Taqueria Los Agaves - Pearland 3505 East Broadway Street
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Breakfast Tacos$1.99
Build your taco - Start with two ingredients and customize it to your taste. Each taco is made to order from starch. On homemade tortillas.
- Burritos Desayuno$4.29
Build your own - Start with two ingredients and build it to your preferences!
- Breakfast Gordita$4.75
Build your own - Start with two ingredients and build it to your preferences!
- Huevos Rancheros$7.99
(2) Eggs cooked to your preference, topped with homemade ranchero sauce, served with bacon, beans & potatoes
- Chilaquiles$10.99
Tortilla chips dressed with your choice of red or green special sauce, 2 eggs your choice, side of fajita, beans and potatoes
- Chilaquiles NO CARNE$8.99
Tortilla chips dressed with your choice of red or green special sauce, 2 eggs your choice served beans and potatoes
- American Breakfast$7.99
(2) Eggs (2) Pancakes and Bacon
- Migas Rancheras$8.99
Crispy diced tortillas scrambled with eggs topped with our ranchero sauce and melted yellow cheese served with beans and potatoes
- Agave Omelete$9.99
Filled with grilled onions bell peppers Owen sausage cheese topped with sliced avocado served with beans and potatoes
- Bacon & Eggs Plate$7.50
Bacon pieces scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes
- Barbacoa & Eggs Plate$9.50
(2) Eggs your style with side of barbacoa served with potatoes and beans
- Chorizo & Eggs$7.50
Chorizo scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes
- Ham & Eggs Plate$7.50
Ham and eggs served with beans and potatoes
- Huevos a La Mexicana$7.50
Eggs scrambled ala mexicana served with beans and potatoes
- Machacado Plate$8.99
Minced dried beef scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes
- Nopalitos & Eggs$7.50
Eggs and nopalitos served with beans and potatoes
- Steak & Eggs Plate$10.50
Steak served with (2) eggs your choice served with beans, rice and salad.
- Super Huevos Rancheros$9.50
(2) Eggs your choice topped with ranchero sauce served with nopalitos, hashbrowns and refried beans.
- Vallarta Breakfast$10.25
Pork Chop, (2) eggs your choice topped with ranchero sauce served with hashbrown and beans
- Taco Machacado$2.69
eggs and dried beef tacos
- Migas Taco$2.49
egg tortilla scrambled topped with melted yellow
- Fred Taco$3.50
Eggs - Bacon - Hashbrown - Yellow Cheese
- Omelette$8.99
your choice of breakfast meat; bacon, chorizo, owens sausage and link sausage; yellow cheese served with beans and potatoes
Breakfast Side Orders
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Agave Nachos$10.50
Your choice; Beef fajita, ground beef, and chicken fajita. Crispy tortilla chips, beans, and melted yellow cheese. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and pickled jalapenos
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.99
- Chile con Queso$3.99+
- Guacamole & Chips (8oz)$3.99
- Papas Tejanas$8.75
Fries topped with our chile con queso sauce your choice of meat and pickled jalapenos
TACOS/QUES/GOR/BUR
- TACOS
lettuce and tomato toppings
- Mex TACO
cilantro and onions toppings
- Burrito$6.99
lettuce, tomato and cheese toppings
- Gordita$5.29
beans and cheese with side lettuce and tomato
- Tostada$4.75
lettuce, tomato, aguacate, sour cream, and cheese toppings
- Cheese Burger$6.50
pattie with melted yellow cheese served with fries, lettuce, and tomato
- Mexican Burger$8.99
Beef Pattie White Melted Cheese Ham Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Mayo, and Mustard
- Torta$7.50
Telera Bread filled your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado
- Torta Cubana$9.75
Telera bread filled with milanesa, ham, white cheese lettuce tomato jalalpeno onion and mayo
- Quesadilla JALISCO$10.50
large flour tortillas filled with queso your choice of meat served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- QUESABIRRIA Jalisco$12.99
- MiniTacos$10.50
(5) mini tacos your choice of meats* served with grilled onions, toreado jalapeno and charro beans topped with cilantro
- Quesadilla sm$3.25
- (1) Crispy Taco$2.25
Lunch Specials
- Tex-Mex Plate$9.99
(2) cheese enchiladas, carne guisada side served with rice and beans ** substitute cheese for additional charge
- Half Quesadilla Plate$9.99
half large quesadilla with rice and beans
- Burrito Special$9.99
your choice of meat burrito rolled topped with our chile con queso sauce served with rice and beans
- Crispy Taco Plate$9.99
(3) crispy tacos your choice of ground beef beef fajita served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga Plate$10.99
Your choice of meat deep fried and topped with our chile con queso sauce served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
- Tejano Plate$9.99
(2) Cheese enchiladas covered with gravy and melted yellow cheese (1) Crispy taco served with rice, beans, & side salad
- Soft Taco Plate$9.99
(2) flour tortilla tacos your choice of chicken or beef fajita served with rice beans and side salad
- Barbacoa Plate or Al Pastor$11.49+
Homemade barbacoa served with nopalitos, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans and rice
- Burrito Jalisco$9.99
burrito your choice of meat topped with gravy, yellow cheese served with rice beans and side salad
- Carne Guisada$10.99
Stewed beef, served with rice beans and side salad
Enchiladas/Soups
- Shrimp Enchiladas$11.99
(3) shrimp enchilasdas topped with our house ranchero sauce white melted cheese served with rice, beans, side salad and avocado
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$11.99
(3) enchiladas stufed with our signature pollo guisado covered with rich mole sauce white melted cheese served with rice, beans, side salad and avocado
- Enchiladas Plate$9.99
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans
- Chicken Enchiladas Verdes$11.29
(3) enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with our homemade green sauce melted white cheese served with rice, beans, sour cream and side salad
- Chile Relleno$11.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, beef fajita, ground beef served with rice, beans, side salad and guacamole
- Pozole$10.99
- Caldo de Pollo$10.99
- Caldo de Res$10.99
- Caldo de Camaron$11.99
- Caldo de Pescado$10.99
- Caldo de Marsicos$12.99
- Menudo$8.99+
- Tortilla Soup$7.99+
Platters
- Pechuga Ranchera$12.50
chicken breast topped with shrimp, ranchero sauce and melted white cheese served with rice, beans, salad
- Chicken Flautas$10.50
(3) Fried shredded chicken flautas served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream
- QuesaBIRRIAS Plate$11.99
Homemade birria quesadillas served with consome
- Chicken Breast Plate$10.29
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Chicken FAJITAS Plate$11.75
Chicken Fajitas, grilled onion, bell pepper served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Chicken Mole Plate$12.50
chicken leg topped with rich mole sauce served with rice, beans, and avocado
- Milanesa Plate$11.50
Breaded thin steak or chicken served with french fries, guacamole, rice and beans
- Beef FAJITAS Plate$12.99
Beef Fajitas grilled bell pepper and onions served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Steak Ranchero$13.49
beef fajitas with grilled bell pepper onions, topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Carne Asada Plate$12.99
Beef Fajita steak, served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Steak Ala Mexicana$13.49
Beef Fajita Steak with grilled jalapenos, tomatoes, onion served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
- Libra Barbacoa$12.99
Parilladas/Seafood
- Parrillada Texas$14.99+
Beef Fajita - Chicken Fajita - Texas Link Sausage served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
- Agaves Mix Parrillada$14.99+
Beef Fajita - Chicken Fajita - SHRIMP grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
- Carne Asada & Nopalitos$14.99
Beef Fajita Steak topped with nopalitos grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
- Molcajete Parrillada$17.99+
Beef Fajita- Chicken Fajita - Shrimp - Nopalitos special molcajete sauce topped with cheese grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
- PARRILLADA FAMILIAR$59.99
feeds 4-6 Beef Fajita - Chicken fajita - Shrimp - Texas Link Sausage grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
- Pollo Palapa$14.99
Chicken Fajita Breast on hot skillet with poblano peppers mushrooms with our signature ranchero sauce grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
- Camarones Diabla$13.50
Shrimp with specialty chipotle hot sauce served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
- Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo$13.50
shrimp simmered in special house garlic served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
- Camarones Empanizados$12.99
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
- Camarones Rancheros$13.50
shrimp simmered in our house ranchero sauce served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
- Shrimp Cocktail$8.99+
special cocktail sauce, shrimp and pico de gallo, cilantro, topped with avocado
- Filete Empanizado$10.99
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
- Filete & Camaron Empanizado$13.99
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
- Mojarra Frita$12.99
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
beef pattie, melted yellow cheese plain served with fries
- Chicken Nuggets$5.50
Served with fries
- Kids Taquito$5.99
(1) taco your choice meat served with rice and beans
- Kids Quesadilla$5.99
your choice meat quesadilla (1) rice and beans
- Kids Enchilada$5.99
your choice meats enchilada (1) rice and beans
- Kiddie Breakfast$4.99
your choice egg (1) sausage and pancake
- Kids Breakfast$4.99
your choice eggs potatoes and beans
Side Orders
Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
Beer
Postres
