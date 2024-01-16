Taqueria 7 Estrellas Food Truck
MENU
Aperitivos
- Choriqueso
A delicious dish that combines the flavors of chorizo and melted cheese served on a hot squilet. Mozzarella Cheese with Chorizo served in House with Hot squilet$6.99
- Chiles Armadillos
3 bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with cheese and served with a side of tortillas.$3.00
- Guacamole
Avocado-based dip is a popular choice among consumers. Its smooth and creamy texture, combined with a flavorful blend of ingredients. Pico de Gallo mixed with Avocado and seasoned with our special house receipe.$6.99
- Papàs Locas
French fries Topped with, mozzarella cheese, mayoketchup, mustard, and sourcream. Add-ons Choice of meat.$4.99
- Elote À'la Carte
Sweet Corn served in Hot Squilet, with Mayo, melted Cheese, Hot chilli powder, and butter.$6.99
- Elote en Vaso
Sweet Corn served in a cup, with Mayo, cheese and Hot chilli powder.$5.49
- Ceb Asada$1.00
Platillos
- Tacos
Corn or Flour tortilla served with cabbage, cilantro, lime, sliced radish or sliced cucumber.Add-ons(Choice of meat).$3.00
- Tortas
A sliced bread that comes with beans,lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, queso fresco and melted cheese (Choice of meat).$10.00
- Enchiladas
5 Corn tortillas dipped in choice of sauce, filled with cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Add-on's(Choice of meat)$14.00
- Gorditas
Thick fried hand made corn tortilla FILLED with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and cotija cheese . Add-ons(Choice of meaat).$7.00
- Sopes
Thick fried hand made corn tortilla TOPPED with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and cotija cheese. Add-ons(Choice of Meat)$7.00
- Guaraches
Thin LONG hand made tortilla TOPPED with beans,lettuce,tomato,avocado,sour cream and cotija cheese. Add-Ons(Choice of Meat)$12.00
- Quesadillas
A flour Tortilla accompanied with lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and cheese. Add-ons (choice of meat).$12.00
- Zincronisadas
Two Flour tortillas with ham, and cheese.Add-ons(choice of meat).$7.00
- Gringas
Flour Tortilla served with cabbage, cilantro and lime.Add-ons(Choice of meat).$7.00
- Volcansito
Two fried tortillas with (Choice of meats)toasted cheese,cabagge and cilantro$5.00
- Burrito
Flour Tortilla with, rice,beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and cotija cheese.Add-ons(Choice of meats).$12.00
- Burrito 7 Estrellas
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour, cream, cotija- cheese, Our Signature Chile Armadillo, and Finally WRAPPED in TOASTED cheese.$14.00
- Pambazos
Mexican bread dipped in a guajillo sauce filled with beans,lettuce tomato,avocado, sour cream and cotija cheese.Add-Ons(Choice of meat).$11.00
- Hot Dogs
Hotdog bread with a sausage wrapped with bacon topped with grilled onions,tomato,mustard ketchup, mayo and a side of fries.$9.00
- Quesabirrias
Three tortillas filled with Beef-Birria, melted cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of Consome.$16.00
- Costillas de Salsa Verde$12.88
- Plato de Alambre$18.99
- Adobo de puerco$12.99
Antojitos
- SabriLocas
Choice of chips, served with cueritos, cabbage, cucumber, pico de gallo, mayo, valentina, house chamoy, nipon, and cheese.$6.99
- Chicharon Preparados
Served with cueritos, cabbage, cucumber, pico de gallo, mayo, valentina, house chamoy, nipon, and cheese.$6.49
- Mango Loco
Our exquisite Mango fruit crafted using a delightful assortment of fruit slices, all elegantly garnished with a perfect balance of chamoy and Tajin.$6.19
- Sandia Loca
Our exquisite watermelon fruit base, crafted using a delightful assortment of fruit slices, all elegantly garnished with a perfect balance of chamoy and Tajin.$11.99
- Piña Loca
Our exquisite pineapple fruit base crafted using a delightful assortment of fruit slices, all elegantly garnished with a perfect balance of chamoy and Tajin.$10.99
- Pepino Loco
Our exquisite cucomber crafted using a delightful assortment of fruit slices, all elegantly adorned with a perfect balance of chamoy and Tajin.$6.99
- Vaso de Fruta Mix
Our exquisite mixed fruits using a delightful assortment of fruit slices garnished with a perfect balance of chamoy and Tajin.$9.99
- Vaso de Fruta
One Choice of our most exquisite fresh fruit garnished with chamoy and tajin.$8.99
- Nieve
Our delicious variety of ice-creams of your choice.$3.50
- Mangonada
Our Mexican mangonadas are made of our exquisite fresh mango sorbet garnished with our Chamoy and Tajin.$8.99
- Chamoyada
Our sweet frozen shaved iced mango blended with chamoy and garnished with tajin.$7.99
- Diablito
Our delicius shaved Ice spicy chamoy with our fruit savory syrups,topped with our delicious natural fresh fruit ,goodies and with chamoy and Tajin.$7.99
- Montaña Rusa
Our delightful tasty cold drink mixed with our fresh chopped mango and oranges with Iced and toronja jarrito or (choice of drink) topped with chamoy and Tajin.$7.99
- Crema con Fresas
Our Exquisite Freshly sliced Strawberries mixed with our tasty and delicious cream sauce.$8.99
- Chamoyada de Piña
Our sweet frozen shaved iced pineapple blended,drizzled with chamoy ,topped with fresh pineapple and mangoes and garnished with chamoy and tajin.$9.99
- Vaso Botanero
Our exqusite botana Mixed with chopped fresh cucombers, carrots, cueritos,chopped sausage,toppeed with nipon(peaunuts), tostitos (chips of choice) lime ,Valentina, chili powder, homemade chamoy and Tajin,$9.99
- Licuados
Your choice of fruit or vegetable$5.99
- Bionico$8.99
- Elote Entero$6.99
- Tosti Locos$6.99
- Sunday$4.99
- Banana Split$9.99
Caldos
Especiales
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Menu
- Breakfast Tacos
Flour or Corn tortilla with Choice of preparation.$2.79
- Chilaquiles Rellenos
Mini Chilaquiles filled with (Choice of meat) or cheese; comes with sour cream, queso fresco,red onion, served with (Choice of sauce).$8.99
- Chilaquiles
Traditional Chilaquiles, served with choice of sauce and comes with sour cream, queso fresco,red onion, egg or choice of meat.$7.99
- Migas
Stir fried tortilla chips with scrambled egg, served with pico, egg or choice of meat.$7.99
- Enfrijoladas
Four Corn Tortillas covered with our signature refried beans, served with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and two eggs. Add-ons (Choice of meat)
- Pancakes
House made pancakes, served with a side of syrup. Add-on's(choice of fruit)$4.99
- All American
Two house pancakes served with two eggs, a side of hashbrown or mixed fruits and add-ons(Choice of meat).$7.99
- 7 Estrellas Breakfast
Two house pancakes served with two eggs, 1 Chile Armadillo, bacon, ham, and a side of hashbrown. Garnished with a slice of Orange and mint.$10.99
- French Toast$6.99