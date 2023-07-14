Dinner

Burger

$25.00

Cheeseburger

$45.00

3 Tacos

$50.00

Kool aid

$30.00

Fries

$15.00

Famous meal

$250.00

Cater special

$375.00

Special dip

$5.00

Sprite can soda

$1.00

Pepsi can soda

$1.00

Root beer can soda

$1.00

Family pack special

$500.00