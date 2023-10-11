Burritos

Burritos

$12.50

Mexican inspired burritos cooked with authentic meats and topped with traditional fresh ingredients.

Tortas

$12.50

Mexican inspired tortas cooked with authentic meats and topped with Traditional fresh ingredients.

Fish Tacos

2 Fried Tempura Fish Tacos

$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

2 Fried Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

2 Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

Bowls

$12.50

Bowls come with pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cheese, and cebolla-cilantro mix

Gourmet Tacos

$5.00

6” Flour or corn tortilla, your choice of meat, toppings, and sauce

Loaded Nachos

$12.50

Taquitos

$12.50

Fried corn tacos mixed with Mexican flavored chiles and spices. All options are non-spicy. Each order comes with four tacos.

Enchiladas

3 Enchiladas

$14.00

Queso Tacos

$12.50

Mexican Dishes

Shrimp Enchilado (Super Spicy Shrimp)

$14.50

Succulent shrimp simmered in our spicy house sauce made from Mexican Chiles.

Carne Asada Steak Plate

$14.00

Steak marinated in our authentic Mexican secret recipe- grilled to perfection.

Chile Relleno

$14.50

Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and coated with egg.

Grilled shrimp Plate

$14.50

Shrimps breaded in tempura and fried to perfection.

Shrimp in Garlic Butter Sauce (Mojo de Ajo)

$14.50
Fajitas

$14.50

Your choice of chicken or steak grilled to perfection then tossed with grilled bell peppers and onions

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Toasted corn tortilla chips accompanied with steak and a fried egg. Drenched in red or green Mexican sauce toped with sour cream and cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Toasted tortilla base topped with fresh egg, meat, fried potato crips, traditional Mexican salsa, queso fresco, and guacamole.

Tlayuda

$14.50

Crispy and crunchy oaxacan style pizza.

Agua Fresca

Pineapple

$3.00
Jamaica

$3.00
Watermelon

$3.00
Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50
Tamarind Jarritos

$3.50
Lime Jarritos

$3.50
Mango Jarritos

$3.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$4.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Mexican Sprite

$3.50
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sangria

$3.50
Pineapple Fanta

$3.50