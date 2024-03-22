Tantay 1615 East Kalamazoo Street
- Lomo Saltado - Beef Stir Fry$17.50
Beef stir fry with a Peruvian twist! Juicy teres major cuts flame-fried with Peruvian spices, delicious red onions, and tomatoes create a dish you don't want to miss. Served with rice and crispy rustic potatoes. Containes soy, oyster sauce, garlic, and ginger.
- Aji de Gallina - Chicken Stew$14.50
Hand shredded chicken folded into a delicious, creamy Peruvian sauce with just the right amount of spice. Our secret? Aji Amarillo peppers: A vegetable native to Peru and quite hard to find in the US! Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE. Contains dairy.
- Pollo Saltado - Chicken Stir Fry$14.50
A chicken stir fry with an Andean twist! Tender chicken cooked with delicious onions, peppers, and Peruvian seasoning. Served with rice and crispy rustic potatoes. Contains: soy, ginger, garlic, and oyster sauce.
- Aji de Champiñones - Mushroom Stew (VEGETARIAN)$12.50
This vegetarian dish is created with tender mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce that packs just the right amount of spice. Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE. Contains dairy.
- Solterito de Quinoa - VEGETARIAN SALAD$8.00
Our superfood salad stuffed with quinoa, queso fresco, beans, charred corn, tomatoes, red onions, citrus, and huacatay (a Andean black mint). VEGETARIAN and GLUTEN FREE. Typically shared as a side/appetizer, but can also be enjoyed on its own as an entree. Contains dairy.
- La Diosa - VEGAN SALAD$8.50
Freshly prepared with crisp, hand-pulled kale, filling lentils and barley, juicy cherry tomatoes, and a homemade lemon - tahini vinaigrette. NOT GLUTEN FREE. Contains tahini.
- Veggie Saltado - VEGAN Stir Fry$12.50
This complex, flavorful, vegetable stir fry is packed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and Peruvian spices. Served with rice and crispy rustic potatoes. Contains Tamari, garlic, and ginger.
- Ceviche de Pescado$14.00
DINE - IN ONLY. Red snapper ceviche cooked in the acidity of fresh squeezed lime juice mixed with Peruvian aji limo and aji Amarillo. Served with sweet potato medallions. Mildly spicy. *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
- Picarones$7.00
Peruvian style donut made from squash and sweet potato. VEGAN. Contains GLUTEN.
- Red Lentil Soup$9.00
Delicious red lentil soup with a perfect touch of spice. This soup is a fusion of curry and our ají amarillo peppers. Contains red lentils, cannellini beans, red onion, lime juice, tomato sauce, garlic and coconut milk. VEGAN and GLUTEN FREE.