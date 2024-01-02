Tam's Pizzeria 14214 Bellflower Blvd
Pizza
- Aria's Supreme$17.99+
Combination style pizza toped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, and red onions. For the pizza lover that likes a little bit of everything on their pizza!
- Pepperoni$6.99+
A standard Italian classic. Our most popular order.
- Meat Lovers$17.99+
The all protein heavy hitter. Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, and ground beef.
- The Luau$17.99+
Canadian bacon, pineapple, topped with crispy bacon bits. A controversial, but delicious choice!
- The Farmer's Market$17.99+
A delicious array of toppings including bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and diced tomatoes. A healthy option that also tastes great!
- The Double Deuce Deal$19.99
Two large, two topping pizzas for $19.99! The best pizza deal in town! Takeout only, this offer is not available for delivery.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99+
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$17.99+
- Pepperoni Lover$17.99+
- Pastrami Pizza$17.99+
- Super Supreme$17.99+
- Cheese Pizza$5.99+
- Build Your Own$5.99+
- 2L 2 topping 12.99 each deal$25.98
- Personal pizza 1 topping$6.99
- Personal cheese$5.99
- Personal specialty pizza$6.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger Combo Meal$8.99
Cheeseburger. Comes with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and Thousand Island on a single beef patty with American cheese. Served with a side of fried and a soda.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Combo Meal$8.99
Sandwich only: $8.99
- Pastrami Sandwich Combo$12.99+
Hot pastrami sandwich served with a side of fries and a soda. Sandwich only: $6.99
- Turkey Sandwich Combo Meal$10.99+
Turkey Sandwich served with fries and a soda. Sandwich only: $6.99
- Ham Sandwich Combo Meal$10.99+
Ham Sandwich served with fried and a soda Sandwich only: $6.99
- Hamburger Combo Meal$7.99
Hamburger served with fries and a soda. Sandwich only: $6.99
- Mushroom Burger Combo$7.99
- Pastrami Burger Combo$8.99
- Family Burger Pack$28.99
Four hamburgers, four sides of fries, and four sodas. $.50 per burger for cheese
- Meatball Sandwich Combo$10.99+
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich combo$10.99+
- Double Cheeseburger Combo$8.99
- Hamburger$4.99
- Cheeseburger$5.99
- Bacon Burger$5.99
- Pastrami Sandwich$10.99+
- Meat Ball Sandwich$7.99+
- Turkey Sandwich$7.99+
- Ham Sandwich$6.99+
- Club Sandwich$8.99+
- Grilled Chicken Sandwic$6.99+
- Italian Sub$8.99+
- Mushroom Burger$5.99
- chili cheese burger$5.99+
- Pastrami Burger$6.99+
- Double burger$6.99
- Double burger combo$10.99
Chicken
- Chicken Wings$8.99+
Fried chicken wings basted in buffalo sauce bbq sauce or dredged in a lemon pepper seasoning mix. Can order in batches of a half dozen, dozen or two dozen.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99+
Grilled chicken breast sandwich on a toasted bun with Thousand Island spread. Comes with lettuce and tomato.
- 3 Strips Combo$9.99
- 5 Strips Combo$11.99
- Chicken Strips (10)$16.99
- Chicken Strips (5)$9.99
- 10 Strips Combo$18.99
- Chicken Strips (3)$6.99
Appetizers
Pastas and Salad
- Garden Salad$5.99+
Chopped Iceberg lettuce, green bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers, and black olives. (comes with a choice of ranch, balsamic vinagrette, or blue cheese for dressing) Add chicken: $2.00
- Caesar Salad$6.99+
Chopped Romaine lettuce w/ croutons, tossed in caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
- Spaghetti with Marinara sauce$7.99+
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$7.99+
Spaghetti noodles tossed in marinara sauce with beef meatballs.
- Fettucini Alfredo w/ chicken$12.99+
Our chicken alfredo sauce includes a delicious mixture of butter, garlic, cream, and other spices that's tossed in noodles for you to enjoy.
- Fettucini Alfredo$9.99+