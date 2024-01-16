Taqueria Los Hermanos DUNWOODY
Beverages (Online)
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Half & Half Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Water
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Jarritos$2.95
- Coca-Cola Mexicana
Half liter bottle of cane sugar-sweetened Mexican Coca-Cola$3.95
- Agua De Jamaica$4.95
- Agua De Horchata
A Mexican drink made with ground rice, evaporated milk, vanilla, cinnamon, sugar and water$4.95
- Club Soda$2.00
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$5.75+
- Guacamole Dip$6.75+
- Bean Dip
Cheese dip mixed with refried black beans.$7.75
- Choriqueso
Cheese dip mixed with grilled chorizo and pico de gallo.$9.75
- Botana Palapa
Bowl of cheese dip mixed with grilled shrimp, chicken, steak and sautéed spinach$13.50
- Beef Dip
Bowl of cheese dip and with ground beef$9.75
- Chiles Toreados$4.95
Ensaladas (Salads)
- Cesina Arugula Salad
Arugula salad, avocado slices, roasted bell pepper strips, queso fresco and your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or extra virgin olive oil-lemon dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, and eggs may increase your r$13.25
- Ensalada De Pollo
Grilled lime-marinated chicken breast over spring mix salad, diced tomatoes and your choice of ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing$9.95
- Taco Salad
A large deep-fried tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and diced tomatoes$12.25
- Fajita Taco Salad Steak$15.25
- Fajitas Taco Salad Chicken$14.25
- Kale Salad Chicken$12.25
- Kale Salad Steak$15.25
Soups
Nachos / Bowls
- Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, refried black beans and ground beef picadillo seasoned with diced bell peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and chef's spices$10.25
- Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, grilled chicken and refried black beans$10.25
- Steak Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, grilled Angus steak and refried black beans$11.25
- Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, grilled shrimp and refried black beans$11.25
- Supreme Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and refried black beans served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side$12.75
- Half Nachos$5.95
- Half Nachos Supreme
- Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, refried black beans, grilled bell peppers, and onions$13.95
- Supreme Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, refried black beans, grilled bell peppers, and onion with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole$14.95
- No Meat Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and refried black beans$9.50
- Chicken Bowl
Rice topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce$11.95
- Steak Bowl
Rice topped with grilled steak and cheese sauce$12.95
- Shrimp Bowl
Rice topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce$12.95
- Fajita Bowl
Rice topped with choice of fajitas and cheese sauce$13.95
- Tinga Chicken Nachos$10.75
- Nachos Supreme No Meat$11.95
Quesadillas
Tacos
- Asada Taco
Grilled seasoned Angus steak served with green tomatillo salsa, chopped onions and cilantro$3.95
- Barbacoa Taco
Tender barbacoa with grilled onions, cilantro, mild red chile salsa and spicy Robertina salsa$4.25
- Beef Taco
Ground beef picadillo, diced tomatoes, lettuce and shredded cheese$3.75
- Carnitas Taco
Tender pork with onions, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa$3.75
- Chorizo Taco
Grilled pork sausage, red chili-tomatillo salsa, chopped onions and cilantro$3.75
- Fish Taco
Breaded, deep-fried tilapia fingers with tartar sauce and a spicy roasted banana pepper-onions escabeche$3.95
- Mexican Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken with green tomatillo salsa, chopped onions and cilantro$3.75
- Pastor Taco
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions and cilantro with a red chili-tomatillo salsa$3.75
- Philly Taco
With mushrooms, onions and cheese sauce$3.95
- Pollo Taco
Breaded, deep-fried chicken strips with honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes$3.75
- Salmon Taco
Grilled salmon filet taco with grilled bell peppers, onions, tartar sauce and shredded cabbage$4.95
- Shrimp Taco
Grilled marinated shrimp, bell pepper and onions$3.95
- Taco Dorado
Deep fried shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and honey-chile sauce$4.95
- Veggie Taco
Grilled celery, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, refried black beans and shredded cheese in a soft flour tortilla$3.75
- Tinga Pollo Taco$3.95
- Fajita Pollo Taco$5.75
- Fajita Steak Taco$5.95
Tortas (Mexican Sandwiches)
- Pastor Torta*
Grilled marinated pork, layered sliced avocado, tomato, onions, refried black beans, sour cream, and lettuce and melted cheese served on Mexican bread with french fries on the side$11.25
- Asada Torta*
Grilled seasoned Angus steak, layered sliced avocado, tomato, onions, refried black beans, sour cream, lettuce and melted cheese served on Mexican bread with french fries on the side$12.25
- Pollo Torta*
Grilled marinated chicken breast, layered sliced avocado, tomato, onions, refried black beans, sour cream, lettuce and melted cheese served on Mexican bread with french fries on the side$11.25
Taquitos (Flautas)
- Pollo Taquitos**
Three deep-fried and rolled flour tortillas filled with seasoned chicken over refried black beans topped with lettuce, sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and queso fresco$13.95
- Brisket Taquitos
Three deep-fried and rolled corn tortillas filled with tender and smoked beef brisket served with spring mix salad, avocado slices, sour cream, refried black beans and lite spicy chipotle sauce on the side$14.95
Burritos
- Burrito Pastor**
Grilled marinated pork, onions, pineapple and cilantro topped with melted cheese and light spicy red chile sauce served with rice and refried black beans on the side$12.25
- Burrito Asada**
Grilled seasoned shredded Angus steak and onions topped with melted cheese and green tomatillo sauce served with rice and refried black beans on the side$13.25
- Burrito De Pollo en Rajas
Grilled lime marinated chicken breast topped with delicious creamy sauce seasoned with poblano pepper strips, tomatoes, onions and chef's spices served with rice and refried black beans on the side$13.25
- Burrito Marisco
Grilled marinated shrimp and crawfish with onions and bell peppers topped with roasted poblano pepper creamy sauce served with rice$14.95
- Burrito De Lujo
Stuffed with ground beef picadillo topped with melted cheese, light spicy red chile sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with rice and refried black beans on the side$13.25
- Burrito Frito
One large deep-fried and rolled flour tortilla filled with simmered shredded chicken breast and cheese in a light spicy chipotle sauce topped with tomato sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried black beans on the s$13.95
- Burrito Chipotle
Grilled lime marinated chicken breast in a burrito topped with light spicy creamy chipotle pepper sauce, queso fresco and grilled onions served with rice and refried black beans$13.25
- Burrito Mole
Grilled lime marinated chicken breast in a burrito topped with homemade light spicy mole sauce, queso fresco and sour cream served with pico de gallo, refried black beans and Mexican rice on the side.$13.25
- Burrito Brisket
Roasted and smoked tender beef brisket burrito topped with light spicy red wine-chipotle pepper sauce, grilled onions and queso fresco served with refried black beans, Mexican rice and pico de gallo on the side$14.25
- Burrito Supremo
One large flour tortilla filled with mexican rice, refried black beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo cut in half and served with fries on the side$13.50
- Burrito Combo
Choice of meat topped with melted cheese and served with Mexican rice and refried black beans$12.25
- Burrito a La Carta Chicken$7.95
- Burrito a La Carta Asada$8.95
- Burrito Ground Beef a La Carta$7.95
Enchiladas
Tlayuda
- Tlayuda Chicken
A 14" thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado and tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese$18.95
- Tlayuda Pastor
A 14" thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado and tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese$18.95
- Tlayuda Steak
A 14" thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado and tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese$20.95
- Tlayuda Veggies$17.95
- Tlayuda No Meat$15.95
Vegetarian Options
- Fajita Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled celery, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, and shredded cheese in two flour tortilla served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side$13.95
- Enchiladas Con Vegetales
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled celery, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce served with vegetable white rice and refried black beans on the side$13.95
- Veggie Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, served with vegetable white rice, refried black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas$13.95
Fajitas
- Fajitas
Grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with rice, refried black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas$15.95
- Fajitas Quesadillas
Grilled with onions, bell peppers and melted cheese in two flour tortillas served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo$15.95
- Fajitas x2 Chicken$30.95
- Fajitas x2 Steak$32.95
- Fajitas x2 Shrimp$32.95
- Fajitas x2 Trio$36.95
Chef's Specials
- Carne Enchilada
Flank steak marinated in red mild chili spices served with rice and beans with a cheese enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese.$16.95
- Salmon Con Alcachofas
Grilled salmon filet sautéed with artichokes and capers in a lemon- butter sauce served with sautéed spinach, roasted rosemary potatoes and pico de gallo on the side$17.95
- Burrito Supremo
One large flour tortilla filled with mexican rice, refried black beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo cut in half and served with fries on the side$13.50
- Carnitas Michoacanas
Seasoned tender pork served with shredded lettuce, jalapeño pickles, pico de gallo mexican rice, refried black beans, and flour tortillas$14.95
- Enchiladas De Cesina
Grilled shredded Angus steak seasoned with citrus juices, chopped onions and cilantro in two enchiladas topped with creamy avocado salsa, cabbage, radishes and grilled onions served with sautéed green beans, white rice and pico de gallo on the side$16.95
- Brisket Tamales
Two roasted and smoked tender beef brisket tamales served with a cup of lentil soup and sautéed spinach on the side$16.95
- Chicken Chile Relleno
One egg-dipped fried light spicy poblano pepper stuffed with seasoned grilled chicken breast and cheese in a delicious creamy sauce seasoned with onions, tomatoes and chef's spices served with refried black beans, mexican rice and flour tortillas$16.95
- Dona Meche's Tamales
Mama's original recipe. One spicy red chicken tamale and one spicy green pork tamale served with Mexican rice and a cup of black charro beans soup on the side$16.95
- Burrito Acapulqueño
Grilled seasoned tilapia filet, shrimp, scallops, calamari, grilled onions and bell peppers stuffed in a large flour tortilla topped with roasted poblano pepper creamy sauce served with grilled asparagus and mexican rice on the side$19.95
- Molcajete
Grilled chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, seasoned Angus steak, panela cheese, nopal leaf, poblano pepper and grilled onions in a molcajete with roasted tomato salsa served with mexican rice, charro beans, soft flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, pico de ga$29.95
- Pollo Cuatro Estaciones
Grilled marinated chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts, black Kalamata olives, mushrooms and asparagus served with sautéed spinach, roasted potatoes and pico de gallo on the side$15.95
- Res Ahumado
Roasted beef brisket sautéed in a light spicy chipotle-guajillo pepper sauce served with sautéed spinach, roasted potatoes and pico de gallo$16.95
- Enchiladas Suizas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas with mexican rice and green beans on the side topped with a creamy poblano sauce.$15.50
- Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs cooked with green tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and avocado. Rice, beans, and tortillas on the side$14.95
- Chilaquiles Chicken$16.95
- Chilaquiles Asada$17.95
- Bistec a La Mexicana
Chopped flank steak with peppers and onions sauteed in a light spicy tomato sauce.$18.25
- Quesadillas De Jaiva$16.95
Combinations
- Tacos De Salmon
Two grilled salmon filet tacos in a flour tortilla with grilled bell peppers, onions, tartar sauce and shredded cabbage served with Mexican rice on the side$15.25
- Platillo Dorado
Two tacos made with deep-fried shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and honey-chili sauce in a soft flour tortilla served with Mexican rice and one cup of shrimp corn chowder on the side$15.25
- Enchiladas De Mole
Two grilled lime marinated chicken breast enchiladas topped with homemade light spicy mole sauce, queso fresco and sour cream served with sautéed green beans, Mexican rice and pico de gallo on the side$16.25
- Brisket Enchiladas
Two roasted and smoked tender beef brisket enchiladas in light spicy red wine chipotle pepper sauce topped with grilled onions and queso fresco served with sautéed green beans, Mexican rice and pico de gallo on the side$17.25
- Enchiladas Chipotle
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated chicken breast topped with light spicy creamy chipotle pepper sauce, grilled onions and queso fresco served with sautéed green beans and Mexican rice on the side$16.25
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated chicken breast topped with melted cheese, green tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream served with rice and refried black beans$16.25
- Marisco Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated shrimp, crawfish and onions topped with roasted poblano pepper creamy sauce served with rice and a side of spring mix salad$17.25
Specialties
- Pechuga De Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken breast sautéed with zucchini, onions and tomatoes served with rice on the side$16.25
- Pollo Al Cilantro
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cilantro-butter sauce served with pico de gallo, vegetable white rice, steamed broccoli, carrots and zucchini on the side$16.25
- Carne Asada*
8 oz Angus seasoned flank steak topped with onions served with flour tortillas, rice, refried black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and green tomatillo salsa on the side. *Consuming raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, an$18.25
- Cesina*
8 oz Angus flank steak seasoned with citrus juices and chef spices topped with grilled onions served with rice, refried black beans, and one spinach and cheese enchilada topped with melted cheese and a light spicy tomato sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked$18.25
- Platillo Romerito Chicken$16.25
- Platillo Romerito Steak$18.25
Mariscos/Seafood
- Pescado (Fish Filet)
Grilled tilapia fillet sautéed with black Kalamata olives, capers, tomatoes and oregano in a white wine sauce served with roasted potatoes and a side of spring mix salad$16.25
- Parrilada De Mariscos (Mixed Grilled Seafood)
Grilled tiger shrimp, salmon filet and scallops seasoned with herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil-lemon dressing and served with grilled asparagus, roasted rosemary potatoes and pico de gallo$19.95
- Sopa De Mariscos
Tiger shrimp, tilapia filet, calamari, scallops, clams and mussels sautéed with garlic and white wine in light spicy tomato broth served with garlic toast on the side$19.95
Children's Menu (Under 10, Por Favor)
- K- Taquitos De Pollo
Two chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce and queso fresco served with rice$8.25
- K- Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice$5.95
- K- Beef Taco
Ground beef taco with shredded cheese and served with rice$5.95
- K- Chicken Taco
Soft flour tortilla with fried chicken served with rice$5.95
- K- Cheese Enchilada
Served with rice$5.95
- K- Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice$8.95
Sides
- S/O Asada (Chopped)$8.95
- S/O Asparagus$4.95
- S/O Avocado$3.50
- S/O Bell Peppers$2.95
- S/O Bell Peppers & Onions$2.95
- S/O Brisket$9.95
- S/O Cesina (Picado)$8.95
- S/O Cheese Sauce$2.95
- S/O Cheesy Rice$4.95
- S/O Chicken (Tinga)$4.95
- S/O Chicken Fajita$9.95
- S/O Cilantro$0.75
- S/O Cilantro / Cebolla$0.75
- S/O Dressing$0.95
- S/O Escabeche$1.50
- S/O French Fries$2.95
- S/O Fried Chicken$4.95
- S/O Green Beans$4.95
- S/O Green Tomatillo Salsa$1.50
- S/O Pechuga$7.95
- S/O Grilled Nopales$3.25
- S/O Grilled Onions$1.95
- S/O Ground Beef$3.95
- S/O Guacamole$4.50
- S/O Habanero
- S/O Jalapenos$1.25
- S/O Lettuce$0.95
- S/O Mexican Rice$2.50
- S/O Mole Salsa$2.95
- S/O Mushrooms$1.95
- S/O Panela Cheese$3.50
- S/O Pico De Gallo$1.25
- S/O Rajas Salsa$2.95
- S/O Raw Onions$0.50
- S/O Beans$2.50
- S/O Roasted Potatoes$3.95
- S/O Robertina Salsa
- S/O Salmon$8.95
- S/O Scallops$10.95
- S/O Set Up
Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, & Sour Cream$3.95
- S/O Shredded Cheese$1.50
- S/O Shrimp$7.50
- S/O Sour Cream$1.25
- S/O Spinach$5.95
- S/O Steak Fajitas No Bell Peppers & Onions$10.95
- S/O Steak Flank$11.95
- S/O Tiger Shrimp$11.95
- S/O Tomatoes$0.95
- S/O Tortillas$1.25
- S/O Veggies
Grilled spinach, celery, mushrooms, carrots, & zucchini$3.95
- Chile Relleno Cheese Carta$10.95
- Chile Relleno Pollo Carta$10.95
Salsa/ Chips Charge
Postres (Homemade Style Desserts)
- Pastel De Tres Leches
Our signature cake. A three milk sponge cake iced with whipped cream topped with mix seasonal fruits. Whole dessert available. (24-48 hours notice required)$5.95
- Flan
Please ask us about our special flan of the day$5.95
- Sopapilla
A deep-fried flour tortilla topped with honey$4.95
- Churros$5.95
- Ice Cream$3.95
- Fried Ice Cream$5.95