Talula's Table
Breakfast & Fresh Baked Pastries
Blueberry Scone
Classic Scone with Fresh Blueberries
Lemon Ginger Scone
Candied Ginger Studded Scone, Lemon Glaze
Healthy Start Scone
A fraction of the sugar, whole wheat flour, and filled with dried fruit & nuts!
Banana Chocolate Chip Scone
Banana & Chocolate Chip Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Fresh Cranberry Studded Scone
Pumpkin Scone
with Cinnamon Glaze
FROZEN Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Scone
Cinnamon Sugar Layered GF Scone, Vanilla Glaze
Croissant
Classic Flaky Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky Croissant with a Chocolate Center
Pumpkin Danish
Flaky puff pastry and pumpkin pie filling
Cherry Danish
Sweet & Tart Cherry Jam & Cream Cheese filled Danish
Spinach & Feta Puff Pastry
Savory Spinach & Feta filled Puff Pastry
Raisin Morning Bun
Delicate, buttery layers of puff pastry studded with tender, sweet raisins
Almond Croissant
Nutty Marzipan, Toasted Almond filled Croissant
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing
Housemade Cinnamon Roll topped with Cream Cheese Icing
Green Smoothie
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice
Yogurt Parfait with Fresh Fruit and Granola
Housemade Granola, Greek Yogurt & Fresh Fruit *Contains Nuts*
Pumpkin Chia Parfait
Chia Seeds, Pumpkin, Pepitas, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Maple, Vanilla & Spices *Vegan & Gluten Free!*
House Made Granola with Dried Fruit & Nuts
Oats, Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Pecans, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Spices
GF Lemon Lavender Polenta Cake
Gluten Free! *Contains Nuts*
Ham & Cheddar Croissant
Loaded Tater Tot Bowl
Crispy Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Sausage & Egg Breakfast Bun
Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Cheese & Arugula on a Soft House-Baked Bun
Vegetarian Egg Frittata
Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Spinach. Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
Bacon & Cheddar Egg Frittata
Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Chive Frittata. Comes fully cooked ready to warm and enjoy! *Gluten Free!*
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Pepper Jack
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
Fully cooked, ready to heat and serve. Egg, Potato, Black Beans, Pepper Jack
Sweets & Treats
Two Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
Two Ginger Molasses Cookies
2 Molasses Cookies studded with Candied Ginger
Jumbo Dark Chocolate Brownie
Fudgy Chocolate Chip Studded Brownie
Funfetti White Chocolate Blondie
White Chocolate & Rainbow Sprinkle Blondie Bar
Two Scottish Shortbread Cookies
2 Classic Buttery Shortbread Bars
Salted Caramel Chocolate Shortbread (2 bars)
Rich Chocolate Caramel Covered Shortbread Bars - 2 bars/pack
Individual Fresh Fruit Tart
Fresh Fruit overtop Vanilla Custard. Perfectly Sweet!
Carrot Cake Slice
Cream Cheese Icing
Donut Cake Slice
A staff favorite! Vanilla Cake with a layer of Raspberry Jam, dusted with Cinnamon Sugar!
Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Torte Slice
Decadent, Flourless Dark Chocolate Torte topped with a dollop of Whipped Cream! *Gluten Free*
Vanilla Browned Butter Pound Cake Slice
Nutty Browned Butter & Vanilla Scented Pound Cake
Vanilla Browned Butter Pound Cake Loaf
Nutty Browned Butter & Vanilla Scented Pound Cake
Ultimate Zucchini Bread Slice
Topped with Pecan Crumble!
Ultimate Zucchini Bread Loaf
Topped with Pecan Crumble!
Four Peanut Butter Powerballs
Peanut Butter, Raisins, Cranberries, Oats, Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Almonds, Walnuts, Sunflower, Flax and Chia Seeds *Contains Nuts*
Six French Macarons (Gluten Free!)
Gluten Free! 2 Banana Pancake, 2 Apple Cinnamon, 2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Contains Nuts.
House Baked Breads
Country Baguette
Mini Cheese Baguette
Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Sharp Cheddar
Mini Ham & Cheese Baguette
Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Ham & Cheddar Cheese
Mini Pepperoni Pizza Baguette
Housemade Mini Baguette Stuffed with Pepperoni, Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Housemade Soup
Kennett Square Mushroom Soup
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container. Kennett Square Mushrooms, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cream, Parmesan, Flour, Butter, Brandy ~Vegetarian~
Creamy Tomato Soup
Tomato, Cream, Butter, Herbs & Spices Vegan & Gluten Free Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy! Pint Container
Country Chicken Noodle Soup
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Lancaster Chicken, Chicken Stock, Carrots, Onion, Corn, Celery, Baby Spinach, Noodles, Herbs & Spices Pint Container
Summer Corn Bisque
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Corn, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Milk, Cream, Butter, Herbs, Spices *Vegetarian & Gluten Free* Pint Container
Carrot Ginger Soup
Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Carrots, Ginger, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Olive Oil, Spices, Coconut Milk, Lemongrass*Vegan & Gluten Free* Pint Container
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
Salmon Caesar Salad
Roasted Salmon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
Harvest Salad
Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Kale, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette*Gluten Free!* Vegetarian
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing *Gluten Free!*
Farm Salad
Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Apple, Tomato, House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing *Gluten Free!*
Mediterranean Salad
Hummus, Feta, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette Vegetarian and Gluten Free
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
Local Pears, Greens, Cranberries, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette *Gluten Free* Vegetarian
Turkey Harvest Salad
Roasted Turkey, Local Apples, Dried Cranberries, Sharp Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Walnuts & Red Wine Vinaigrette *Gluten Free!*
Vegetarian Southwest Salad
Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Tortillas, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing*Gluten Free!* Vegetarian
Kettle Chips
Sandwiches
Tomato Mozzarella
Tomato, Mozzarella, Greens, Basil Pesto, House Bread Vegetarian
Deluxe Italian
Soppressata & Pepperoni, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Onion, Basil Pesto, Mayo, House Bread
Turkey BLT
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon, Cheddar, Mayo, House Bread
Healthy Turkey Wrap
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Carrot Apple Cabbage Slaw, Provolone, Mayo, Dijon, Whole Wheat Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thinly Sliced Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar, Whole Wheat Wrap
Fig, Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwich
Sweet Fig Jam, Tangy Chevre, Sharp Arugula on Baguette
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Celery, Mayo, House Bread *Contains Nuts*
California Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch Mayo,
Ham & Brie
Thinly Sliced Ham, French Brie, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Baguette
Spicy Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Romaine, Ciabatta Baguette
Talula's Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, House 1000 Island Dressing - Toasted to perfection!
Pulled Pork Burrito
Jumbo Tex-Mex Burrito with tender Pulled Pork, Chipotle Crema, Cilantro Rice, Lime, Black Beans & Pepper Jack
Kettle Chips
Entrees & Sides
Lemon Pepper Glazed Salmon
Pan Seared Lemon Pepper Glaze Salmon with a Sweet and Savory Jeweled Couscous Pilaf *Contains Nuts* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Coconut Curry Tofu & Jasmine Rice
Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Curry, Garlic, Onion, Honey, Spices *Gluten & Dairy Free*Vegetarian* Comes fully cooked ready to enjoy!*
Coconut Curry Chicken & Jasmine Rice
Shredded Chicken, Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Curry, Garlic, Onion, Spices *Gluten & Dairy Free* Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and enjoy!
Talula’s Rigatoni Bolognese
Ground Sirloin, Spicy Italian Pork Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan, Herbs, Spices Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Cacio e Pepe
Decadent Parmesan Spaghetti, Cracked Black Pepper, Greens. Vegetarian! Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
Mushroom & Brie Crepe Duo
Roasted Local Mushrooms, French Brie & Spinach on our Herb Crepe. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Vegetarian!
Coconut Shrimp
with Sweet Chili Sauce. Comes fully cooked ready to warm and enjoy!
Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard
Crispy All Natural, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders & House Honey Mustard Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve.
Ravioli Pomodoro
Ricotta Ravioli with Fresh Summer Tomato Sauce. *Vegetarian* Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Mac & Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs
Creamy Cheddar, Gruyere & Parmesan Blended Mac & Cheese. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Talula's Chicken Pot Pie
Whole Roasted Natural Chicken, Handmade Buttery Pastry, Savory Chicken Gravy, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Dairy, Butter, Flour, Herbs & Spices Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy!
Braised Beef Enchiladas
Braised Beef, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Corn Tortillas, Cheese. Gluten Free. Comes with 3 enchiladas. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. *Gluten Free!*
Vegetarian Enchiladas with Roasted Spiced Vegetables
Roasted Cauliflower, Peppers, Onion, Jalapeno & Rice filled Enchiladas. Comes with 3 fully cooked enchiladas, ready for you to heat and serve *Gluten Free!*
Meatballs in Marinara
Housemade All Beef Meatballs & Marinara. Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container
Shrimp Risotto
Shrimp, Peas, Spinach, Lemon, Wine, Onion, Parmesan, Butter, Herbs & Spices Gluten free! Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy!
Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto
Local Roasted Mushrooms, Truffle, White Wine & Parmesan. *Gluten Free* Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container.
Spiced Autumn Veggies, Pecans & Maple (Pint)
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, Carrot, Kale, Herbs, Spices Chili, Garlic, Maple, Cider & Vinegar (Pint Container) *Gluten Free & Vegan!* Comes fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy!
Sesame Soba Noodles (Pint)
Buckwheat Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Cabbage, Scallion, Basil, Cilantro, Garlic, Chili, Sesame, Tamari & Spices *Vegan* Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy! Pint Container
Pistachio Apricot Couscous Pilaf (Half Pint)
Couscous, Cranberry, Apricot, Pistachio, Fresh Herbs & Spices *Vegan* *Contains Nuts*
Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad (Half Pint)
Citrus, Olive, Feta, Red Pepper, Almonds & Chives *Contains Nuts*
Roasted Beet & Citrus Salad (Half Pint)
Goat Cheese, Orange, Fresh Herbs, Pickled Red Onion & Champagne Vinaigrette *Gluten Free!* Half Pint Container
Brussels Sprout, Apple & Walnut Slaw (Half Pint)
Local Apples, Shallots, Grated Gouda, Walnuts, Mayo, Dijon, Lemon, Oil, Herbs & Spices *Vegetarian* Half Pint Container
Fall Farro & Heirloom Sweet Potato Salad (Half Pint)
Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Zest, Shallots, Maple, Cider, Dijon, Oil, Herbs & Spices *Vegan* Half Pint Container
Individual Frozen Flatbread Margherita Pizza 8 inch
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Individual Frozen Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza 8 inch
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Individual Frozen Flatbread Basil Pesto Pizza 8 inch
Comes fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.
Talula's Artisan Cheese
Petite Cheese Trio
Trio of cheese, dried fruit, nuts, crackers
Cheese Picnic for Two
Trio of Cheese, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers
Family Cheese Board
Assorted Artisan Cheeses, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Crackers
1/2 Pound of Seven Sisters Cheese
A beautiful half pound wedge of local award-winning Seven Sisters cheese from The Farm at Doe Run. A delicious staff favorite, this cow's milk gouda is perfect for melting or as the piece de resistance on your Chester County cheese board!
Wedge of Triple Creme Brie
Fromage d' Affinois- decadently oozy & buttery French Brie. Our #1 best seller and the centerpiece on any cheese board! 6.5 oz wedge.
Hunk of St. Agur Blue Cheese
This richly creamy, sharp & tangy blue cheese is a long-time customer favorite! Pick up a gorgeous 1/2 pound hunk for crumbling, cooking, or serving with local honey & crackers!
1/2 Pound of Ewephoria Gouda
A super-snackable aged sheep's milk Gouda from Holland. Slightly sweet with pockets of crystallized caramelization... ewe can't beat it!
Talula's Favorite Crackers
Pantry Staples
Kennett Mushroom Spread
half pint container
Fig & Honey Dip
half pint container
Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese Spread
A Flavorful Southern Classic! Ingredients: Red Bell Peppers, Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Hot Sauce, Aioli (Eggs, Sugar, Oil, Vinegar), Worcestershire, Lemon, Horseradish
Talula’s Hummus
half pint container
Chicken Salad (Half Pint)
Lancaster Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, Celery, Mayo, Sour Cream, Vinegar, Herbs *Gluten Free!* (Half Pint)
Deviled Egg Salad (Half Pint)
Farm Fresh Eggs, Celery, Herbs, Dijon, Mayo, Vinegar & Spices *Gluten Free!* Half Pint
Bottled Salad Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch
Bottled Salad Dressing: Caesar
Bottled Salad Dressing: Red Wine Vinaigrette
Box of La Colombe Corsica Coffee
Half Gallon Local Milk
Dozen Local Eggs
Box of Two Leaves Tea
Local Ground Beef
Talula's Favorite Crackers
Talula’s Reusable Canvas & Cork Grocery Tote
Kettle Chips
Beverages
Drip Coffee (16 oz)
Fresh hot coffee from Philadelphia based roaster, La Colombe. Caffeinated coffee is a dark roast (Corsica) and decaf is a medium roast (Monte Carlo).
Iced Coffee (20 oz)
Refreshing iced coffee from Philadelphia based roaster, La Colombe. Caffeinated coffee is a dark roast (Corsica) and decaf is a medium roast (Monte Carlo).
Latte (Hot or Iced)
Your choice of milk poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso). Personalize it with flavor or extra shots! (Hot latte comes with 2 shots of espresso, iced latte comes with 3 shots).
Hot Cappuccino 16 oz
Steamed milk poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso) and topped with foam. Personalize it with your choice of milk, flavor, or extra shots! (Hot cappuccino comes with 2 shots of espresso).
Americano
Shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso) mixed with hot water.
Mocha Latte (Hot or Iced)
Local chocolate milk from Baily's Dairy poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso). Personalize it with flavor or extra shots! (Hot mocha comes with 2 shots of espresso, iced mocha comes with 3 shots)
FROZEN Apple Cider
Perfectly Sweet! Everything good about fall in a cup!
Vermonter Latte (Hot or Iced)
P.A. Maple syrup with shots of La Colombe espresso and your choice of milk!
Chagaccino Mushroom Latte! (Hot or Iced)
Perfectly Sweet, All-Natural & Full of Health Benefits, Try our New Chagaccino Latte! Made of Wild Foraged Chaga Mushrooms, Cacao, Cinnamon, & Monkfruit Sweetener, Whisked Into Two Shots of Espresso & Oat Milk (or substitute another milk if preferred).
Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)
Your favorite Spiced chai tea with a Pumpkin twist! Mixed with your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick! Our chai mix is made from black tea and authentic masala spices (cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, and vanilla).
Spiced Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)
Spiced chai tea mixed with your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick! Our chai mix is made from black tea and authentic masala spices (cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, and vanilla).
Hot Chocolate
Creamy steamed chocolate milk from local Baily's Dairy!
Lavender Tea Latte (Hot or Iced)
Black tea with our house-made lavender simple syrup and your choice of milk.
Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced)
Unsweetened, ceremonial grade green tea matcha powder, whisked with your choice of milk.
Pumpkin Spice Latte! (Hot or Iced)
A Fall classic! Shots of espresso and velvety steamed milk combined with our house made Pumpkin syrup - made with real pumpkin puree!
Oat Honey Cinnamon Latte (Hot or Iced)
Our housemade Honey Cinnamon Simple Syrup whisked with shots of espresso and blended with oat milk. Great hot or iced!
Caramel Apple Cider (Hot or Iced)
Steamed Apple Cider & Our House Made Caramel
Ginger Turmeric Tea Latte (Hot)
Warming herbal turmeric tea with our house-made ginger simple syrup and your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Passion Fruit Palmer 20 oz
Sweet, tart, cold and refreshing! Fresh Brewed Green Iced Tea, Lemonade & Passion Fruit.
Housemade Lemonade 20 oz
Tangy & Sweet!
Iced Berry Tea 20 oz
Unsweetened, decaffeinated herbal tea with a sweet and tart berry flavor!
Iced Green Tea 20 oz
Unsweetened, caffeinated tropical green tea with notes of goji berry.
Iced Black Tea 20 oz
Unsweetened, caffeinated classic black iced tea.
Bottled Water
Talula's Gourmet Gifts
Talula's Travel Tumbler
Elevate your coffee-on-the-go game with our branded Klean Kanteen travel mugs! A sleek, leak-proof design made for hot OR cold drinks, available in 16oz cool teal or 20oz bright marigold!
Taula's Mug
The Cheese Geek Gift Box
That favorite cheese-lover in your life is in good company here at Talula's! Each basket includes: 3 individually sealed artisan cheeses, a cracker pairing, and some tasty accoutrements. Conveniently packed in a box with ribbon; this is a marvelous house-warming, hostess, or holiday gift!
Coffee Lover Gift Basket
You’ll be bouncing off the walls with this caffeine-packed basket! A box of artisan La Colombe coffee roasted in Philadelphia, a bottle of our house-made flavored simple syrup, our chocolate covered espresso beans, a canned “draft latte” and a fully punched Talula's Coffee Card, so that your next fancy drink is on us!
Tea Lover Gift Basket
Each basket includes: 1 box of organic tea bags from Two Leaves & a Bud, 1 jar of local wildflower honey, 1 box of Effie's tea cake biscuits, 1 bottle of Big Train Chai powder, and 1 fully punched Talula's Beverage Card, so that your next fancy tea drink is on us! To customize this gift basket, call 610.444.8255.
The Perfect Start Breakfast Basket
Each basket includes: 1 bag of artisan pancake mix and maple syrup from Highland Sugarworks, 1 jar of gourmet jam from Quince & Apple, a mini nut butter from Big Spoon Roasters, a Pennsylvania made granola bar, a bag of Hudson Henry Granola, and a jar of oatmeal mix! To customize this gift basket, call 610.444.8255.
Talula's Gift Card
Talula's Gift Cards can be used IN-STORE or OVER THE PHONE only at this time. They cannot be used for online orders. We apologize for the inconvenience!