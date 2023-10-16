Breakfast & Fresh Baked Pastries

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Classic Scone with Fresh Blueberries

Lemon Ginger Scone

$3.50

Candied Ginger Studded Scone, Lemon Glaze

Healthy Start Scone

$3.50

A fraction of the sugar, whole wheat flour, and filled with dried fruit & nuts!

Banana Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

Banana & Chocolate Chip Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.50

Fresh Cranberry Studded Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$3.50

with Cinnamon Glaze

FROZEN Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Layered GF Scone, Vanilla Glaze

Croissant

$4.00

Classic Flaky Butter Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Flaky Croissant with a Chocolate Center

Pumpkin Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Flaky puff pastry and pumpkin pie filling

Cherry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet & Tart Cherry Jam & Cream Cheese filled Danish

Spinach & Feta Puff Pastry

$5.00Out of stock

Savory Spinach & Feta filled Puff Pastry

Raisin Morning Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Delicate, buttery layers of puff pastry studded with tender, sweet raisins

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Nutty Marzipan, Toasted Almond filled Croissant

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing

$5.00

Housemade Cinnamon Roll topped with Cream Cheese Icing

Green Smoothie

$7.00

Kale, Spinach, Apple, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice

Yogurt Parfait with Fresh Fruit and Granola

$6.00

Housemade Granola, Greek Yogurt & Fresh Fruit *Contains Nuts*

Pumpkin Chia Parfait

$8.00

Chia Seeds, Pumpkin, Pepitas, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Maple, Vanilla & Spices *Vegan & Gluten Free!*

House Made Granola with Dried Fruit & Nuts

$8.00

Oats, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Pecans, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Spices

GF Lemon Lavender Polenta Cake

$4.50

Gluten Free! *Contains Nuts*

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$6.50Out of stock
Loaded Tater Tot Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Crispy Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Bun

$7.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Cheese & Arugula on a Soft House-Baked Bun

Vegetarian Egg Frittata

$7.00Out of stock

Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Spinach. Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*

Bacon & Cheddar Egg Frittata

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Chive Frittata. Comes fully cooked ready to warm and enjoy! *Gluten Free!*

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.50Out of stock

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Pepper Jack

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$8.50Out of stock

Fully cooked, ready to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Black Beans, Pepper Jack

Sweets & Treats

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

2 Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Two Ginger Molasses Cookies

$4.00

2 Molasses Cookies studded with Candied Ginger

Jumbo Dark Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Fudgy Chocolate Chip Studded Brownie

Funfetti White Chocolate Blondie

$3.50

White Chocolate & Rainbow Sprinkle Blondie Bar

Two Scottish Shortbread Cookies

$6.00

2 Classic Buttery Shortbread Bars

Salted Caramel Chocolate Shortbread (2 bars)

$9.00

Rich Chocolate Caramel Covered Shortbread Bars - 2 bars/pack

Individual Fresh Fruit Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit overtop Vanilla Custard. Perfectly Sweet!

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.00

Cream Cheese Icing

Donut Cake Slice

$6.00

A staff favorite! Vanilla Cake with a layer of Raspberry Jam, dusted with Cinnamon Sugar!

Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Torte Slice

$7.00

Decadent, Flourless Dark Chocolate Torte topped with a dollop of Whipped Cream! *Gluten Free*

Vanilla Browned Butter Pound Cake Slice

$4.00

Nutty Browned Butter & Vanilla Scented Pound Cake

Vanilla Browned Butter Pound Cake Loaf

$15.00

Nutty Browned Butter & Vanilla Scented Pound Cake

Ultimate Zucchini Bread Slice

$4.00

Topped with Pecan Crumble!

Ultimate Zucchini Bread Loaf

$15.00

Topped with Pecan Crumble!

Four Peanut Butter Powerballs

$12.00

Peanut Butter, Raisins, Cranberries, Oats, Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Almonds, Walnuts, Sunflower, Flax and Chia Seeds *Contains Nuts*

Six French Macarons (Gluten Free!)

$15.00

Gluten Free! 2 Banana Pancake, 2 Apple Cinnamon, 2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Contains Nuts.

House Baked Breads

Country Baguette

$5.00Out of stock
Mini Cheese Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Sharp Cheddar

Mini Ham & Cheese Baguette

$4.00

Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Ham & Cheddar Cheese

Mini Pepperoni Pizza Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Pepperoni, Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Housemade Soup

All Soups Are Sold in Pint Size (16oz).
Kennett Square Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container. Kennett Square Mushrooms, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cream, Parmesan, Flour, Butter, Brandy ~Vegetarian~

Creamy Tomato Soup

$8.00

Tomato, Cream, Butter, Herbs & Spices Vegan & Gluten Free Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy! Pint Container

Country Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Lancaster Chicken, Chicken Stock, Carrots, Onion, Corn, Celery, Baby Spinach, Noodles, Herbs & Spices Pint Container

Summer Corn Bisque

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Corn, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Milk, Cream, Butter, Herbs, Spices *Vegetarian & Gluten Free* Pint Container

Carrot Ginger Soup

$8.00

Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Carrots, Ginger, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Olive Oil, Spices, Coconut Milk, Lemongrass*Vegan & Gluten Free* Pint Container

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

Roasted Salmon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Kale, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette*Gluten Free!* Vegetarian

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing *Gluten Free!*

Farm Salad

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Apple, Tomato, House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing *Gluten Free!*

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Hummus, Feta, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette Vegetarian and Gluten Free

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$13.00

Local Pears, Greens, Cranberries, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette *Gluten Free* Vegetarian

Turkey Harvest Salad

$14.00

Roasted Turkey, Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette *Gluten Free!*

Vegetarian Southwest Salad

$13.00

Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing*Gluten Free!* Vegetarian

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Sandwiches

Tomato Mozzarella

$9.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Greens, Basil Pesto, House Bread Vegetarian

Deluxe Italian

$10.00

Soppressata & Pepperoni, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Basil Pesto, Mayo, House Bread

Turkey BLT

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon, Cheddar, Mayo, House Bread

Healthy Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Turkey, Carrot Apple Cabbage Slaw, Provolone, Mayo, Dijon, Whole Wheat Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar, Whole Wheat Wrap

Fig, Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwich

$8.00

Sweet Fig Jam, Tangy Chevre, Sharp Arugula on Baguette

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Celery, Mayo, House Bread *Contains Nuts*

California Wrap

$10.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch Mayo,

Ham & Brie

$9.00

Thinly Sliced Ham, French Brie, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Baguette

Spicy Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Romaine, Ciabatta Baguette

Talula's Reuben

$10.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, House 1000 Island Dressing - Toasted to perfection!

Pulled Pork Burrito

$12.00

Jumbo Tex-Mex Burrito with tender Pulled Pork, Chipotle Crema, Cilantro Rice, Lime, Black Beans & Pepper Jack

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Entrees & Sides

Lemon Pepper Glazed Salmon

$17.00

Pan Seared Lemon Pepper Glaze Salmon with a Sweet and Savory Jeweled Couscous Pilaf *Contains Nuts* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Coconut Curry Tofu & Jasmine Rice

$17.00

Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Curry, Garlic, Onion, Honey, Spices *Gluten & Dairy Free*Vegetarian* Comes fully cooked ready to enjoy!*

Coconut Curry Chicken & Jasmine Rice

$17.00

Shredded Chicken, Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Curry, Garlic, Onion, Spices *Gluten & Dairy Free* Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and enjoy!

Talula’s Rigatoni Bolognese

$14.00

Ground Sirloin, Spicy Italian Pork Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan, Herbs, Spices Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Cacio e Pepe

$13.00

Decadent Parmesan Spaghetti, Cracked Black Pepper, Greens. Vegetarian! Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.

Mushroom & Brie Crepe Duo

$12.00

Roasted Local Mushrooms, French Brie & Spinach on our Herb Crepe. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Vegetarian!

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

with Sweet Chili Sauce. Comes fully cooked ready to warm and enjoy!

Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard

$10.00

Crispy All Natural, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders & House Honey Mustard Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.

Ravioli Pomodoro

$16.00

Ricotta Ravioli with Fresh Summer Tomato Sauce. *Vegetarian* Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs

$10.00

Creamy Cheddar, Gruyere & Parmesan Blended Mac & Cheese. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Talula's Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

Whole Roasted Natural Chicken, Handmade Buttery Pastry, Savory Chicken Gravy, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Dairy, Butter, Flour, Herbs & Spices Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!

Braised Beef Enchiladas

$15.00

Braised Beef, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Corn Tortillas, Cheese. Gluten Free. Comes with 3 enchiladas. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. *Gluten Free!*

Vegetarian Enchiladas with Roasted Spiced Vegetables

$12.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Peppers, Onion, Jalapeno & Rice filled Enchiladas. Comes with 3 fully cooked enchiladas, ready for you to heat and serve *Gluten Free!*

Meatballs in Marinara

$12.00

Housemade All Beef Meatballs & Marinara. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container

Shrimp Risotto

$15.00

Shrimp, Peas, Spinach, Lemon, Wine, Onion, Parmesan, Butter, Herbs & Spices Gluten free! Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy!

Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto

$12.00

Local Roasted Mushrooms, Truffle, White Wine & Parmesan. *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container.

Spiced Autumn Veggies, Pecans & Maple (Pint)

$8.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, Carrot, Kale, Herbs, Spices Chili, Garlic, Maple, Cider & Vinegar (Pint Container) *Gluten Free & Vegan!* Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy!

Sesame Soba Noodles (Pint)

$10.00

Buckwheat Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Cabbage, Scallion, Basil, Cilantro, Garlic, Chili, Sesame, Tamari & Spices *Vegan* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Pint Container

Pistachio Apricot Couscous Pilaf (Half Pint)

$7.00

Couscous, Cranberry, Apricot, Pistachio, Fresh Herbs & Spices *Vegan* *Contains Nuts*

Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad (Half Pint)

$7.00

Citrus, Olive, Feta, Red Pepper, Almonds & Chives *Contains Nuts*

Roasted Beet & Citrus Salad (Half Pint)

$7.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese, Orange, Fresh Herbs, Pickled Red Onion & Champagne Vinaigrette *Gluten Free!* Half Pint Container

Brussels Sprout, Apple & Walnut Slaw (Half Pint)

$7.00

Local Apples, Shallots, Grated Gouda, Walnuts, Mayo, Dijon, Lemon, Oil, Herbs & Spices *Vegetarian* Half Pint Container

Fall Farro & Heirloom Sweet Potato Salad (Half Pint)

$8.00

Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Zest, Shallots, Maple, Cider, Dijon, Oil, Herbs & Spices *Vegan* Half Pint Container

Individual Frozen Flatbread Margherita Pizza 8 inch

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Individual Frozen Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza 8 inch

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve

Individual Frozen Flatbread Basil Pesto Pizza 8 inch

$8.00

Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.

Talula's Artisan Cheese

Petite Cheese Trio

$15.00

Trio of cheese, dried fruit, nuts, crackers

Cheese Picnic for Two

$25.00

Trio of Cheese, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers

Family Cheese Board

$40.00

Assorted Artisan Cheeses, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers

1/2 Pound of Seven Sisters Cheese

$14.00

A beautiful half pound wedge of local award-winning Seven Sisters cheese from The Farm at Doe Run. A delicious staff favorite, this cow's milk gouda is perfect for melting or as the piece de resistance on your Chester County cheese board!

Wedge of Triple Creme Brie

$10.00

Fromage d' Affinois- decadently oozy & buttery French Brie. Our #1 best seller and the centerpiece on any cheese board! 6.5 oz wedge.

Hunk of St. Agur Blue Cheese

$13.00

This richly creamy, sharp & tangy blue cheese is a long-time customer favorite! Pick up a gorgeous 1/2 pound hunk for crumbling, cooking, or serving with local honey & crackers!

1/2 Pound of Ewephoria Gouda

$11.00

A super-snackable aged sheep's milk Gouda from Holland. Slightly sweet with pockets of crystallized caramelization... ewe can't beat it!

Talula's Favorite Crackers

$8.00

Pantry Staples

Kennett Mushroom Spread

$10.00

half pint container

Fig & Honey Dip

$7.00

half pint container

Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese Spread

$7.00

A Flavorful Southern Classic! Ingredients: Red Bell Peppers, Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Hot Sauce, Aioli (Eggs, Sugar, Oil, Vinegar), Worcestershire, Lemon, Horseradish

Talula’s Hummus

$7.00

half pint container

Chicken Salad (Half Pint)

$7.50

Lancaster Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Celery, Mayo, Sour Cream, Vinegar, Herbs *Gluten Free!* (Half Pint)

Deviled Egg Salad (Half Pint)

$7.50

Farm Fresh Eggs, Celery, Herbs, Dijon, Mayo, Vinegar & Spices *Gluten Free!* Half Pint

Bottled Salad Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch

$8.00
Bottled Salad Dressing: Caesar

$8.00
Bottled Salad Dressing: Red Wine Vinaigrette

$8.00
Box of La Colombe Corsica Coffee

$16.00
Half Gallon Local Milk

$6.00Out of stock
Dozen Local Eggs

$7.00
Box of Two Leaves Tea

$12.00
Local Ground Beef

$12.00
Talula's Favorite Crackers

$8.00
Talula’s Reusable Canvas & Cork Grocery Tote

$20.00Out of stock
Kettle Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Drip Coffee (16 oz)

$2.50

Fresh hot coffee from Philadelphia based roaster, La Colombe. Caffeinated coffee is a dark roast (Corsica) and decaf is a medium roast (Monte Carlo).

Iced Coffee (20 oz)

$3.00

Refreshing iced coffee from Philadelphia based roaster, La Colombe. Caffeinated coffee is a dark roast (Corsica) and decaf is a medium roast (Monte Carlo).

Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.00+

Your choice of milk poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso). Personalize it with flavor or extra shots! (Hot latte comes with 2 shots of espresso, iced latte comes with 3 shots).

Hot Cappuccino 16 oz

$4.00

Steamed milk poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso) and topped with foam. Personalize it with your choice of milk, flavor, or extra shots! (Hot cappuccino comes with 2 shots of espresso).

Americano

$3.00+

Shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso) mixed with hot water.

Mocha Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.50+

Local chocolate milk from Baily's Dairy poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso). Personalize it with flavor or extra shots! (Hot mocha comes with 2 shots of espresso, iced mocha comes with 3 shots)

FROZEN Apple Cider

$6.00

Perfectly Sweet! Everything good about fall in a cup!

Vermonter Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.50+

P.A. Maple syrup with shots of La Colombe espresso and your choice of milk!

Chagaccino Mushroom Latte! (Hot or Iced)

$6.50+

Perfectly Sweet, All-Natural & Full of Health Benefits, Try our New Chagaccino Latte! Made of Wild Foraged Chaga Mushrooms, Cacao, Cinnamon, & Monkfruit Sweetener, Whisked Into Two Shots of Espresso & Oat Milk (or substitute another milk if preferred).

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.50+

Your favorite Spiced chai tea with a Pumpkin twist! Mixed with your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick! Our chai mix is made from black tea and authentic masala spices (cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, and vanilla).

Spiced Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.50+

Spiced chai tea mixed with your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick! Our chai mix is made from black tea and authentic masala spices (cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, and vanilla).

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Creamy steamed chocolate milk from local Baily's Dairy!

Lavender Tea Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.50+

Black tea with our house-made lavender simple syrup and your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced)

$5.50+

Unsweetened, ceremonial grade green tea matcha powder, whisked with your choice of milk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte! (Hot or Iced)

$5.50+

A Fall classic! Shots of espresso and velvety steamed milk combined with our house made Pumpkin syrup - made with real pumpkin puree!

Oat Honey Cinnamon Latte (Hot or Iced)

$5.25+

Our housemade Honey Cinnamon Simple Syrup whisked with shots of espresso and blended with oat milk. Great hot or iced!

Caramel Apple Cider (Hot or Iced)

$4.00+

Steamed Apple Cider & Our House Made Caramel

Ginger Turmeric Tea Latte (Hot)

$4.50

Warming herbal turmeric tea with our house-made ginger simple syrup and your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Passion Fruit Palmer 20 oz

$5.00

Sweet, tart, cold and refreshing! Fresh Brewed Green Iced Tea, Lemonade & Passion Fruit.

Housemade Lemonade 20 oz

$3.00

Tangy & Sweet!

Iced Berry Tea 20 oz

$3.00

Unsweetened, decaffeinated herbal tea with a sweet and tart berry flavor!

Iced Green Tea 20 oz

$3.00

Unsweetened, caffeinated tropical green tea with notes of goji berry.

Iced Black Tea 20 oz

$3.00

Unsweetened, caffeinated classic black iced tea.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Talula's Gourmet Gifts

Give the gift of Talula's with a curated gift basket! Each basket is loaded with our favorite products from local, bespoke, and small-batch vendors!
Talula's Travel Tumbler

$32.00+

Elevate your coffee-on-the-go game with our branded Klean Kanteen travel mugs! A sleek, leak-proof design made for hot OR cold drinks, available in 16oz cool teal or 20oz bright marigold!

Taula's Mug

$15.00
The Cheese Geek Gift Box

$65.00

That favorite cheese-lover in your life is in good company here at Talula's! Each basket includes: 3 individually sealed artisan cheeses, a cracker pairing, and some tasty accoutrements. Conveniently packed in a box with ribbon; this is a marvelous house-warming, hostess, or holiday gift!

Coffee Lover Gift Basket

$35.00

You’ll be bouncing off the walls with this caffeine-packed basket! A box of artisan La Colombe coffee roasted in Philadelphia, a bottle of our house-made flavored simple syrup, our chocolate covered espresso beans, a canned “draft latte” and a fully punched Talula's Coffee Card, so that your next fancy drink is on us!

Tea Lover Gift Basket

$35.00

Each basket includes: 1 box of organic tea bags from Two Leaves & a Bud, 1 jar of local wildflower honey, 1 box of Effie's tea cake biscuits, 1 bottle of Big Train Chai powder, and 1 fully punched Talula's Beverage Card, so that your next fancy tea drink is on us! To customize this gift basket, call 610.444.8255.

The Perfect Start Breakfast Basket

$65.00

Each basket includes: 1 bag of artisan pancake mix and maple syrup from Highland Sugarworks, 1 jar of gourmet jam from Quince & Apple, a mini nut butter from Big Spoon Roasters, a Pennsylvania made granola bar, a bag of Hudson Henry Granola, and a jar of oatmeal mix! To customize this gift basket, call 610.444.8255.

Talula's Gift Card

$25.00+Out of stock

Talula's Gift Cards can be used IN-STORE or OVER THE PHONE only at this time. They cannot be used for online orders. We apologize for the inconvenience!