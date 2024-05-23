Tamashaa 3115 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Bar Bites/Essential
- Smoke Salmon Puchkas. Curd rice mouse$12.00
- Crispy Okra and Sweet Potato Chaat$12.00
- MULTIGRAIN SEV PURI. avocado and cranberry chaat$12.00
- FOX NUTS BHEL. air fried fox-nuts, mix seed$12.00
- Madras Hot Lotus Stem Chips$12.00
- SHRIMP, SAGO and asparagus chaat.$12.00
- Beetroot Chicken Dumpling with house schezwan sauce$14.00
- Fire mains
(202) 918-1000
Closed • Opens Thursday at 12PM