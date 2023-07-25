Tanoshii 113 East Main Street
Shareables
K.F.C.
Korean fried chicken tossed in a chili garlic sauce. Served with house pickles.
Chicken & Waffles
Okonomiyaki style waffle with fried chicken. Topped with kewpie, maple soy, oko sauce, furikake.
Okonomiyaki Waffle
Okonomiyaki style waffle topped with kewpie, oko sauce, bonito, scallion, ginger.
Brussel Sprouts
Fried brussel sprouts with miso caesar dressing, puffed rice, cured egg yolk, lemon, togorashi, scallion.
Oyster Mushroom
Sporeattic Oyster mushrooms sauteed with koji butter, topped with crispy onion, scallions, microgreens, sesame.
Edamame
Wok fired with balsamic glaze, chili & garlic.
Shishito Peppers
Wok fired and topped with furikake, kewpie, lemon, shoyu.
Bowls
Summer Ramen
Chilled ramen noodles & dashi, kimchi tare, soft boiled egg, wasabi, ginger, cucumber.
Dan-Dan
Ramen noodles tossed with mustard, chili crisp, & pork shoulder. Topped with cilantro, soft boiled egg, pickles, cucumber.
Wagyu Yakisoba
Wok fired local wagyu & ramen noodles. Soy glaze, onsen egg, lime, cabbage, cucumber, cilantro.
Thai Curry
Spicy coconut milk & turmeric Thai curry served with braised chicken, seasoned rice, cashews, cilantro, lime, pickles, scallion.
Pork Ramen
Pork shoulder, pickles, onsen egg, scallion, chili crisp, furikake, shishito pepper.
Chicken Ramen
Braised chicken, kimchi, onsen egg, scallion, microgreens, crispy onion, green oil.
Vegetable Ramen
Fried tofu, miso, tahini, wakame, cabbage, crispy rice, ash oil, pickles.