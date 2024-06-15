TapaTaco
Meriendas (snacks)
- Chips/Salsa (v,gf)
House-fried tortilla chips w/ choice of house made salsa (red, mango, pico)$7.00
- Chips/Guac (v,gf)
House-fried Tortilla chips w/ house made guac & a side of red salsa$10.00
- Black Bean Dip (gf)
Black beans (obviously) topped w/sour cream, spicy guava sauce & cheese; served w/ tortilla chips$9.00
- Nachos (gf)
Tortilla chips topped w/ black beans, cheese sauce, onion, jalapeno, salsa, sour cream & cheese$12.00
Tapas (small plates)
- Empanadas
3 flour turnovers filled w/ cheese & served w/ cilantro aioli$10.00
- Tamale (gf)
Cornmeal & chicken wrapped in banana leaf (contains nuts)$10.00
- Pan de Yuca (Pao de Queijo) (gf)
Yuca flour cheese bread served w/ a spicy guava dip$8.00
- Quesadillas
Cheese filled tortilla (choose corn or flour) w/ jalapeno, green onion, cilantro; served w/ pico degallo$8.00
- Ceviche (gf)
Shrimp in lime w/ red onion, tomato & cilantro; served w/ plantain chips$12.00
- Yapingachos (gf, +N)
Cheese stuffed mashed potato patty w/ peanut sauce & pickled onion$6.00
- Fried Plantains (v, gf)
Fried sweet plantains served w/ spicy guava dip$6.00
- Green Rice (v, gf)
Basmati rice seasoned w/ cilantro and jalapeno$5.00
- Black Beans-side (v, gf)
slow cooked black beans w/ onion & garlic$4.00
- House Paella Tapa (gf)
A smaller portion of our House Paella w/ chicken, chorizo, pork belly & saffron rice$12.00
- Veggie Paella Tapa (v, gf)
A smaller portion of our veggie paella w/ squash, sweet potato, onion, peppers & saffron rice$10.00
Tacos & Arepas
Tabla de Carne
Platos (bigger plates)
- Tropeiro (gf)
Brazilian 'cowboy lunch' made w/ black beans, pulled pork, chorizo, kale, carrot & a fried egg; served w/ rice$20.00
- House Paella (gf)
Chicken, chorizo, pulled pork & saffron rice$22.00
- Veggie Paella (v, gf)
Squash, sweet potato, onion, peppers & saffron rice (gf,v)$20.00
- Ropa Vieja (gf)
Chef's take on a Cuban classic; braised beef w/ peppers, onion & garlic; served w/ rice, fried plantain & black beans$22.00
- Salad (gf)
Kale, carrot, squash, sweet potato, avocado, heart of palm & topped w/ pepita seeds served w/ cilantro lime dressing$12.00
- Taco Dinner Plate
Two of the same taco of your choosing w/ black beans & green rice$16.00