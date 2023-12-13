Tammy's Candy Kettle
Popular Items
- 3/4 - lb. Hamburger$9.99
12 ounces of Supreme Angus Beef charbroiled to your liking, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$6.19
Sweet corn mixed with a secret filling, battered and deep fried. These tasty nuggets need no sauce.
- Fish Sandwich$7.19
A hearty Cod filet dipped in an English Pub style batter. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.
Appetizers
- Our Own Hearty Corn Chowder - Cup$3.19Out of stock
- Our Own Hearty Corn Chowder - Bowl$4.99Out of stock
- Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup - Cup$2.99
- Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl$4.69
- Charlie's Homemade Chili - Cup$3.79
Hot and hearty. Black Angus beef & bean chili simmered to perfection.
- Charlie's Homemade Chili - Cup w/cheese$4.29
Hot and hearty. Black Angus beef & bean chili simmered to perfection. Topped with fresh shredded Cheddar cheese.
- Charlie's Homemade Chili - Bowl$5.99
Hot and hearty. Black Angus beef & bean chili simmered to perfection.
- Charlie's Homemade Chili - Bowl w/cheese$6.99
Hot and hearty. Black Angus beef & bean chili simmered to perfection. Topped with fresh shredded Cheddar cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks - 6$6.89
Delicious cheese sticks covered with an Italian style breading oozing with Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with Marinara sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks - 10$11.59
Delicious cheese sticks covered with an Italian style breading oozing with Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with Marinara sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Fresh whole mushrooms breaded and deep fried. Served with Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
- Wild Chiles$7.49
Jalapenos stuffed with cheese and covered with a delicate potato breading. Served with Melba Raspberry Sauce.
- Chicken Tenders$8.19
Hearty tenderloins are deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Hickory Smoked BBQ sauce.
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$6.19
Sweet corn mixed with a secret filling, battered and deep fried. These tasty nuggets need no sauce.
- Broccoli & Cheese Bites$7.99
Broccoli and Cheddar cheese bites battered then deep fried to a golden brown.
- Appetizer Sampler$12.99
Can't decide? Our appetizer sampler comes with mozzarella sticks, wild chiles, chicken tender, sweet corn nuggets, Cajun fries and your choice of 2 dipping sauces.
- Cheese Fries - Small$5.19
Fresh cut Idaho Russets smothered with shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.
- Cheese Fries - Large$9.49
Fresh cut Idaho Russets smothered with shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.
- Our Famous Beer Battered Onion Rings - Regular$6.89
Fresh cut sweet onion slices dipped in our house beer batter made fresh to order then deep fried to a golden brown.
- Our Famous Beer Battered Onion Rings - Family Size$8.49
Fresh cut sweet onion slices dipped in our house beer batter made fresh to order then deep fried to a golden brown.
Salads
- Garden Salad - Small$5.39
Fresh tossed greens with tomatoes, carrots, peppers and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Garden Salad - Large$9.99
Fresh tossed greens with tomatoes, carrots, peppers and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Chef Salad - Small$9.99
Fresh garden greens with tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions, cukes, ham, turkey, Swiss and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Chef Salad - Large$14.59
Fresh garden greens with tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions, cukes, ham, turkey, Swiss and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Antipasto Salad - Small$9.99
Fresh garden greens with tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, black olives, pepperoncini, and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Antipasto Salad - Large$14.59
Fresh garden greens with tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, black olives, pepperoncini, and shredded parmesan cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Burger Platters
- 1/2 - lb. Tamburger Platter (Named after Tammy)$9.99
- 3/4 - lb. Tamburger Platter (Named after Tammy)$12.19
- 1 - lb. Tamburger Platter (Named after Tammy)$14.99
- 1-1/2 - lb. Tamburger Platter (Named after Tammy)$21.89
- 2 - lb. Tamburger Platter (Named after Tammy)$26.59
- 1/2 - lb. Chasburger Platter (Named after Charlie)$10.59
- 3/4 - lb. Chasburger Platter (Named after Charlie)$12.79
- 1 - lb. Chasburger Platter (Named after Charlie)$15.59
- 1-1/2 - lb. Chasburger Platter (Named after Charlie)$23.09
- 2 - lb. Chasburger Platter (Named after Charlie)$27.79
- 1/2 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$11.59
- 3/4 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$13.79
- 1 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$16.59
- 1-1/2 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$24.99
- 2 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$29.69
- 1/2 - lb. BBQ Burger Platter$11.19
- 3/4 - lb. BBQ Burger Platter$13.39
- 1 - lb. BBQ Burger Platter$16.19
- 1-1/2 - lb. BBQ Burger Platter$23.69
- 2 - lb. BBQ Burger Platter$28.39
- 1/2 - lb. Cajun Burger Platter$11.49
- 3/4 - lb. Cajun Burger Platter$13.69
- 1 - lb. Cajun Burger Platter$16.49
- 1-1/2 - lb. Cajun Burger Platter$23.49
- 2 - lb. Cajun Burger Platter$28.19
- 1/2 - lb. 3-Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$12.69
- 3/4 - lb. 3-Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$14.89
- 1 - lb. 3-Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$17.69
- 1-1/2 - lb. 3-Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$25.49
- 2 - lb. 3-Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$30.19
- 1/2 - lb. Montreal Burger Platter$10.89
- 3/4 - lb. Montreal Burger Platter$13.09
- 1 - lb. Montreal Burger Platter$15.89
- 1-1/2 - lb. Montreal Burger Platter$22.99
- 2 - lb. Montreal Burger Platter$27.69
Chicken
- Charbroiled Chicken Dinner$9.99
For the chicken lover in you. 6 ounces of succulent fresh boneless, skinless chicken breast charbroiled to perfection! Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Chicken dinners include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
- Charbroiled Chicken w/Cheese Dinner$10.59
Our tender juicy 6 ounce fresh boneless, skinless chicken breast charbroiled to perfection, then smothered with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Chicken dinners include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$13.49
Savor the flavor of this 6 ounce fresh boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated in Chas's own house teriyaki sauce. Charbroiled to perfection, then topped with Swiss cheese and Apple Wood Smoked Bacon. Another Candy Kettle Favorite ! Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Chicken dinners include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
- Cajun Chicken Dinner$11.49
Fire up your chicken with a little Southern Louisiana heat. 6 ounce fresh boneless, skinless chicken breast charbroiled to perfection. This one comes with Cajun seasonings and is topped with Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Chicken dinners include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner$11.09
Our tender juicy 6 ounce fresh boneless, skinless chicken breast charbroiled to perfection, then topped with grilled ham and melted swiss cheese. An impeccable blend of flavors. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Chicken dinners include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
- BBQ Chicken Dinner$11.19
Our succulent 6 ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast charbroiled to perfection with the cooked-in flavor of Hickory Smoked BBQ sauce and topped with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Chicken dinners include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Seafood
- Fish & Chips - Small$10.69
Hearty Cod filets dipped in an English Pub style batter then deep fried to a golden brown. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
- Fish & Chips - Large$14.99
Hearty Cod filets dipped in an English Pub style batter then deep fried to a golden brown. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
- Fish Sandwich$7.19
A hearty Cod filet dipped in an English Pub style batter. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.
- Clam Basket - Small$12.99
A mound of tender sweet clam strips, lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
- Clam Basket - Large$16.99
A mound of tender sweet clam strips, lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
- Shrimp Basket - Small$9.39
A basket full of tender juicy shrimp deep fried to a golden brown. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
- Shrimp Basket - Large$15.69
A basket full of tender juicy shrimp deep fried to a golden brown. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
- Jumbo Clam Roll$8.29
Served on a toasted bun, overflowing with our delicious clam strips. Comes with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
- Shrimp & Clam Basket$13.49
A sweet combination of our tender juicy shrimp and our lightly breaded clam strips deep fried to a golden brown. Served with home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.
- Scallop Basket - Small$12.99Out of stock
Tender & sweet, these lightly breaded scallops are deep fried to a golden brown and will melt in your mouth. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.
- Scallop Basket - Large$15.99Out of stock
Tender & sweet, these lightly breaded scallops are deep fried to a golden brown and will melt in your mouth. Served with home-cut fries, pickle and cole slaw. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.
- Fisherman's Feast$24.99Out of stock
For those hearty appetites, this feast includes our Cod filet dipped in an English Pub Style batter, a generous serving of tender juicy shrimp, a mound of tender sweet clam strips, & lightly breaded scallops. Served with home-cut fries, cole slaw & pickle. Served with your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce.
Just Burgers
- 1/4 - lb. Hamburger$4.59
- 1/2 - lb. Hamburger$7.79
- 3/4 - lb. Hamburger$9.99
- 1 - lb. Hamburger$12.79
- 1-1/2 lb. - Hamburger$19.69
- 2 lb. - Hamburger$24.39
- 1/4 - lb. Cheeseburger$5.19
- 1/2 - lb. Cheeseburger$8.39
- 3/4 - lb. Cheeseburger$10.59
- 1 - lb. Cheeseburger$13.39
- 1-1/2 lb. Cheeseburger$20.89
- 2 lb. - Cheeseburger$25.59
- 1/2 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger$9.29
- 3/4 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger$11.49
- 1 lb. - Bacon Cheeseburger$14.29
- 1-1/2 lb. - Bacon Cheeseburger$22.69
- 2 lb. - Bacon Cheeseburger$27.39
- 1/2 lb. - 3-Cheese Bacon Burger$10.49
- 3/4 lb. - 3-Cheese Bacon Burger$12.69
- 1 lb. - 3-Cheese Bacon Burger$15.49
- 1-1/2 lb. - 3-Cheese Bacon Burger$23.29
- 2 lb. - 3-Cheese Bacon Burger$27.99
- 1/2 - lb. BBQ Burger$8.99
- 3/4 lb. - BBQ Burger$11.19
- 1 lb. - BBQ Burger$13.99
- 1-1/2 lb. - BBQ Burger$21.49
- 2 lb. - BBQ Burger$26.19
- 1/2 lb. - Cajun Burger$9.29
- 3/4 lb. - Cajun Burger$11.49
- 1 lb. - Cajun Burger$14.29
- 1-1/2 lb. - Cajun Burger$21.29
- 2 - lb. Cajun Burger$25.99
- 1/2 - lb. Montreal Burger$8.69
- 3/4 - lb. Montreal Burger$10.89
- 1 lb. - Montreal Burger$13.69
- 1-1/2 lb. - Montreal Burger$20.79
- 2 lb. - Montreal Burger$25.49
Misc. Hot
- Hot Dog - Regular - All Beef$3.89
This Nathan's All Beef hot dog is prepared on our Char-broiler and served on a toasted bun.
- Hot Dog - Foot Long - All Beef$4.59
This Nathan's All Beef hot dog is prepared on our Char-broiler and served on a toasted bun.
- Grilled Cheese$3.79
This all American Classic comes with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese on White, Wheat or Rye bread.
- Grilled Cheese with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon$5.89
This all American Classic comes with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon. Served on your choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread.
- Grilled Cheese with Ham$5.29
This all American Classic comes with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese with grilled ham. Served on your choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread.
- Grilled Cheese with Tomato$4.29
This all American Classic comes with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese with tomato. Served on your choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread.
- Grilled Reuben with Angus Corned Beef$8.99
Angus Corned Beef on grilled Rye bread served with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.
- Veggie Burger$6.79
Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger grilled and served on a toasted bun with your choice of dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Sides
- French Fries - Small$2.19
Idaho Russets, freshly cut to order then deep fried to a golden brown.
- French Fries - Large$4.39
- Sweet Potato Fries - Small$3.59
- Sweet Potato Fries - Large$6.49
- Potato Wedges - Small$3.19
Idaho Russets, freshly cut to order then deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of Chunky Bleu Cheese Dip.
- Potato Wedges - Large$6.39
- Tater Tots - Small$2.99
Tater Tots deep fried to a golden brown.
- Tater Tots - Large$5.29
- Cheesy Tots - Small$3.99
Tater Tots deep fried to a golden brown, drenched in Cheddar cheese sauce.
- Cheesy Tots - Large$7.29
- Beer Battered Onion Rings - Regular$6.89
Fresh cut sweet onion slices dipped in our house beer batter made fresh to order then deep fried to a golden brown.
- Beer Battered Onion Rings - Family Size$8.49
- Cole Slaw - Side$1.49
Made fresh to order, our cole slaw is a blend of white cabbage, red cabbage and shredded carrots gently tossed in our house dressing.
- Baked Beans - Side$1.29
Old Fashioned Baked Beans compliment any meal.
Cold Subs / Sandwiches / Wraps
- Ham - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$5.49
- Turkey - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.49
- Genoa Salami - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.49
- Pepperoni - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.49
- Italian Mix - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.49
- Angus Roast Beef - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.79
- 3-Cheese - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$5.99
- Tuna - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.89
- Veggie - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$5.39
- Seafood Salad - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$5.59Out of stock
- Ham - 1/2 Sub$5.49
- Turkey - 1/2 Sub$6.49
- Genoa Salami - 1/2 Sub$6.49
- Pepperoni - 1/2 Sub$6.49
- Italian Mix - 1/2 Sub$5.99
- Angus Roast Beef - 1/2 Sub$6.49
- 3-Cheese - 1/2 Sub$5.49
- Tuna - 1/2 Sub$6.39
- Veggie - 1/2 Sub$5.39
- Seafood Salad - 1/2 Sub$5.29Out of stock
- Ham - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.99
- Turkey - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$10.99
- Genoa Salami - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$10.99
- Pepperoni - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$10.99
- Italian Mix - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$9.99
- Angus Roast Beef - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$10.99
- 3-Cheese - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.59
- Tuna - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.59
- Veggie - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.49
- Seafood Salad - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.99Out of stock
Hot Subs / Sandwiches / Wraps
- Hot Turkey - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.49
- Hot Pepperoni - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.49
- Hot Pepperoni w/Marinara Sauce - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.49
- Tunamelt - Sandwich / Roll / 1/2 Wrap$6.89
- Hot Turkey - 1/2 Sub$6.49
- Hot Pepperoni - 1/2 Sub$6.49
- Hot Pepperoni w/Marinara Sauce - 1/2 Sub$6.49
- Tunamelt - 1/2 Sub$6.39
- Hot Turkey - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$10.99
- Hot Pepperoni - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$10.99
- Hot Pepperoni w/Marinara Sauce - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$10.99
- Tuna Melt - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.59
- Chicken Tenderloin - 1/2 Sub or 1/2 Wrap$6.19
- Chicken Tenderloin - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.99
- Chicken Parmesan - 1/2 Sub or 1/2 Wrap$6.19
- Chicken Parmesan - 12" Sub or Full Wrap$8.99
- Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions - 1/2 Sub$6.89
- Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions - 12" Sub$10.99
- Black Angus Steak & Cheese - 1/2 Sub$6.59
- Black Angus Steak & Cheese - 12" Sub$11.99
- Meatball - 1/2 Sub$5.39
- Meatball - 12" Sub$9.99
Beverages
Milkshakes
- Chocolate Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Regular$4.89Out of stock
- Chocolate Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Super Thick$5.69Out of stock
- Chocolate Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Regular$6.19Out of stock
- Chocolate Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Super Thick$6.99Out of stock
- Vanilla Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Regular$4.89Out of stock
- Vanilla Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Super Thick$5.69Out of stock
- Vanilla Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Regular$6.19Out of stock
- Vanilla Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Super Thick$6.99Out of stock
- Strawberry Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Regular$4.89Out of stock
- Strawberry Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Super Thick$5.69Out of stock
- Strawberry Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Regular$6.19Out of stock
- Strawberry Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Super Thick$6.99Out of stock
- French Roast Coffee Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Regular$4.89Out of stock
- French Roast Coffee Shake - Small (16 oz.) - Super Thick$5.69Out of stock
- French Roast Coffee Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Regular$6.19Out of stock
- French Roast Coffee Shake - Large (20 oz.) - Super Thick$6.99Out of stock
