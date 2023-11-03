Tanko ZZAAM! 2812 W Broad St
Tanko ZZAAM!
Appetizers
- Korean BBQ Springrolls$7.49
Spring roll filled with Korean BBQ Beef in tandem with cabbage and vermicelli noodles, lightly dressed in gochujang puree. Serves with Hot Sriracha Honey.
- Vegetable Eggrolls$5.00
2 deep fried vegetable eggrolls with house-made sauce
- Mandoo$7.25
6pc dumplings with house-made sauce.
- Korean CornDog$5.85
Korean style corndogs.
- Zucchini Sticks$5.25
Crispy deep-fried zucchini sticks.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Seasoned deep-fried sweet potato with dip sauce.
BYO ZZAAM
ZZAAM! Specials
- RABOKKI$14.89
Spicy Rice cakes with Shin Ramen noodles in a signature broth. Cooks with carrots, onions, egg, edamame and green onion.
- Mama ZZAAM's Favorite$18.99
Boneless Korean BBQ beef with 3 sides of your choice.
- Papa ZZAAM's Favorite$16.95
Deep-fried panko breaded chicken thigh with sides of your choice, and sauce on the side. (Creamy Chili and Teriyaki)
- Kimchee Fried RIce$15.49
House made Kimchee with fresh stir-fry vegetable mix, pinch of spicy seasoning, and fried egg on the top.
- Fried Rice$14.89
Fried rice and egg with corn, carrots, onions, and edamame.
- Korean Street Ramen$14.95
- Korean Bao Tacos$14.79
3 Steamed Bao Tacos with the protein. Serves with Kimchee, Pickle Cucumbers. ZZAAM sauce in the side.
- Chicken Katsu Sandwich$15.25
Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh with lettuce, cucumbers, and onions on ciabatta. Comes with sweet potato fries and sauce.