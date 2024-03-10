Taqueria Maria - Satellite 4020 Satellite Blvd. Suite 115
Sabados Y Domingos/ Saturdays & Sundays
Desayunos
- Chilaquiles$16.99
Con frijoles y arroz Served with rice and beans
- Huevos al Gusto$13.99
Con frijoles, arroz y 5 tortillas Rice, beans and 5 tortillas.
- Mini Burrito De Huevo$9.99
Huevo al gusto Eggs as you like.
- Mini Burrito Carne$10.99
Meat Option: Pollo/Asada & Chicken/ Steake
- Sandwich$8.99
Con lechuga, tomate, crema, frijoles, cebolla, mayonesa, jalapeño y queso/ Served with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, jalapeños and cheese.
- Tamal Hoja De Maiz$3.99
Verdes relleno de pollo Green sauce filled with Chichen Rajas/ Jalapenos silbes with cheese.
- Pancakes (3)$7.99
Ensaladas
Burritos
Fajitas
- Pollo / Chicken Fajitas$17.99
Incluye 5 tortillas hecha a mano, rice, frijoles y ensalada
- Fajitas combo (Pollo y Asada) / Chicken & Steak Fajitas$18.99
Incluye 5 tortillas hecha a mano, rice, frijoles y ensalada
- Fajitas Mix (Pollo, Asada & Camaron) / Chicken, Steak & Shrimp (Texas) Fajitas$20.99
Incluye 5 tortillas hecha a mano, rice, frijoles y ensalada
- Asada / Steak Fajitas$19.99
Incluye 5 tortillas hecha a mano, rice, frijoles y ensalada
- Camaron / Shrimp Fajitas$20.99
Incluye 5 tortillas hecha a mano, rice, frijoles y ensalada
Platillos/Dishes
- Alambre$15.99
Carne, piña, jamon, bell pepers, cebolla, and Mozzarella cheese Beef, pineapple, ham, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese.
- Alambre Plate$16.99
Carne, piña, jamon, bell pepers, cebolla, Mozzarella cheese, arroz y frijoles. Beef, pineapple, ham, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans
- Bistec a la Mexicana/Mexican Style Steak$16.99
Con Arroz y frijoles With rice and beans
- Carne Asada/Grill Chuck Steak$18.99
Con arroz y frijoles / with rice and beans
- Chilies Rellenos$15.99
Uno chile relleno con salsa roja, arroz y frijoles One large cheese-stuffed chile relleno, topped with red sauce and served with rice and beans.
- Costillas De Res/Brsaised Beef Ribs$19.99
Incluye seis camarones, queso fresco, chile toreado, aguacate, arroz y frijoles/ includes six shrimp, avocado, chile toreado, rice and beans.
- Costillitas De Puerco/Pork Ribs$15.99
Incluye salsa rojo o verde, arroz y frijoles Cubed pork in red or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Verdes$17.74
4 enchiladas con salsa verde o roja y opcion de asada o pollo con arroz, frijoles, queso, lechuga, tomate, y crema 4 enchiladas with green sauce (chicken or steak). Served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Fillete de Pescado/Grilled Tilapia$17.99
Dos fillets, cinco tortillas (maiz o harina), arroz y frijoles Two fillets of grilled tilapia, five corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans.
- Mojarra Frita/Fried Whole Fish$18.99
Incluye five tortillas (maiz o harina), arroz y frijoles, lechuga y tomate Includes five corn or flour tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Tortas
- Torta de Huevo (Egg)$9.99
Huevo, mayonesa, queso y frijoles / Egg, mayonnaise, cheese, and beans
- Torta$10.99
- Torta Tripa$11.99
- Torta Lengua$12.99
- Torta y Papas$13.99
- Tortas de Milanesa$12.99
Pollo/Chicken
- Tortas Michoacana$11.99
Lechuga, tomate, crema, cebolla, queso Oaxaca, jamon, chorizo, aguacate, jalapeno, mayo, frijoles / Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, Oaxaca cheese, ham, chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, mayo, beans
- Tortas Cubanas Con Papas$15.50
Lechuga, tomate, crema, cebolla, aguacate, pollo, puerco, huevo, jamon, frijoles, mayo, salchicha / Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onion, avocado, jalapeno, chicken, pork, egg, ham, beans, mayo, sausage
- Pambazo$9.99
- Torta Cubana$13.59
- Torta De Tamal$8.99
- Torta De Milanesa Y Papas$14.99
- Torta Michoacana Y Papas$14.99
Tacos
Alitas De Pollo
Mexican Specialties
- Tacos Dorados$14.99
- Sope$6.99
- Orden De 3 Sopes$15.99
- Sope de Verduras$5.99
- Sincronizada$11.99
- Gordita$6.99
- Gordita lengua$6.00
- Gordita Barbacoa$6.99
- Gordita Tripa$6.99
- Huarache$10.99
- Tostadas$6.99
- Pupusa$4.50
- Chalupas orden (3)$8.99
- Chalupa (1)$4.50
- Birria Quesa Tacos/consome$15.99
- Birria Quesadilla$17.50
- GRANDE QUESA TACOS /CONSOME$17.50