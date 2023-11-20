Skip to Main content
The Steak Library
Pickup
ASAP
from
1937 Pacific Coast Hwy
0
Your order
The Steak Library
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
1937 Pacific Coast Hwy
DRINK
FOOD
COCKTAIL
DRINK
COCKTAIL
Fry me to the moon
$13.00+
Hotel California
$13.00+
Bohemian Rhapsody
$13.00+
Staying alive
$13.00+
Heart of gold
$13.00+
Sky restaurant
$13.00
Old man
$15.00
FOOD
Appetizer
Cheese Board
$19.00
Mac 'N' cheese
$34.00+
Bagna Cauder
$15.00
The Steak Library Location and Ordering Hours
(434) 263-5373
1937 Pacific Coast Hwy, Lomita, CA 90717
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 5:30PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement