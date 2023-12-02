Tapa Toro 8441 International Dr #260, Orlando, FL 32819
Full Menu
Family Style Menu
- Per Person Ibiza$79.00
Cold Tapas: Tomato-rubbed bread, Charcuterie and cheese board, Grilled Octopus, and Iberian Ham. Salad: Iberian Caesar Salad. Hot Tapas: Meatballs, Ham Croquettes, and Firce Potatoes Add family style dessert for $8
- Per Person Madrid$69.00
Cold Tapas: Tomato-rubbed bread, Charcuterie and cheese board, and Iberian Ham. Salad: Iberian Caesar Salad. Hot Tapas: Meatballs, Gam Croquettes, and Fierce Potatoes Add family Style dessert for $8
- Per Person Barcelona$59.00
Cold tapas: tomato-rubbed bread, Charcuterie and cheese board, and artichoke dip. Salad: Iberian ceasar salad. Hot tapas: meatballs, ham croquettes, and fierce potatoes. Main course: meat platter and seafood paella Add family Style dessert for $8
- Per Person Valencia$49.00
Cold Tapas: Tomato-rubbed bread, Manchego cheese and chorizo board, and Artichoke Dip. Salad: Iberian Caesar Salad. Hot Tapas: Meatballs, Ham Croquettes, and Fierce Potatoes Main Course: Seafood Paella and Meat Platter with two seasonal sides. Add family-s
- Per Person Toledo$39.00
Cold Tapas: Tomato-rubbed bread and artichoke dip. Salad: Iberian Caesar Salad. Hot Tapas: Meatballs, Ham Croquettes, and Firce Potatoes. Main Course: Meat Platter with two seasonal sides Add family style dessert for $8
- Per Person Seville$35.00
Cold Tapas: Tomato-rubbed bread, Charcuterie and cheese board, and Artichoke Dip. Salad: Iberian Ceasar Salad. Hot Tapas: Meatballs, Ham Croquettes, Fierce Potatoes, Garlic Shrimp, Chicken Pintxos, and Veggie Emapanadas. Add family style dessert for $8
- Mix & Munch$49.00
Sides
Dessert
- Deconstructed Tiramisu Classic$12.00
- Deconstructed Tiramisu Dulce De Leche$14.00
- Deconstructed Tiramisu Nutella$14.00
- Catalan Cream$10.00
Crema Catalana. Orange + fresh mint + sugar
- Flan$9.00
Spanish caramel
- Chocolate Lava Cake$12.00
Rich chocolate cake + molten center + ice cream + chocolate syrup + dulce de leche
- Tres Leches$10.00
3 milk sponge cake + whipped topping
Cold Tapas
- Iberian Caesar Salad - Ensalada Cesar$16.00
Artisan romaine + rustic herbed crouton + agostino white anchovies + house-made garlic and anchovy dressing
- Beet Salad - Ensalada De Remolacha$14.00
Candy cane beet, Red beet, Easter egg radish, goat cheese, shaved granny smith apple, beet dust, Valencia orange, beet vinaigrette, sea salt
- Tomato-Rubbed Bread - Pan Contomate$7.00
Rustic bread + vine ripe tomatoes + garlic-infused olive oil + sherry vinegar + sea salt
- Homemade Trio Hummus - Hummus$11.00
Chickpeas + olive oil + garlic + sea salt + tahini
- Chorizo Wrapped Dates - Datiles Con Chorizo$12.00
Dates + chorizo + goat cheese + local honey
- Artichoke Fondue Alcachofas Con Queso$11.00
Artichoke + creamy manchego + crostini
- Charcuterie and Cheese Board - Embutido Y Queso$24.00
Chef selection + house pickles + seasonal jam + candied walnuts
- Ceviche$14.00
Fresh fish + shrimp + cilantro + lime + red onion + jalapeños + crostini
- 1 Oz Iberian Ham - Jamón Ibérico$19.00
Acorn-fed black-footed Iberian ham
- 2 Oz Iberian Ham - Jamón Ibérico$29.00
Acorn-fed black-footed Iberian ham
Butcher
- The Toro Burger$18.00
Choice of beef, chicken + fresh lettuce + cornichons + manchego + red pepper aioli + truffle fries with manchego
- The Bison Burger$26.00
Tomato + lettuce + cornichons + pineapple jam + peanut butter, truffle fries with manchego
- Chicken Madeira - Pollo Madeira$24.00
Grilled chicken breast + jumbo asparagus + manchego truffle whipped potatoes
- Skirt Steak - Churrasco Con Arroz$36.00
Grilled skirt steak + house-made chimichurri + rice
- Grilled Ribeye - Chuleton$38.00
14 oz black Angus ribeye + demi-glace + house potatoes + caramelized onions + jumbo asparagus
- Rack of Lamb - Chuletas De Cordero$38.00
New Zealand lamb + lamb jus Gras + manchego truffle whipped potatoes + jumbo asparagus
- Meat Platter for 2 - Parrillada$69.00
Lamb chops + chicken + beef + pork + house-made chimichurri + manchego truffle whipped potatoes + seasonal veggies + caramelized onions
Hot Tapas
- Calamari - Calamares$16.00
Crispy fried calamari + peppers + house-made Brava sauce
- Grilled Octopus - Pulpo Gallego$28.00
Our most popular item. Butter poached potato + olive oil + salt + paprika
- House Potatoes - Patatas Bravas$12.00
Crispy potatoes + spicy Brava sauce + house-made aioli
- Veggie Empanadas - Empanadas De Vegetales$13.00
Chickpeas + tomato + potatoes + Greek yogurt + cilantro + mint
- Meatballs - Albondigas De Res$12.00
Our most popular item. Beef meatballs + tomato sauce + shaved manchego
- Pork Belly Tocino$16.00
Braised heritage pork belly + local honey + seasonal jam + micro greens
- Garlic Shrimp - Gambas Al Ajillo$22.00
Our most popular item. 16/20 local warm water shrimps + garlic + lemon + olive oil
- Double Bone Lamb Chop - Cordero$22.00
Grilled New Zealand lamb + house sauce
- Potatoes with Chorizo - Patatas Con Chorizo$19.00
Crispy chorizo + potatoes + fried egg
- Arancinis Croquetas$12.00
Our most popular item. Risotto, vegetable stock, shallots, brioche bread crumbs, weekly meat + house-made aioli
- Hot Tapas Platter - Bandeja De Tapas Calientes$26.00
Our most popular item. Crispy potatoes + arancinis + meatballs
Seafood
- Mussels Frites Mejillones$24.00
Our most popular item. Mussels + garlic + white wine + shallots, butter fries
- Grilled Salmon - Salmon a La Plancha$28.00
House-made lemon caper dressing + jumbo asparagus + rice
- Mar-bella - Cazuela De Mariscos$54.00
Lobster tail + shrimp + clams + mussels + alajillo sauce + house potatoes + rice
Paella
- Seafood Paella Mariscos$54.00
Valencia rice + shrimp + calamari + clams + mussels + chorizo + onions + peppers + tomatoes peas + seafood consommé
- Chicken and Lamb Paella - Cordero Y Pollo$59.00
Valencia rice + lamb chops + grilled chicken chorizo + asparagus + onions + peppers + tomatoes + roasted chicken and lamb consommé + peas
- Surf and Turf Paella - Mariscos Y Carne$99.00
Valencia rice + ribeye + lobster tail + shrimp + calamari + clams + mussels + chorizo + onions + peppers + tomatoes + peas + seafood. Consommé
- Vegetarian Paella - Vegetariana$45.00
Valencia rice + mushrooms + roasted brussels sprouts + asparagus + peas artichokes + veggie consommé
- Paella For One$44.00
Single serving of any paella
Beverage Menu
Liquor
- Svedka$7.00
- Titos$12.00
- Plume and Petal$11.00
- Deep Eddy$11.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- P1$12.00
- Elite Vodka$18.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Ketel One Botanical coconut mint$14.00
- Haku Vodka$16.00
- Ketel One peach and Orange Blossom$14.00
- Absolut$9.00
- DBL Svedka$8.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
- DBL Deep Eddy
- DBL Ketel One$16.00
- DBL P1$16.00
- DBL Elite Vodka$20.00
- DBL Ketel One$16.00
- DBL Ketel One Botanical coconut mint$16.00
- DBL Ketel One peach and Orange Blossom$16.00
- DBL Absolut$10.00
- Seagrams$7.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Beefeater$8.50
- Tanqueray Sevilla$9.00
- Botanist$18.00
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- DBL Seagrams$8.00
- DBL Tanqueray$11.00
- DBL Hendricks$15.00
- DBL Beefeater$11.00
- DBL Tanqueray Sevilla$11.00
- DBL Botanist$22.00
- DBL Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Malibu Mango$9.00
- Malibu Coconut$9.00
- Malibu Passionfruit$9.00
- Myers$8.00
- DBL Bacardi$12.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$11.00
- DBL Malibu$11.00
- DBL Malibu Mango$11.00
- DBL Malibu Coconut$11.00
- DBL Malibu Passionfruit$11.00
- DBL Myers$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Respasdo$16.00
- Captain Silver$7.00
- Casamigos Cristalino$16.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$24.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio Rosado$25.00
- Avion Resposado
- Avion Cristalino$39.00
- Patron El Alto$39.00
- Cincoro Blanco$23.00
- Clase Azul$42.00
- Tears of Lllorona$59.00
- Komos Anjeo Cristalino$29.00
- Komos Aextra Anejo$62.00
- Komos Rosa$23.00
- Gram Coramino$18.00
- Terramana$9.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- DBL Casamigos Respasdo$19.00
- DBL Captain Silver$10.00
- DBL Casamigos Cristalino$19.00
- DBL Patron El Alto$51.00
- DBL Terramana$11.00
- Crown royal$11.00
- Crown Royal Apple$11.00
- Woodfard Reserve$11.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Angels Envy$18.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$18.00
- Bird dog$13.00
- Bird dog Peach$12.00
- Bird dog Black cherry$12.00
- Woodfard Reserve Double Oak$14.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$14.00
- DBL Crown royal$14.00
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$14.00
- DBL Woodfard Reserve$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Jameson$13.00
- DBL Angels Envy$22.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Single Barrel$21.00
- DBL Woodfard Reserve Double Oak$17.00
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$17.00
- Four Roses$7.00
- Chivas$14.00
- Dewars white label$12.00
- High West Bourbon$14.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.50
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Buchannan's$12.00
- Dickle Bourbon$16.00
- Macallan 12$18.00
- Macallan 15$39.00
- Macallan 18$72.00
- DBL Chivas$18.00
- DBL Dewars white label$15.00
- DBL High West Bourbon$23.00
- DBL Makers Mark$13.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$18.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12$18.00
- DBL Buchannan's$15.00
- DBL Macallan 12$23.00
- DBL Macallan 15$41.00
- DBL Macallan 18$160.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Kalhua$12.00
- Liqour 43
- St Germain
- Torres 20
- Peach Schnapps
- Dry Vermouth$7.00
- Sweet vermouth$7.00
- Blue Curacao
- Amaretto
- Sour Apple Schnapps
- Melon Schanpps
- Campari$8.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Cream de banana
- Cointreau$12.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$14.00
- Remy Martin 1738$19.00
- Courvoier vs Cognac
- Baileys$9.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Chmabord$8.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Jagermeister$9.00
- Sambuca$11.00
- DBL Aperol$14.00
- DBL Kalhua$15.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$10.00
- DBL Sweet vermouth$10.00
- DBL Campari$10.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$18.00
- DBL Rumchata$11.00
- DBL Cointreau$14.00
- DBL Remy Martin VSOP$17.00
- DBL Baileys$11.00
- DBL Frangelico$18.00
- DBL Chmabord$10.00
- DBL Fireball$10.00
- DBL Jagermeister$10.00
- DBL Sambuca$16.00
Cocktails
- Servilla Gin and Tonic$14.50
Servilla orange tanqueray + herbs + Q tonic
- Spanish 75$18.50
Briz 5 strawberry gin + cava + lime + agave
- Zaragoza Spritz$13.50
Aperol + cava + blackberry brandy + Luxardo cherry + splash of lime soda
- Tito's Liquid Olive Martini$14.50
Origin vodka + Spanish olive juice + light dry vermouth + 3 olives
- Call Me Lolita!$16.50
Figenza fig vodka + deep eddy grapefruit vodka + Q grapefruit soda + elderflower liquor + splash of cranberry
- Piña Colada on the Rocks$13.50
Cruzan spiced rum + Bacardi pineapple rum + coco Lopez + pineapple juice and coconut milk
- Mediterranean Mule$14.50
Figenza fig vodka + lime juice + Q ginger beer
- Glass Sangria Classic Red + White and Rosada$10.00
- Pitcher Sangria Classic Red + White and Rosada$42.00
- Porron - Sangria De Toro$35.00
Campo vjejo cava + orange liqueur+ Torres brandy
- Porron Tinto De Verano$43.00
Red wine + lemon-lime soda + blackberry brancy
- Mimosa Glass$10.00
- Mimosa Party$38.00
Bottle of Veuve du Barry, fr or Reyes d'Aragon cava, SP+orange juice
- Marbella Mango$13.50
Malibu mango rum + banana liquor + pineapple juice
- Señorita Margarita$13.50
Avion silver + Torres orange liquor + lime juice + salt
- Tapa Toro Mojito$14.50
Bacardi seasonal fruit + mint + lime juice simple syrup + soda water
- Old Fashioned Toro Viejo$16.50
High West bourbon whiskey + orange bitters + luxardo cherry + candied orange
- Carajillo Cafe Martini$13.50
Absolut vanilla + illy double shot iced expresso + Licor 43 + Kahlua
- Don Coquito$13.50
Rumchata + Bacardi coconut rum + coconut cream + cinnamon
- Paloma De Majorca$24.50
Cincoro reposado + Q grapefruit soda + agave nectar + splash
- Peachy Habanero$16.50
Hanson organic habanero vodka + plume and petal peach wave vodka + lemon + orange + agave syrup
Beer
Wine
- By the Glass Le Gardin Pinot Noir. Fr$10.50
Black currant, black raspberry, and plum are rich and ripe on the palate
- By the Bottle Le Gardin Pinot Noir. Fr$42.00
Black currant, black raspberry, and plum are rich and ripe on the palate
- By the Glass Langa Pasion - Garnacha, Sp$12.00
Beautiful. Deep, fruity. Grippy but smooth tannins. Moderate acidity. Earthy
- By the Bottle Langa Pasion - Garnacha, Sp$48.00
Beautiful. Deep, fruity. Grippy but smooth tannins. Moderate acidity. Earthy
- By the Glass Highway 12 - Cabernet, Sonoma, Ca$14.50
Hints of cherry, blueberry, and a vanilla-oak softness
- By the Bottle Highway 12 - Cabernet, Sonoma, Ca$58.00
Hints of cherry, blueberry, and a vanilla-oak softness
- By the Glass Victor - Merlot, Bordeaux, Fr$14.00
Dominated by red and dark berries with a nuanced spiciness
- By the Bottle Victor - Merlot, Bordeaux, Fr$58.00
Dominated by red and dark berries with a nuanced spiciness
- By the Glass Condado De Ilaza - Tempranillo, Sp$15.00Out of stock
Clean and brilliant with an attractive black cherry color and purple undertones
- By the Bottle Condado De Ilaza - Tempranillo, Sp$65.00Out of stock
Clean and brilliant with an attractive black cherry color and purple undertones
- Regrete Nebbiolo - Monchiero Carbone, It$52.00
Bottle. The nose is delicate and harmonious with a fruity and floral bouquet
- Victor - Merlot, Bordeaux, Fr$58.00
Bottle. Dominated by red and dark berries with a nuanced spiciness
- Highway 12 - Cabernet, Sonoma, Ca$58.00
Bottle. Hints of cherry, blueberry, and a vanilla-oak softness
- La Fleur Le Lion, Saint Julien, Bordeaux, Fr$65.00
Bottle. Lots of blueberry and blackberry character with firm, chewy tannins and a flavorful finish
- Condado De Haza - Crianza Tempranillo, Sp$65.00
Bottle. Clean and brilliant with an attractive black cherry color
- Chapel Hillparson - Shiraz, Australia$70.00
Bottle. Aromas of mulberries, dusted with exotic Indian spices
- St. Galet Châtcauneuf Du Pape, Rouge, Fr$85.00
Bottle. Bursts with black raspberry, dark plum, and new leather
- Anatomy - Cabernet Sauvignon Napa, Ca$88.00
Bottle. Nose opens with nicely ripe black fruits like blackcurrant, blackberry, and black cherry
- Highwayman - Proprietary Red, Napa, Ca$95.00
Bottle. Concentrated levels of crème de cassis and chocolate
- Vigerons Assoc - Santenay Pinot Noir, Fr$100.00
Bottle. Brilliant ruby color with a fresh nose of raspberry
- La Reserve D'angludet, Margaux, Fr$135.00
Bottle. Smooth and silky. Dark ink color, lots of subtle fruit, blackberry, soft plum oak, and subtle tobacco
- Rivetto Barolo Serralunga, It$175.00
Bottle. Bottle. Violets, rose hips, tobacco, and leather are surrounded by red fruits and elegant tannins
- Le Jardin Pinot Noir. Fr$42.00
Bottle. Black currant, black raspberry, and plum are rich and ripe on the palate
- Sur De Los Andes, Malbec, Argentina$45.00
Bottle. Oak, dark chocolate, dusty leather books, and some cherry on the nose
- Château Puynormond - Saint-emilion, Fr$45.00
Bottle. Flavors and aromas of cherry, plum, and red currant
- Langa Pasion - Garnacha, Sp$48.00
Bottle. Beautiful. Deep, fruity. Grippy but smooth tannins. Moderate acidity. Earthy
- Chapillon Cuvee Paul - Garnacha, Spain$48.00
Bottle. Rich, ripe berries and easy tannins emphasize the chocolatey palate and refreshing finish
- Grati Chianti Classico Reserva, It$48.00
Bottle. Hints of cherry, leather, chocolate, and nuances of blackberry, blueberry, and licorice
- By the Glass Ezmit - Pinot Grigio, Macedonia$8.50
Crisp aromas of pear and ripe apple. Very clean. Nice harmonic wine
- By the Bottle Ezmit - Pinot Grigio, Macedonia$35.00
Crisp aromas of pear and ripe apple. Very clean. Nice harmonic wine
- By the Glass Ezmit - Viognier, Macedonia$8.50
Some green fruit in the nose like apple, or pear, and some floral notes
- By the Bottle Ezmit - Viognier, Macedonia$35.00
Some green fruit in the nose like apple, or pear, and some floral notes
- By the Glass Highway 12 - Chardonnay, CA$12.00
Straddling the line between oaky and buttery, with a touch of minerality and a long finish
- By the Bottle Highway 12 - Chardonnay, CA$48.00
Straddling the line between oaky and buttery, with a touch of minerality and a long finish
- By the Glass Galochet Sauvignon Blanc, FR$12.00
Firm and fruity on the palate with a soft, very round tannin
- By the Bottle Galochet Sauvignon Blanc, FR$48.00
Firm and fruity on the palate with a soft, very round tannin
- By the Glass Sandboy - Albarino, Rias Baixas, SP$14.00
Aromas of freshly cut grass and citrus fruit
- By the Bottle Sandboy - Albarino, Rias Baixas, SP$56.00
Aromas of freshly cut grass and citrus fruit
- Ezmit - Pinot Grigio, Macedonia$35.00
Bottle. Crisp aromas of pear and ripe apple. Very clean. Nice harmonic wine
- Ezmit - Viognier, Macedonia$35.00
Bottle. Some green fruit in the nose like apple, or pear, and some floral notes of grapefruit
- Corvo Moscato, It$40.00
Bottle. Notes of ripe tropical fruit, peach, and honeysuckle with crisp, balanced acidity
- Horologist - Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$45.00
Bottle. Aromas of lemons and lime that give way to a supernova of rich gooseberry flavors
- Highway 12 - Chardonnay, Ca$48.00
Bottle. Hints of cherry, blueberry and a vanilla-oak softness
- Chateau Galochet - Sauvignon Blanc, Fr$48.00
Bottle. Firm and fruity on the palate, with soft, very round tannin
- Sandboy - Albarino, Rias Baixas, Sp$56.00
Bottle. Aromas of freshly cut grass and citrus fruit
- Altan - White Blend, Macedonia$58.00
Bottle. Rounded out with some subtle tropical fruit and a long finish
- Fattori - Soave White, It$65.00
Bottle. Juicy pears, white orchard fruits, pale flowers, and racy intensity
- Anatomy - Chardonnay, Napa Ca$74.00
Bottle. Aromas with a lingering buttery finish and notes of vanilla and spice
- Vincent Doucet - Sancerre, Fr$75.00
Bottle. It's very herbal on the palate, with a green apple and lime peel complexity
- Fevre Chablis, Burgundy, Fr$80.00
Bottle. Green-pear peel and notions of lemon, bergamot, and tangerine
- Cobb - Riesling, Sonoma Coast, Ca$88.00
Bottle. Aromas of lemon, ripe peach, and mango skin
- Eleven Eleven Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, Ca$89.00
Bottle. A burst of white grapefruit and lemon zest flavors, with a subtle hint of green apple and pear
- Chateau Le Baron Rouillac - Bordeaux Blanc, Fr$100.00
Bottle. The nose shows ripe fruit, strawberries, flowers, and spices accompanied by slight hints of toast
- By the Glass Veuve Du Barry, Fr$9.00
Aromas of honeysuckle, green apple, and pear
- By the Bottle Veuve Du Barry, Fr$38.00
Aromas of honeysuckle, green apple, and pear
- By the Glass Fantinel Prosecco, It$10.00
Delicate floral tones on the nose and a pleasurably soft, velvety mouthfeel
- By the Bottle Fantinel Prosecco, It$40.00
Delicate floral tones on the nose and a pleasurably soft, velvety mouthfeel
- By the Glass Reyes De Aragon, Cava Brut Reserva, Sp$10.00
Aromas of nuts, brioche, and flowers
- By the Bottle Reyes De Aragon, Cava Brut Reserva, Sp$40.00
Aromas of nuts, brioche, and flowers
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Fr$99.00
Initial notes of fruit are followed by more discreet aromas of brioche and vanilla
- Joseph Perrier Champagne, Fr$125.00
Notes of green apple and vine peach bring a fruity touch
- Dumangin Champagne Rose 1Er Cru, Fr$130.00
This rosé is all red berries, with a perfectly balanced acidity and lightly spicy biscuit quality
- Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne, Fr$400.00
The champagne is characterized by its rich, complex flavors and aromas, with notes of ripe fruit, toasted bread, and a hint of minerality
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.85
- Diet$3.85
- Sprite$3.85
- Tonic$3.85
- Soda Water$3.65
- Ginger Ale$3.85
- Milk$4.50
- Tapa Lemonade$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Tea$3.85
- Unsweet tea$3.85
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Latte$6.00
- Americano$4.50
- Redbull$6.00
- Bottled Water$6.50
- Sparkling Water$6.50
- sangria n/a$8.00