Drinks Menu
Bebidas
Aguas Frescas
- Horchata
A sweet, cinnamony Mexican drink made from rice.$4.00
- Tamarindo
Agua de tamarindo is a Mexican drink made from tamarind.$4.00
- Jamaica
Agua de jamaica is made from dried hibiscus flowers.$4.00
- Marañon
Jugo de marañon is made from cashew juice.$4.00
- Cebada$4.00
- Horchata Pequeña$2.50
- Tamarindo Pequeño$2.50
- Jamaica Pequeña$2.50
- Marañon Pequeño$2.50
Licuados
Sodas (Plastico)
Soda (Lata)
Jugos Pequeños para Niños
Food Menu
Platillos
- Salad Bowl
Chicken salad served in a fried tortilla bowl. Includes a side of ranch.$12.50
- Parillada
A signature dish consisting of marinated steak, chicken, chorizo, nopal, jalepeño, and cheese. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, a side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$22.30
- Fajita Mixta
Grilled chicken, marinated steak, and shrimp over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$20.00
- Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken covered in a rich, savory-sweet mole sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$14.50
- Enchiladas de Mole
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a savory-sweet mole sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.$14.00
- Alambre
A dish consisting of your choice of meat, hotdog, bell peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with four tortillas.$13.00
- Enchiladas Verdes
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a green sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.$13.50
- Enfrijolada
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in refried pinto beans topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.$13.00
- Bistec a la Mexicana
A dish consisting of our delicious marinated steak covered in a ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$15.75
- Bistec Encebollado
Marinated steak cooked with onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$15.60
- Chicharron Preparado
A large rectangular chicharrón de harina, topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream, and cueritos (pickled pork rind slices).$7.50
- Carne Asada
A dish consisting of our delicious marinated steak. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, onions, and two homemade tortillas.$15.45
- Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$14.50
- Milanesa de Res
Fried breaded steak served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$14.90
- Milanesa de Pollo
Fried breaded chicken served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$14.90
- Camarones a la Mexicana
Grilled shrimp covered in our ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$14.50
- Fajita Pollo
Grilled chicken served over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$16.50
- Fajita Asada
Marinated steak over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$16.50
- Fajita Camaron
Grilled shrimp over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.$18.50
- Enchiladas rojas
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a spicy red sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.$13.50
- Carne Guisada$15.50
Tacos
- Taco Pollo$3.50
- Taco Res$3.50
- Taco Carnitas$3.50
- Taco Chorizo$3.50
- Taco Surtida
Taco which consists of chicken, steak, al pastor, and chorizo.$3.50
- Taco Tripa$4.50
- Taco Cueritos$3.50
- Taco Lengua$4.50
- Taco Al Pastor$3.50
- Taco Camarones$4.50
- Tacos Dorados
Five fried chicken tacos topped off with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado. Served with a side of rice, and refried pinto beans.$12.50
- Tacos Especial
Four corn tacos, up to two meats. Topped with cilantro and onions.$12.00
- Taco Barbocoa$3.50
Sopas
Tortas
- Cubana
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milensa de res, two fried eggs, ham, hotdogs, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.$14.50
- Perrona
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milensa de res, milensa de pollo, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.$14.50
- Chorreada
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, carne asada, french fries, chorizo, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.$14.50
- Pambazo
A sandwich that consists of chorizo, potato, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, jalepeños, and tomatos. The bread is soaked in chile guajillo$12.50
- Torta Pollo
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, pollo, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.$12.50
- Torta Res
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, steak, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.$12.50
- Torta Milensa de Pollo
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milanesa de pollo, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.$12.50
- Torta Milensa de Res
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milanesa de res, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.$12.50
Del Mar
Desayunos
- Desayuno Tipico
Plantains, refried pinto beans, eggs, and two tortillas.$11.00
- Patron (Pollo)
Consist of chicken, eggs, rice, refried pinto beans, and two homemade tortillas.$12.90
- Huevos al Gusto
Consist of eggs, rice, a side of beans, and two tortillas.$11.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Two crispy tortillas topped off with fried eggs and salsa ranchera. Served with a side of refried pinto beans and rice.$12.40
- Breakfast Burrito
A burrito stuffed with potato, chorizo, eggs, cheese, Mexican crema, and avocado.$11.00
- Chilaquiles Rojos
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$10.90
- Patron (Asada)
A dish served with eggs, a side of rice, refried pinto beans, marinated steak, and two homemade tortillas.$12.90
- Patron (Chorizo)
A dish that consists of chorizo, eggs, a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and two homemade tortillas.$12.90
- Chilaq Verdes (Pollo)
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with chicken, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$12.90
- Chilaq Verdes (Res)
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with steak, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$12.90
- Chilaq Verdes (Chorizo)
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with chorizo, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$12.90
- Chilaq Rojo (Res)
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with steak, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$12.90
- Chilaq Rojo (Pollo)
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with chicken, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$12.90
- Chilaq Rojo (Chorizo)
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with chorizo, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$12.90
- Chilaquiles Verdes
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.$11.00
Acompanamientos
- Side de Crema$0.50
- Side de Frijoles$3.50
- Side de Platano Frito$4.50
- Toreados$0.50
- Side de Arroz$3.50
- Orden de Nopales$5.00
- Tamales de Elote$2.50
- Tortilla$0.50
- Side de Aguacate$1.50
- Side de Chorizo$2.50
- Side de Carne$5.50
- Side de Salsa Ranchera$3.00
- Side de Consume$2.25
- Extra Salsa$0.25
- Side De Pico De Gallo$0.50
- Huevo Extra$0.75
- Side De Mole Pequeño$6.00
- Side De Mole Grande$10.00
Postres
Picadita
- Picadita Pollo
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, chicken, and queso fresco.$10.00
- Picadita Res
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, steak, and queso fresco.$10.00
- Picadita Legua
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, lengua, and queso fresco.$11.50
- Picadita Tripa
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, tripa and queso fresco.$11.50
Sopes
- Sopes Pollo
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with chicken and various toppings.$12.00
- Sopes asada
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with steak and various toppings.$12.00
- Sopes pastor
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with al pastor and various toppings.$12.00
- Sopes carnitas
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with carnitas and various toppings.$12.00
- Sopes Lengua
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with lengua and various toppings.$13.50
- Sopes Chorizo
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with chorizo and various toppings.$13.50
Gorditas
Tostada
Burrito
- Burrito Pollo
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$11.50
- Burrito asada
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$11.50
- Burrito pastor
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, al pastor, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$11.50
- Burrito carnitas
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, carnitas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$11.50
- Burrito Lengua
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, lengua, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$12.50
- Burrito Chorizo
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$11.50
- Burrito Tripa
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, tripa, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$12.50
Quesadilla
Huarache
- Huarache Pollo
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped off with refried pinto beans, chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.$12.10
- Huarache asada
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped off with refried pinto beans, steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.$12.10
Pupusas
Birria
- 3-Tacos de Birria
Three tacos filled with juicy tender beef, which are topped off with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of yummy stew.$14.00
- 4-Tacos de Birria
Three tacos filled with juicy tender beef, which are topped off with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of yummy stew.$16.00
- Quesa-birria
A quesadilla stuffed with cheese, juicy beef, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of yummy stew.$15.00
- Sopa de Birria$16.00
- Pizza birria$26.90
Separar
Combos
Kids Menu
- Hamburguesa Mexicana$12.00
- Hot Dog Preparado$9.10
- Hot Dog$7.00
- Papas Locas$9.00
- Papas Normales$6.00
- Chicken Nuggets$7.00
- Chicken Tenders$7.00
- Nachos Pollo
Nacho chips topped off with refried pinto beans, cheese, chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$11.40
- Nachos Res
Nacho chips topped off with refried pinto beans, cheese, steak, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.$11.40
- Nachos Mixtos$11.50
- Elote Loco
Crazy corn covered in mayo, ketchup, mustard, queso cotija, and tajin.$4.00
- Chicharas$3.00
- Chips Y Salsa$3.00
