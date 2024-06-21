Tanaka Gresham 1493 NW Civic Dr,
FOOD
BRUNCH
KATSU SANDO
- Pork Katsu
Pork Loin, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread$11.00
- Chicken Katsu
Chicken Breast Katsu, Cabbage, Yuzu Egg Salad, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread$12.00
- Tofu Katsu
Tofu Katsu, Cabbage, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Karashi Mayo$10.00
- Spicy Pork Katsu
Spicy Pork Loin Katsu, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Spicy Katsu Sauce$12.00
- Spicy Chicken Katsu
Spicy Chicken Breast Katsu, Kale Slaw, Shishito Ranch, Spicy Katsu Sauce$13.00
- Spicy Tofu Katsu
Spicy Tofu Katsu, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Spicy Katsu Sauce$11.00
SPECIALTY
- Tanaka Dip
Ribeye Katsu, White American Cheese, Sake Caramelized Onions, Karashi Mayo, Au Jus$14.00
- Smoked Pulled Pork
Smoked Pulled Pork, American Cheese, Kale Slaw, Curry Gravy, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread$11.00
- BLT
Pork Loin Katsu, Bacon, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shishito Ranch, Milk Bread$14.00
NUGGETS & SALADS
- 6 Piece Katsu Nuggets
Six pieces of Chicken Breast Katsu with your choice of sauce$7.00
- 10 Piece Katsu Nuggets
Ten pieces of Chicken Breast Katsu with your choice of two sauces$9.00
- Chicken Caesar
Chicken Breast Katsu, Green Leaf Lettuce, Miso Caesar, Milk Bread Croutons, Parmesan, Lemon$10.00
- House Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Seasonal Fruits, s, Cinnamon Vinaigrette$7.00
SIDES
- Fries
Crispy French Fries with Curry Aioli$5.00
- Dirty Fries
Crispy Fries, Smoked Pulled Pork, Curry Sauce, American Cheese, Fried Shishitos, Cilantro, Togarashi$10.00
- Miso Tomato Soup
Tomato Soup made with Shiro Miso and topped with Olive Oil$5.00
- Kale Slaw
Mix of Kale, Green Cabbage, Red Onions, CIlantro, Korean Chile Dressing$5.00
- Tanaka Combo
Choice of one side and one drink$6.00
- Side of Sauce
Side Sauces: 2oz Curry Sauce: 8oz$0.50
- Side Egg Salad$5.00
- Hot Curry Dip$3.00
BAKERY
- Milk Bread
5 Slices of House Made Milk Bread$5.00
- Matcha White Chocolate Cookie
Matcha, White Chocolate Chips, Yuzu Glaze Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.$5.00
- Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie
Hatcho & Saikyo Miso, Dark Chocolate Chips Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.$5.00
- Bread Pudding
Milk Bread, Spiced Custard, Caramel Sauce$5.50
COLD CASE
KIDS MENU
- Kids Grilled Cheese
American Cheese and Fresh Milk Bread$6.00
- Kids Katsu Nuggets
Four Pieces of Chicken Katsu Nuggets with Ketchup and Tanaka Katsu Sauce$6.00
- Kids Combo - Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Fries/Soup and your choice of Beverage$11.00
- Kids Combo - Nuggets 4PC
Kids Katsu Nuggets with Fries/Soup and your choice of Beverage$11.00
- Miso Tomato Soup
Tomato Soup made with Shiro Miso and topped with Olive Oil$5.00
