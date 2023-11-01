Taqueria Los Charros
Full Menu
Appetizers
Fried pork rinds served with hot sauce
Freshly chopped onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and serrano peppers seasoned with salt and lime juice
Fresh avocados, cilantro, onions, and tomatoes mixed together for perfection
Corn tortilla chips covered with seasoned ground beef and melted cheese and topped with jalapeño peppers
Delicious crispy fries cheese and seasoned chopped steak topped with sour cream and guacamole
Melted cheese mixed with chorizo, ranchero sauce, and jalapeño on top, served with corn or flour tortillas
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, avocado slices, tomato, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers
Soups
Tripe soup served with fresh chopped onions, lime, oregano, and crushed dried hot peppers on the side
Pork soup with hominy and fresh cabbage, onions, and lime on the side
Mexican beef soup made with chunks of beef and mixed vegetables. Comes with a side of rice and corn or flour tortillas
A spicy soup made with potatoes, carrots, zucchini, cabbage and celery. Served with your choice of bread, corn, or flour tortillas
Mexican Traditional
12" flour tortillas with cheese and birria (marinated shredded beef) served with onions and cilantro with a side cup of birria broth for dipping
3 layers of flour tortillas filled with refried beans, rice, and your choice of meat. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese
Mexican bun filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños, mayo, and beans
Flavorful marinated beef and broth served with ramen noodles, onion, cilantro, and lime. Includes one cheese quesabirria
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, delicious charro beans, rice, guacamole, and cheese inside. Served with grilled onions on the side
Tacos
Corn or flour tortilla served with your choice of meat topped with onions and cilantro
Three corn or flour tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Three skirt steak tacos with chopped avocado, pico de gallo, lime, and crispy onions
With pico de gallo and lime
3 Shrimp Tacos Served with rice and beans.
Three crispy corn tortilla tacos, filled with melted cheese and marinated beef. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with grilled onions, hot pepper, and a side of beef broth (consome) for taco dipping
Seafood
Cooked shrimp served with tomato, onions, cilantro, avocado, and cocktail juice
Sauteed shrimp cooked with onions, and green pepper in a spicy house red sauce, served with rice and beans
Lime-marinated fish with onions, cilantro, and avocado
Garlic and butter shrimp sauteed with onions and green pepper served with rice and beans
Huge 30 oz shrimp,octopus, ceviche cocktail served with cucumber, avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice, Clamato, house mix, served with crackers or tostadas on the side.
Fajitas
Marinated chicken, shrimp, or seasoned beef strips cooked with onions, mushrooms, and green pepper. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Add melted cheese for $1.50 extra
Dinners
One or two of your choices of meat served with guacamole, sauteed onions, rice, refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream upon request
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream upon request
Slow-cooked fried pork served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and corn or flour tortillas
Deep-fried, seasoned, whole tilapia fish served with rice, house salad, and avocado slices
Side Orders
Desserts/Candy
Fried ice cream and churro combo with sparkling candle
Custard pudding in a caramel glaze
Quesadillas
Tostadas
On The Grill
Skirt steak served with guacamole, sauteed onions, green pepper, mushrooms, rice, and beans. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
A feast for 2-3 people. Grilled skirt steak, marinated chicken, marinated shrimp skewers, Mexican sausage, cheese quesadillas, grilled onions, green, red, and jalapeño peppers, mushrooms, and grilled panela cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, g
Grilled marinated chicken served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño pepper, grilled onions, rice, and beans
Kids Menu
Food
One taco served with rice and beans or French fries
Delicious crispy fries with melted cheese, seasoned chopped steak, and topped with sour cream
One cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans or French fries
Fresh 100% real chicken breaded strips served with your choice of rice & beans or fries
Drinks
Dessert
NA Beverages
Beverages
Virgin Drinks
Mexican drink with squirt, Topo chico, splash of orange juice & lime juice. Rim with chamoy & tajin
Mexican drink made with Topo chico, splash of lime juice & rim with your choice of chamoy & tajin or salt
Mexican drink made with Topo chico, lime & clamato juice, assorted sauces, spices, and chili peppers. It is served in a chilled glass. Rim with chamoy & tajin
Frozen mango smoothie swirled with chamoy (a pickled, spiced fruit paste) & sprinkled with tajín (or salted chili powder). Topped with a big straw coated in a thick, sticky tamarind paste, coated with chile powder