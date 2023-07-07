Tanner’s Bar & Grill-Platte City 2701 Running Horse Road

Bar Menu

Beer - Bottles

Bud Light Btl

$3.60

Budweiser Btl

$3.60

Busch Light Btl

$3.50

Coors Light Btl

$3.60

Corona

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra Btl

$3.75

Miller Light Btl

$3.60

Premium Bucket

$17.50

Yuengling Light

$3.75

Beer - Cans

Black Cherry White Claw

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Busch Can

$3.00

Busch Light Can

$3.25

Busch Light Can Bucket

$13.00

Charlie Special

$2.00

Coors Light Can

$3.25

Coors Light Can Bucket

$13.00

Mango White Claw

$4.00

PBR

$2.75

Drafts

805

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Big Wave

$4.75

Block IPA

$5.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

BLVD Rocket

$5.00

BLVD Southwest

$4.50

BLVD Tank 7

$7.00

BLVD Wheat

$4.75

Boston Lager

$4.75

Bud Light*

$3.50

Budweiser*

$3.50

Busch Light**

$3.50

Camper

$4.75

Cold Snap

$4.75

Coors Light*

$3.50

Dunkel

$4.75

Fat Tire

$4.75

Strawberry Sky

$4.00

Goose Island

$5.75

Guinness

$5.00

Hard Way IPA

$5.00

Helles

$5.00

Juice Drop

$4.75

Lagunitas

$5.00

Mich Ultra*

$4.00

Miller Light*

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00

Stella

$4.75

Summer Ale

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Schwarzbock

$7.00

Yuengling

$4.25

Summer Shandy

$4.25

Liquor

Beefeater Pink

$5.50

Bombay Dry Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Tangueray

$6.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Baileys

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch

$4.50

Creme Banana

Creme Cocoa Dark and Light

Creme Menthe and Dark

Disaronno

$5.00

Goldschläger

$5.25

Hot Damn

$4.50

Jager

$5.50

Kahlua

$4.50

Melon Liquor

$4.50

Midori

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.50

Razzmatazz

$4.50

Rumplemintz

$5.50

Strawberry Liquor

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Malibu

$4.75

Rum Haven

$4.75

Well Rum

$3.50

Cuervo Gold

$5.25

Patron

$7.25

Una Familia

$6.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

360

$4.75

Grey Goose

$6.25

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$6.00

Tito's

$5.50

Well Vodka

$3.50

Black Velvet

$4.50

Canadian Mist

$4.50

Crown Apple

$6.25

Crown Peach

$6.25

Crown Royal

$6.25

Crown Vanilla

$6.25

Dewar's

$5.75

Fireball

$5.50

J. Walker Black

$6.25

J. Walker Red

$6.25

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Jameson

$6.25

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Orange

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.25

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Seagram's

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$5.00

Yukon Jack

$6.25

Martinis and Margaritas

Appletini

$7.00

Choc. Martini

$7.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Patron Marg

$10.50

Gin Martini

$5.50

Raspberry Cosmo

$7.00

Red Bull Marg

$8.50

Vodka Martini

$5.50

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Georgia Peach

$5.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Malibu Bucket

$10.00

Midair Sour

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.25

Old Fashioned

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.75

White Russian

$5.00

360 Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Shots

4 Horseman

$7.50

Blow Job

$5.50

Bomb Pop

$6.50

Cherry Bomb

$7.50

Cranberry Apple Bomb

$7.50

Georgia Peach*

$6.50

Grape Bomb

$7.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Irish Bomb

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Lunchbox

$7.50

Nelson Bomb

$7.50

New York Bomb

$7.50

Pineapple Upside Down Shots

$6.50

Vegas Bombs

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Wine Bucket

$13.00

Food Menu

Starters

Basket O' Pickles

$10.00

Big basket of hand breaded kosher pickle chips. Served with ranch dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pepper Jack Bites

$10.00

Crispy and spicy breaded cheese bites. Served with ranch dipping sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$9.50

Breaded and deep-fried to perfection, a perfect start to a meal or companion to some suds. Served with ranch dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Homemade giant mozzarella sticks fried and super melty served with marinara sauce

Giant Tan Skins

$10.00

Cut and scooped in house, these huge queso and bacon filled spuds will more than hit the spot served on a bed of lettuce with sour cream and topped with chives

Loaded Taters

$10.00

Choice of fries or tots smothered in queso and topped with tomatoes, green onion, bacon, and sour cream

Lots O' Nacho

$11.00

Chicken or beef piled high on chips and topped with tomato, green onion, and sour cream

Chips and Salsa

$7.50

Large basket of fresh fried chips served with our house salsa

Salads

Half Platte City

$6.50

Mixed greens with tomato wedges, cucumber, mushroom, egg, cheese, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing

Full Platte City

$10.00

Mixed greens with tomato wedges, cucumber, mushroom, egg, cheese, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing

Half Caesar

$7.00

Classic romaine washed, chopped, and tossed in a creamy dressing topped with shredded Parmesan and homemade croutons

Full Caesar

$11.00

Classic romaine washed, chopped, and tossed in a creamy dressing topped with shredded Parmesan and homemade croutons

1/2 Cran Walnut

$6.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.00

Fresh spring mix topped with dried cranberries, bleu cheese, bacon, red onions and candied walnuts

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fresh fashioned tortilla bowl filled to the brim with lettuce, your choice of chicken or beef, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and green onions. Topped with sour cream

Sandwiches

Big BLT

$11.00

Tower of crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Cheddar cheese

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Classic double decker of smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and mayo on white bread

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Smoked turkey hand sliced and heated topped with grilled tomatoes, bacon, and melty Swiss between honey wheat bread

Philly

$11.50

Chopped steak or chicken topped with grilled peppers and onions smothered with cheese whiz and topped with smoked provolone cheese

Tannerloin

$13.00

Huge hand-cut pork loin double breaded in our secret recipe and fried served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried or grilled double chicken breast available smothered in any wing sauce or simply naked. Served on a brioche bun with garden served with fries or tots

Waikiki Chicken

$13.00

House Specialties

6 Wings

$10.00

Crispy fried to golden brown and tossed in your favourite sauce buffalo, BBQ, sweet, chilli, garlic Parmesan, mango, habanero, and teriyaki

6 Boneless Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$17.00

Crispy fried to golden brown and tossed in your favourite sauce buffalo, BBQ, sweet, chilli, garlic Parmesan, mango, habanero, and teriyaki

12 Boneless Wings

$17.00

24 Wings

$28.00

Crispy fried to golden brown and tossed in your favourite sauce buffalo, BBQ, sweet, chilli, garlic Parmesan, mango, habanero, and teriyaki

24 Boneless Wings

$28.00

Quesadilla Cheese

$8.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Big tortilla stuffed to the brim with choice of our house smoked and spiced chicken, taco beef, or marinated steak served with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken Lips

$10.00

Big lips that have been here since the beginning available grilled or hand-breaded and fried served with fries or tots

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed full of lettuce, onion, tomato, and shredded cheese. Available tossed in any wing sauce served with fries or tots

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed full of lettuce, onion, tomato, and shredded cheese. Available tossed in any wing sauce served with fries or tots

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Hand cut Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection and topped with whipped herbed butter. Available as a sandwich or served on a bed of spring mix with veggies

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Our house giant tenderloin laid over homemade mashed potatoes smothered with a heaping amount of gravy

Hot Tannerloin

$13.00

Our house giant tenderloin laid over homemade mashed potatoes smothered with a heaping amount of gravy

Ribeye

$26.00

Straight up 12 oz hand-cut and trimmed ribeye topped with whipped herb butter. Served with choice of side and toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Platted

$18.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Potato

$11.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.99Out of stock

3 Soft Shell Pork Tacos

$11.99Out of stock

Booga Mania

Maui Booga

$13.00

½ pound patty grilled to your liking! Topped with blackened seasoning, Swiss, pineapple, and teriyaki sauce. Served on a brioche bun with garden garnish

Western Booga

$13.00

Grilled to your liking with our secret smokehouse seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, and caramelised red onions

Bacon Black and Bleu

$13.00

Blackened proper-like and topped with biting bleu cheese and crispy bacon

Straight Up BYO Booga

$12.00

Give the chef a run for his money! Choose up to 2 toppings: pineapple, bacon, jalapeño, guacamole, queso, pico, fried egg, mushrooms, caramelised onions, onion ring, fried pickles, and choice of cheese

BYO Booga

$13.00

Give the chef a run for his money! Choose up to 2 toppings: pineapple, bacon, jalapeño, guacamole, queso, pico, fried egg, mushrooms, caramelised onions, onion ring, fried pickles, and choice of cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Slider

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids mini corn dogs

$5.99

Kids slider

$5.99

Kids Tender

$5.99

Sides

Baker

$4.00

Boil em, mash em, bake em up too! Our mashed is made by hand and our bakers are wrapped with care

Fries

$5.00

Crispy fried baskets of your favourite types of spuds served with ketchup or ranch

Full Order Onion Rings

$7.00

A house favourite! Hand breaded and made for dipping these rings will have you coming back for more

Half Order Onion Rings

$5.00

A house favourite! Hand breaded and made for dipping these rings will have you coming back for more

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Boil em, mash em, bake em up too! Our mashed is made by hand and our bakers are wrapped with care

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Steamed or sautéed veg seasonally selected. Check with server for choice

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Crispy fried baskets of your favourite types of spuds served with ketchup or ranch

Tots

$5.00

Crispy fried baskets of your favourite types of spuds served with ketchup or ranch

Potato Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.50

Butter Toffe Cake

$4.50

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

Dish of Ice Cream

$3.99

Side Sauces

ranch

$0.35

bleu cheese

$0.35

honey mustard

$0.35

1000 Island

$0.35

raspberry vinaigrette

$0.35

lite italian

$0.35

balsamic vinaigrette

$0.35

creamy italian

$0.35

bbq

$0.50

buffalo

$0.50

sweet chili

$0.50

garlic parm

$0.50

mango habanero

$0.50

teriyaki

$0.50

Daily Specials

Mac & Cheese Bowl Special

$12.99

Tangy Toaster

$12.99

Steak Tip Special

$15.99

NA Beverage

Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50