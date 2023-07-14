tallz house of kickz 13202 Downey Ave Apt 2
Pickup
ASAP
from
13202 Downey Ave Apt 2
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
tallz house of kickz 13202 Downey Ave Apt 2
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
13202 Downey Ave Apt 2
Dinner
Dinner
Dinner
Burger
$25.00
Cheeseburger
$45.00
3 Tacos
$50.00
Kool aid
$30.00
Fries
$15.00
Famous meal
$250.00
Cater special
$375.00
Special dip
$5.00
Sprite can soda
$1.00
Pepsi can soda
$1.00
Root beer can soda
$1.00
Family pack special
$500.00
tallz house of kickz 13202 Downey Ave Apt 2 Location and Ordering Hours
(424) 454-3545
13202 Downey Ave Apt 2, Paramount, CA 90723
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement