral and fruit forward. Tree and citrus fruit aromas with hints of lemon zest.
- GLS-Fowels Farm to Table Chardonnay$12.00
Chardonnay with flavors of tropical fruit and a hint of oak.
- GLS-Te Pa Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
Lime, guava, lemongrass, and melon notes. Fresh and vibrant.
- GLS-Dr. Konstantin Frank Reisling$14.00
A nose of orange blossom, lavender and pear make this wine irresistible. The vibrant mouth feel of this wine reveals flavors of apple, peach, mandarin oranges and leads into a zesty fruit finish.
- GLS-Milbrandt Chardonnay$12.00
This 2021 Chardonnay has aromas of warm vanilla, a hint of toast, ripe pear, creme brulee and Honeycrisp Apple. On the palate it has a ripe, fruit-driven midpalate with a bright acidity and clean finish.
White Wine Bottles
- BTL-Duck Pond Pinot Gris$36.00Out of stock
Very pale silver straw color. Mild aromas of nectarine and lemon with a tangy light-to-medium body and a crisp, citrus and melon accented finish.
- BTL-Golden Chardonnay$42.00Out of stock
This wine impresses with soft tropical fruits that take center stage and merge perfectly with a round and full-bodied style. The fruit stays present during the finish which offers just a hint of spice.
- BTL-Moniker Chardonnay$54.00Out of stock
Grown on the banks of the Russian River, this elegant single-vineyard Chardonnay is an oaky wine with notes of apple pie, butterscotch, pear tart and citrus on the nose. Also gives way to flavors of pear, honey, vanilla and a hint of cinnamon.
- BTL-Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc$42.00Out of stock
Refreshing Sauv Blanc with great fruit purity and intensity.
- BTL-Urban Riesling$36.00Out of stock
Brilliant fruit and Mosel-slate mineral flavors, lively acidity, and ripe floral aroma.
- BTL-Alois Legder Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio$42.00
The wines from Alois Lageder's Terra Alpina project are part of the winery's collaboration with growers in neighboring communities to produce excellent wines representative of the Dolomite region.
- BTL-Collevento 921 Chardonnay$42.00
A light unoaked Italian wine with aromas of golden delicious apple, acacia, and honey.
- BTL-Conde Valdemar Blanco$42.00
Spanish Blanco. Floral and fruit forward. Tree and citrus fruit aromas with hints of lemon zest.
- BTL-Fowles Farm to Table Chardonnay$42.00
Chardonnay with flavors of tropical fruit and a hint of oak.
- BTL-Te Pa Sauvignon Blanc$48.00
Lime, guava, lemongrass, and melon notes. Fresh and vibrant.
- BTL-Dr. Konstantin Frank Reisling$48.00
A nose of orange blossom, lavender and pear make this wine irresistible. The vibrant mouth feel of this wine reveals flavors of apple, peach, mandarin oranges and leads into a zesty fruit finish.
- BTL-Milbrandt Chardonnay$42.00
This 2021 Chardonnay has aromas of warm vanilla, a hint of toast, ripe pear, creme brulee and Honeycrisp Apple. On the palate it has a ripe, fruit-driven midpalate with a bright acidity and clean finish.
Rose Glasses
Rose Bottles
Sparkling Glasses
- GLS-Massotina Prosecco$12.00
A cultural revolution has taken place in Aromas of wisteria, wildflower and citrus lead the way while the dry refreshing palate doles out yellow apple, Bartlett pear and lemon peel. It has a lively pelage while crisp acidity gives it clean, bright finish.
- GLS-Peralada Cava Brut$10.00
A vibrant, classic brut reserva cava, rich with aromatic fruit notes complemented by a hint of pastry.
Sparkling Bottles
- BTL-Massotina Prosecco$42.00
A cultural revolution has taken place in Aromas of wisteria, wildflower and citrus lead the way while the dry refreshing palate doles out yellow apple, Bartlett pear and lemon peel. It has a lively pelage while crisp acidity gives it clean, bright finish.
- BTL-Peralada Cava Brut$36.00
A vibrant, classic brut reserve cava, rich with aromatic fruit notes complemented by a hint of pastry.
Liquor/Cocktails Menu
House Cocktails
- Apple Cider Mule$12.00Out of stock
Local Tom's Town Vodka, Apple Cider, Ginger Beer, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, and a Cinnamon Stick garnish.
- Old Fashioned$10.00
Tom's Town Bourbon, bitters, raw sugar simple syrup, and orange peel.
- Cold Brew Martini$12.00
A shaken cocktail comprised of Thou Mayest Cold Brew, Vodka, and Irish Cream Liqueur. Topped with a sweet cream cold foam and chocolate covered espresso beans.
- Hibiscus Margarita$12.00Out of stock
Local Mean Mule Silver Agave, Hibiscus Simple Syrup, Triple Sec, and Lime Juice.
- Traditional Margarita$12.00
Local Silver Agave from Mean Mule, lime juice, triple sec, and simple syrup.
- Boozy Hot Chocolate$12.00Out of stock
Hot Chocolate, Sons of Erin Irish Whiskey, and Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur with a chocolate sauce drizzle. Whipped cream and marshmallows available upon request.
- Bloody Mary$8.00
A classic Bloody Mary made with locally distilled Vodka and rimmed with Tajin.
- Vegas Sunrise$12.00Out of stock
Mean Mule Silver Agave, Juan Fiesta Mexican Lager, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Grenadine, Tajin Rim, and Lime Wedge.
- Mimosa$8.00
Orange juice with our Massotina Prosecco.
- Irish Cold Brew$12.00
Espresso cold brew coffee from Thou Mayest, Sons of Erin Irish Whiskey, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, whipped cream.
- Trellis Spritz$12.00
Our take on an Aperol Spritz. Features Prosecco, Cappelletti Apertivo, Soda Water, and an orange garnish.
- Midwest Mule$12.00
Local Tom's Town Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, lime garnish.
- Springtime Collins$12.00
Local Tom's Town Gin, strawberry syrup, cucumber syrup, lemon juice, and soda water. Served with a lemon and cucumber garnish.