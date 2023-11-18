Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food
Botanas (Appetizers)
- El Tri$12.99
Chips, salsa, guacamole, and queso
- Jenny's Special Dip$9.99
Black refried beans, white queso, and chorizo served with a side of chips
- Mexican Street Corn Elotes$4.99
Corn, housemade mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro, and lime
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
- Chips and Guac$5.99
- Chips and Queso$5.99
- Durito Wheels Chicharrones$4.00
Fried wheat wheels, seasoned with Mexican spices, and Valentina hot sauce packet
- Mole Fries$7.00
French fries, housemade black mole, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, radish, pickled red onions, sesame seeds, and cilantro
- Street Fries Cdmx$6.00
French fries, ketchup, mustard, Valentina hot sauce, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime wedge
Breakfast
- Tamale Sandwich Guajolota$11.00
Traditional Mexican bolillo bread, fried chicken tamale, housemade green tomatillo salsa, Mexican sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, guacamole sauce, cilantro, and one fried egg. Served with a side of French fries
- Tamale Scramble$14.00
Two chicken tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, housemade red chipotle cream salsa, Chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, Mexican sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo, and scrambled eggs. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
Three blue corn tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese (no substitutions), housemade spicy habenero salsa, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, guacamole sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, two sunny side up eggs, one jalapeño. Served with a side of black re
- Tamale Sunrise$14.00
Two chicken tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, cilantro, and two sunny side-up eggs. Served with a side of Mexican rice and black refried beans
- Breakfast Tacos$11.00
Three tacos, flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, housemade green tomatillo salsa, Chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro, and pico de gallo
- Morning Burrito$11.00
Burrito stuffed with scrambled eggs, steak, housemade chipotle cream salsa, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro, and one jalapeño. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes
Street Food
- Ay! Guey Fries$11.00
Choice of meat, French fries, housemade white queso, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, Mexican sour cream, guacamole sauce, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, one sunny side-up egg, and one jalapeño
- Sopes$9.99
3 fried masa cakes, your choice of meat, black refried beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream, and cotija cheese
- Tostadas$12.00
3 fried corn tortillas, your choice of meat, black refried beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, and housemade green tomatillo salsa
- Regular Quesadilla$9.99
Your choice of meat, flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black refried beans, and Mexican salad
- Large Quesadilla$14.00
Your choice of meat, flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black refried beans, and Mexican salad
Tacos
- Street Tacos$12.00
Your choice of meat, your choice of tortilla, housemade green tomatillo salsa, pickled red onions, avocado sauce, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with a side of Mexican rice and black refried beans
- Birria Quesatacos$14.99
3 corn tortillas seasoned with chile guajillo. Shredded Chihuahua cheese, shredded beef, white onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of Mexican rice and beef broth (consome) (no substitutions)
- Pick 2 Tacos$10.00
- Pick 3 Tacos$15.00
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Served on a hot sizzling skillet. Chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled tomatoes, your choice of tortillas. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black refried beans, and Mexican salad
- Carne Asada Fajitas$19.99
Served on a hot sizzling skillet. Carne asada, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled tomatoes, your choice of tortillas. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black refried beans, and Mexican salad
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Served on a hot sizzling skillet. Shrimp, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled tomatoes, your choice of tortillas. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black refried beans, and Mexican salad
- Fish Fajitas$19.99
Served on a hot sizzling skillet. Fish, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled tomatoes, your choice of tortillas. Served with a side of Mexican rice, black refried beans, and Mexican salad
Tamales
- The Most Mexican Tamales$12.50
One chicken tamale, one pork tamale, housemade green tomatillo salsa, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, and cilantro
- Chorizo Tamales$13.00
Two cheese tamales topped with chorizo, housemade red chipotle cream salsa, Mexican sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, and pickled red onions
- Pollo Rojo Tamales$12.50
Two chicken tamales, housemade red chipotle cream salsa, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, and cilantro
- Dos Amigos Tamales$12.50
Two chicken tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, housemade red chipotle cream salsa, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, and cilantro
- Pollo Ranchero Tamales$12.50
Two chicken tamales, housemade spicy habanero salsa, Mexican sour cream, pico de gallo, and one jalapeño
- Mole Tamales$14.00
Two chicken tamales, housemade black mole, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, radish, pickled red onions, sesame seeds, and cilantro
- Carne Asada Tamales$14.00
Served on a hot skillet. Two cheese tamales topped with grilled steak, housemade spicy habanero salsa, Mexican sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, guacamole sauce, pickled red onions, radish, pico de gallo, grilled nopales, and one jalapeño
- Al Pastor Tamales$12.50
Two pork tamales, housemade spicy pastor salsa, fresh pineapple, cilantro, one jalapeño, and one lime wedge
- Chicken Fajita Tamales$13.00
Served on a hot skillet. Two chicken tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, Mexican sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, and one jalapeño
- El Tradicional Tamales$12.50
Two chicken tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, Mexican sour cream, cotija cheese, and cilantro
- El General Tamales$13.00
Two pork tamales, queso sauce, Mexican sour cream, pico de gallo, and one jalapeño
- El Garden Tamales (Veg)$12.50
One black bean tamale, one cheese tamale, housemade green tomatillo salsa, Mexican sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and pico de gallo
- Hongos Con Queso Tamales (Veg)$12.50
Mushroom and cheese. Two cheese tamales, housemade red chipotle cream salsa, Mexican sour cream, grilled mushrooms, and onions
- Chile Relleno Tamales (Veg)$12.50
Two cheese tamales, housemade spicy habenero salsa, Mexican sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, and grilled poblano pepper
- Frijoles Negros Tamales (V)$12.50
Two black bean tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, guacamole sauce, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, and one jalapeño
- Mex-One Tamales (V)$12.50
Two veggie tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, housemade spicy habanero salsa, guacamole sauce, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, cilantro, and one jalapeño
- Nopales Tamales (V)$12.50
Two veggie tamales, housemade green tomatillo salsa, cabbage, grilled cactus, guacamole sauce, pico de gallo, and one jalapeño
- Single Tamale$5.00
- Tamale Pick 2$9.99
- Tamale w/ Rice & Beans$9.99
Frozen Tamales
Chamacos
SPECIALS
- BIRRIA GRILLED CHEESE$15.99
Toasted seasoned bread, birria beef mexican cheese. Topped with onion cilantro,radish paired with french fries and beef broth
- SURF AND TURF BIRRIA$19.99
3 Birria style tacos stuffed with marinated shrimp, birria beef ,mexican cheese. Paired with rice and beef broth
- CANCUN FISH TACOS$15.00
- BIRRIA RAMEN$15.99
Drinks
- Jarritos$4.00
- Mexican Coca-Cola$4.00
- Mexican Bottled Soda$4.00
- Diet Coca-Cola$2.50
- Small Agua Fresca$3.15
- Large Agua Fresca$6.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- White Wine
- Red Wine
- Sangria$8.50+
- Margarita$8.50+
- Mixed Drinks w/ Beer
- 32OZ Bottled Beer$9.99
- 12OZ Bottled Beer$4.50
- Draft Beer$5.00
- Craft Beer
- Half Gallon Agua Fresca$12.15
- Full Gallon Agua Fresca$19.99
Desserts
Salsa
- Green Tomatillo Salsa 16oz$7.99
- Green Tomatillo Salsa 8oz$3.99
- Green Tomitllo Salsa 4oz$1.99
- Mole Salsa 16oz$11.99
- Mole Salsa 8oz$5.99
- Mole Salsa 4oz$2.99
- Pastor Salsa 16oz$5.99
- Pastor Salsa 8oz$2.99
- Pastor Salsa 4oz$1.50
- Red Chipotle Salsa 16oz$8.99
- Red Chipotle Salsa 8oz$4.99
- Red Chipotle Salsa 4oz$2.50
- Red Ranchera Salsa 16oz$7.99
- Red Ranchera Salsa 8oz$3.99
- Red Ranchera Salsa 4oz$1.99
Catering
- 10 Tacos Tray$32.50
- 10 Tamale Tray$45.00
- 16oz Guac and Chips$17.99
- 16oz Queso and Chips$17.99
- 16oz Salsa and Chips$10.99
- 20 Tacos Tray$65.00
- 20 Tamales Tray$90.00
- 32oz Salsa and Chips$17.99
- 32oz Guac and Chips$29.99
- 32oz Queso and Chips$29.99
- 8oz Guac and Chips$11.99
- 8oz Queso and Chips$11.99
- 8oz Salsa and Chips$8.00
- Tray of Beans
- Tray of Rice
Extra Toppings
- Cilantro$0.75
- 2 Eggs$3.00
- 2 Extra Lime Wedge$0.50
- 3 Extra Tortillas$1.50
- 4oz Chips and Salsa$2.50
- Avacado Sauce$0.75
- Chihuahua Cheese$0.75
- Cotija$0.50
- Crema$0.50
- Dip Guacomole$4.50
- Dip Queso$4.50
- Extra Salsa Chipotle$0.75
- Extra Salsa Verde$0.75
- Extra Asada$5.00
- Extra Chicken$3.50
- Extra Chorizo$3.50
- Extra Hongos$1.00
- Extra Shrimp Big$5.00
- Extra Shrimp Small$2.00
- Extra Veggies$1.00
- Fresh Avocado$2.00
- Half a Lime$1.00
- Jalapenos$0.50
- Nopales$1.00
- Pico$0.75
- Radish$0.75
- Red Pickled Onions$0.75
- Scoop of Ice Cream$2.00
- Tamarind Straw$0.99