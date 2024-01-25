Tamar 121 East Yanonali Street
Main Menu
Hummus
- Original Hummus$10.00
Creamy chickpea hummus, tahini, zhoug, extra virgin olive oil, sumac
Creamy chickpea hummus, tahini, zhoug, extra virgin olive oil, sumac
- Shroom Hummus$12.00
Marinated oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, tahini sauce
Marinated oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, tahini sauce
- Add Pita$1.50
Mezze
- Shallot Labneh$12.00
strained yogurt, shallots, extra virgin olive oil, pistachio dukkah
strained yogurt, shallots, extra virgin olive oil, pistachio dukkah
- Smashed Beets$12.00
roasted and smashed beets, tahini, toasted sesame, crispy oregano
roasted and smashed beets, tahini, toasted sesame, crispy oregano
- Babaganoush$12.00
- Add Pita$1.50
- Side Torshi$3.00
- Roasted Broccoli$14.00
Sandwiches
- Falafel Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chickpea falafel, cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumber, sumac onions, hummus, and amba tahini stuffed inside a warm pita
Crispy chickpea falafel, cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumber, sumac onions, hummus, and amba tahini stuffed inside a warm pita
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$17.00
ogurt marinated chicken shawarma, cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, sumac onions, tahini, and amba aioli stuffed inside a warm pita
ogurt marinated chicken shawarma, cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, sumac onions, tahini, and amba aioli stuffed inside a warm pita
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$17.00
marinated creekstone prime beef, cabbage salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, sumac onions, hot pepper aioli, and dill yogurt sauce stuffed inside a warm pita
marinated creekstone prime beef, cabbage salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, sumac onions, hot pepper aioli, and dill yogurt sauce stuffed inside a warm pita
- Lamb Kofta Sandwich$18.00
rilled superior lamb kofta, baharat, cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, sumac onions, dill yogurt sauce, shatta aioli stuffed inside a warm pita
rilled superior lamb kofta, baharat, cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, sumac onions, dill yogurt sauce, shatta aioli stuffed inside a warm pita
Plates
- Falafel Plate$22.00
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$24.00
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
- Beef Shawarma Plate$24.00
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
- Lamb Kofta Plate$26.00
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
served with cabbage salad, hummus, torshi, choice of 2 sauces, and 1pc. pita
- Add Pita$1.50