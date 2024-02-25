Taqueros Del Mar Salisbury, MD
Tacos
Carne/Beef
- Birria$4.75
Spicy beef chuck Roast pressure cooked in custom marinade to reach peak tenderness in a flavor-dipped corn tortilla with Mexican blend cheese
- Quesabirria$5.25
Birria meat in crisp Mexican blend cheese shell as a tortilla
- Carne Asada$4.00
Marinated Premium steak diced in a flour tortilla with Mexican blend cheese
- El Gringo$3.75
Spiced ground beef, Mexican rice, and Mexican blend cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
- Carne Molida$3.75
Spiced ground beef and Mexican blend cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Vegetariano/Vegetarian
Vegano/Vegan
Burritos
- Burrito de Gringo$9.99
Mexican Rice, Ground Beef, Mexican Blend Cheese, and Black Beans wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with your choice of homemade salsas
- Burrito de Carne Asada$11.99
Mexican Rice, Marinated Diced Steak, Mexican Blend Cheese, and Black Beans wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with your choice of homemade salsas
- Burrito de Birria$12.99
Mexican Rice, Birria Meat, Mexican Blend Cheese, and Black Beans wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with your choice of homemade salsas