Taqui Taqui 4972 W Pico Blvd
Burritos
Tortas
Fish Tacos
2 Fried Tempura Fish Tacos
Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw
2 Fried Tempura Shrimp Tacos
Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw
2 Grilled Fish Tacos
Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw
2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw
Loaded Nachos
Taquitos
Enchiladas
Queso Tacos
Mexican Dishes
Shrimp Enchilado (Super Spicy Shrimp)
Succulent shrimp simmered in our spicy house sauce made from Mexican Chiles.
Carne Asada Steak Plate
Steak marinated in our authentic Mexican secret recipe- grilled to perfection.
Chile Relleno
Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and coated with egg.
Grilled shrimp Plate
Shrimps breaded in tempura and fried to perfection.
Shrimp in Garlic Butter Sauce (Mojo de Ajo)
Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak grilled to perfection then tossed with grilled bell peppers and onions
Breakfast
Chilaquiles
Toasted corn tortilla chips accompanied with steak and a fried egg. Drenched in red or green Mexican sauce toped with sour cream and cheese
Huevos Rancheros
Toasted tortilla base topped with fresh egg, meat, fried potato crips, traditional Mexican salsa, queso fresco, and guacamole.