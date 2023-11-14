Tantra 217 West Hopkins Street
Food Menu
Breakfast
Entrees
- Bean and Chz Taco$3.50
- Cielo Taco$6.50
- Garden Delight$10.00
- Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Soup$11.00
- HomeFries$4.50
- HomeFries (Shareable)$8.50
- House Salad$6.50
- Hummus Plate$10.00
- PB & J$8.50
- Prosciutto Sandwich$14.00
- Pulled Pork Tacos$11.00
- Reuben$14.00
- Smothered Fries$12.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries (Shareable)$8.50
- Thai Crunch Salad$12.00
Drinks Menu
Bev
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
Chocolate syrup + cold milk
- Dandy Blend (Lg)$4.50
Roasted Dandelion tea beverage
- Dandy Blend (Sm)$4.00
Roasted Dandelion tea beverage
- Dandy Latte (Lg)$5.50
- Dandy Latte (Sm)$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
chocolate syrup + steamed milk
- Iced Dandy Blend (Lg)$4.50
Roasted Dandelion tea beverage
- Iced Dandy Blend (Sm)$4.00
Roasted Dandelion tea beverage
- Iced Dandy Latte (Lg)$5.50
- Iced Dandy Latte (Sm)$5.00
- Lemonade$3.00
house-made lemonade
- Orange Juice$3.50
Coffee
- Americano (Lg)$4.00
triple shot of espresso + hot water
- Americano (Sm)$3.50
double shot of espresso + hot water
- Cafe Au' Lait (Lg)$4.00
- Cafe Au' Lait (Sm)$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
5 oz. cappuccino with a double shot of espresso
- Coffee Refill$1.50
- Cold Brew (Lg)$4.00
Cold-brewed coffee
- Cold Brew (Sm)$3.50
Cold-brewed coffee
- Cortado$4.00
double shot of espresso + equal amount of steamed milk
- Decaf Coffee$5.50
- Drip Coffee (Lg)$3.50
- Drip Coffee (Sm)$3.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Iced Americano (Lg)$4.00
triple shot of espresso + water + ice
- Iced Americano (Sm)$3.50
double shot of espresso + water + ice
- Latte (Lg)$5.00
triple shot of espresso + steamed milk
- Latte (Sm)$4.50
double shot of espresso + steamed milk
- Macchiato$3.50
double shot of espresso + a dab of steamed milk
- Mocha (Lg)$6.50
triple shot of espresso + steamed milk + chocolate
- Mocha (Sm)$6.00
double shot of espresso + steamed milk + chocolate
- Iced Latte (Lg)$5.00
- Iced Latte (Sm)$4.50
- Iced Mocha (Lg)$6.50
- Iced Mocha (Sm)$6.00
Specialty
Tea
- Chai Latte (Lg)$6.00
spiced black tea + steamed milk
- Chai Latte (Sm)$5.50
spiced black tea + steamed milk
- Hot Tea$3.50
whole leaf tea of your choice
- Iced black tea$3.00
Classic iced tea
- Iced Chai Latte (Lg)$6.00
spiced black tea + milk + ice
- Iced Chai Latte (Sm)$5.50
spiced black tea + milk + ice
- Iced Green Tea$3.00
Jasmine Green Tea
- Iced Hibiscus tea$3.00
Hibiscus + Mint herbal tea
- London Fog$4.50
- Matcha Latte (Lg)$6.00
- Matcha Latte (Sm)$5.50
- Mate'$3.50
Organic, Fair-trade, Unsmoked Yerba Mate'
- Mate' refill$1.75
COCKTAILS
Specialty Drinks
Liquor
- Agave de Cortes$11.00
- Ancho Reyes Verde$9.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Aviation Gin$7.50
- Cafe Bueno$6.00
- Campari$8.00
- China China Amer$12.00
- Dolin Sweet Vermouth$4.50
- Dulce Vida Organic Tequila Blanco$9.00
- Espolon Tequila Blanco$8.00
- Exotico Blanco Tequila$6.50
- Giffard Triple Sec$6.00
- Greenalls Gin$6.50
- Hendricks Gin$10.00
- Jameson Whiskey$8.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Makers Mark Kentucky Bourbon$8.00
- Martell VS Cognac$11.00
- Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth$4.00
- Milagro Tequila Reposado$8.00
- Milagro Tequila Silver$8.00
- Old GrandDad Bourbon$6.50
- Old Overholt Rye$6.50
- Pendleton Whisky$7.00
- Plantation Clear Rum$6.50
- Plantation Dark Rum$6.50
- Reyka Vodka$6.50
- Roku Gin$10.00
- St. Germain Liqueur$9.00
- Titos Vodka$7.00
- Toki Whisky$10.00