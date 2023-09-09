Taqwa Restaurant
Food
Appetizers & Side Orders
Vegetables Samosa
Crispy fried triangular shaped filo pastry filled with potatoes, peas and spicy vegetables
Chicken Samosa
Savoury pastry with white meat marinated and special spices
Mixed Veggie Pakora
Crispy Papri, Chickpeas, Onions, Tomatoes, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Tangy Tamarind & Samosa Chutney
Paneer Pakora
Marinated cheese dipped in a batter and crispy fried
Fish Pakora
Swabi dipped in well seasoned chickpea batter and fried
Mirchi Bajji / Chili Bajji
Rice flour, lemon, tamarind paste, gram flour, green chilies
Tandoori Paneer
6pc Marinated Paneer Grilled in clay oven
Samosa Chaat
Chana masala powder, fried green chilies, sev, yogurt, dried
Papri Chaat
Red chutney, potatoes, pomegranate, sev, cucumber
Chana Chaat
Lentil, yogurt, green chutney, red pepper, chick peas
Falafel With Garlic Sauce
6pc - Tender and succulent patty infused with variety of spices wrapped up in pita bread with garlic sauce, lettuce and tomatoes
Tzatziki Dip
Greek yogurt, drained cucumber, olive oil, fresh herbs (dill), garlic, lemon juice and salt
French Fries
Thinly sliced potatoes are deep-fried till they're crisp on all sides
Potato Wedges
Seasoned salt, baking potatoes, garlic powder, onion
Masala Fries
Flavored with special masala
Old Bay Fries
Air fryer, old bay seasoning, russet potatoes
Cajun Fries
French fries flipped in Wingers famous Cajun seasoning. Allergens: Soy, Mustard, Seeds, Nuts (Peanuts), Celery
Spanish Fries
Fries made with sizzled onions and jalapenos
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
Loaded with Nachos, Grilled Buffalo Chicken & Topped with Ranch Dressing & Blue Cheese
Cheese Fries
crispy french fries topped melted cheese, and fresh herbs
Mozzarella Fries
Tasty sticks of mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, seasoned, served with sauce
Pizza Fries
Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
6pcs - Mozzarella cheese sticks, bread crumbs, eggs, garlic salt
Broccoli Cheese Bites
10pcs - Sharp cheddar cheese, eggs, mayonnaise, lemon zest
Plain Rice
Basmati Rice
Hummus
Grounded Chickpeas, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Tahini, Olive Oil, Sumac, served with Pita Bread
Baba Ghanoush
Open Flame Roasted Eggplant topped with Olive Oil, Sumac, served with Pita Bread
Stuffed Grape Leaves/Dolma with Garlic Sauce
Grape leaves, lean ground beef, chicken broth, short grain
Second Wife's Sampler
Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, 4 Falafel, 4 Stuffed Graphe Leaves with Garlic Sauce & Pita Bread
Biryani & Rice
Chicken Biryani Boneless
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Goat Biryani
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Lamb Biryani with Bone
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Chicken Biryani with Bone
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Lamb Biryani Boneless
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Vegetables Biryani
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Plain Rice / White Rice
Special extra long grain Basmati Rice cooked with flavored special blend exotic spices and herbs
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
Buffalo Style Wings
6pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
10pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
15pcbuffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
20pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
50pc buffalo wing
Add French Fries $3.00, Served with Bleu Cheese. Choice of Flavor (Mild, Hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ)
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Cheeseburger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Double Cheeseburger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Chicken Burger
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles, Add French Fries $3.00. Extra Toppings $1: Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese.
Chicken Tenders & Nuggets
3pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
5pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
9pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
12pc Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
3pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
5pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
9pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
12pc Buffalo Tenders w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
6pc Nuggets w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
10pc Nuggets w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
20pc Nuggets w fries
Served With French Fries / Choice of Sauce (BBQ, Hot Sauce, Honey Mustered, Ranch or Blue Cheese)
Chinese
Plain Fried Rice
Oyster sauce, cooked rice, eggs, green onions
Vegetables Fried Rice
Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Mix Fried Rice
Egg, Chicken, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Cabbage & Spring Onions
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Chicken Noodles
Chicken, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Vegetables Noodles
Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Shrimp Noodles
Shrimp, Cabbage, Green Peppers & Spring Onions
Chicken 65
Chicken, curd, spring onions, curry leaves, mustard oil
Chili Chicken
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions
Chicken Munchurian
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower Florets
Chili Paneer
Paneer, Green Peppers, Onions & Spring Onions
Desserts
Entrees (Mediterranean)
Chicken Kabab (Tawook)
Served with Rice
Chicken Kofta Kabab
Served with Rice
Lamb Kofta Kabab
Served with Rice
Beef Kofta Kabab
Served with Rice
Fatteh Shawarma Chicken
Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce
Fatteh Shawarma Lamb
Seasoned Lamb, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sasuce
Fatteh Falafel
Falafel Balls, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce
Mix BBQ Turkish Special
Platter of Chicken Shawarma, lamb kofta, chicken kofta, lamb kabob & chicken kabob served with rice and naan.
Lamb Gyro
4 pcs
Lamb Chops
4 pcs
Tilapia Fish (Fried)
2pcs, Breaded Fried
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp, tomato paste, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic
Grilled Salmon Fish
Lemon pepper, soy sauce, brown sugar, salmon fillets
Lamb Kabab
Lamb mince, lemon, garam masala, ginger, black
Chicken Shawarma
Pita bread, chicken thigh fillets, cheese, hot sauce, smoked
Lamb Shawarma
Lamb shoulder, smoked paprika, olive oil, lemon juice
Falafel
Falafel Balls, Rice, Pita Chips, Topped with Tahini Sauce
Entrees (Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi)
Butter Chicken
Marinated Boneless Chicken Brest cooked in Butter, Creamy Tomato Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs.
Boneless Chicken Curry
Boneless Chicken pieces cooked in spices and thick gravy.
Chicken Curry
Chicken with Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Goat Curry
Goat with Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Lamb Curry Boneless
Boneless Lamb Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Lamb Curry
With Bone Cooked in Gravy, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Chicken Achari
Chicken With Bone Cooked in Homemade Pickles Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Butter Shrimp, Masala
Shrimp Cooked in Butter, Creamy Tomato Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Nihari Choice of Goat, Lamb, or Beef
Rich, Slow-Cooked Boneless Meat Stew Flavored with Spices, Herbs & Freshly Chopped Ginger served with rice and naan
Haleem Choice of Goat, Chicken, or Beef
Minced Meat Cooked with Wheat, Lentils, Fried Onions & Freshly Chopped Ginger
Paya / Goat Feet
Bone In Feet Cooked In Homemade Spices & Herbs
Paya / Beef Feet
Bone In Feet Cooked In Homemade Spices & Herbs
Fish Curry
Bone0in Fish cooked in light Gravy, Onions, Tomato, Ginger & Garlic
Chicken Karahi - Half
Bone In Chicken Cooked in Special Blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Onions, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro & Herbs
Chicken Karahi - Full
Bone In Chicken Cooked in Special Blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Onions, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro & Herbs
Goat Karahi - Half
Bone In Goat Cooked in Special Blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Onions, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro & Herbs
Goat Karahi - Full
Bone In Goat Cooked in Special Blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Onions, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro & Herbs
Lamb Karahi - Half
Lamb Cooked in Special Blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Onions, Ginger, Garlic, CIlantro & Herbs
Lamb Karahi - Full
Lamb Cooked in Special Blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Onions, Ginger, Garlic, CIlantro & Herbs
Naan/Bread
Plain Naan
Freshly Baked Daily
Butter Naan
Freshly Baked Daily
Sesame Naan
Freshly Baked Daily
Garlic Naan
Freshly Chopped Garlic & Cilantro
Onion Kulcha Naan
Stuffed with Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro & Sesame Seeds
Cheese Naan
Mozzarella Cheese
Tawa Roti
Whole Wheat
Keema Paratha Chicken
Minced Chicken with Butter, Spices, Herbs & Sesame Seeds
Keema Paratha Goat
Minced Goat with Butter, Spices, Herbs & Sesame Seeds
Keema Paratha Lamb
Minced Lamb with Butter, Spices, Herbs & Sesame Seeds
Keema Paratha Beef
Minced Meat with Butter, Spices, Herbs & Sesame Seeds
Philly Steaks Sandwiches
Plain Steak
No Cheese
Philly Cheese Steaks
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, caramelized onion, and cheese
Spicy Philly Cheese Steaks
House special Spicy Seasoning
Chicken Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced chicken topped with melted cheese.
Spicy Chicken Cheese Steak
House special spicy seasoning
Lamb Gyro Cheese Steak
Lamb gyro cheesesteak, Green Peppers Additional
Salmon Fish Cheese Steak
Green Peppers Additional
Spicy Salmon Fish Cheese Steak
Jalapenos, Hot Peppers & Spicy Seasoning (Green Peppers Additional)
Salad
House Salad
Salad dressing, cheddar cheese, cucumber, grape
Tabouli Salad
Parsley, Tomatoes, Cracked Wheat, Lemon, Herbs & Olive Oil
Salata Salad
Cucumber, Tomato & Onions loaded with Herbs & Dressed in citrus & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Falafel Over Salad
Served with Tahini & Garlic Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken with olive oil and seasoned on the grill
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Greek Salad
with Feta Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Blue cheese crumbles, chicken tenders, ranch dressing, ribs,
Crispy Chicken Salad
chicken breast meat in a crispy coating, on seasonal salad leaves with cucumber, cherry tomatoes and dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
grilled shrimp salad with grilled romaine, peppers, tomatoes, grilled corn, and honey mustard dressing on top
Grilled Salmon Fish Salad
soft, supple salmon; crisp lettuces and vegetables; and a very savory dressing run through with chiles and lime
Tilapia Fish Salad
Baked tilapia, mayonnaise, spicy brown mustard, diced onions and celery and more salt and pepper
Fattouch Salad
Chopped Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green & Red Pepper, Onions, Radish, Fresh Herbs, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil & Pita Chips
Seafood (Fried)
Shrimp Basket(Fries)
Comes with Fries & Coleslaw, Choice of Sauce (Hot Sauce, Tarter Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Garlic Sauce)
6pc Jumbo Shrimp(Fries)
Comes with Fries & Coleslaw, Choice of Sauce (Hot Sauce, Tarter Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Garlic Sauce)
9pc Jumbo Shrimp(Fries)
Comes with Fries & Coleslaw, Choice of Sauce (Hot Sauce, Tarter Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Garlic Sauce)
12pc Jumbo Shrimp(Fries)
Comes with Fries & Coleslaw, Choice of Sauce (Hot Sauce, Tarter Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Garlic Sauce)
2pc Tilapia Fish(Fries)
Comes with Fries & Coleslaw, Choice of Sauce (Hot Sauce, Tarter Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Garlic Sauce)
2pc Flounder Fish(Fries)
Comes with Fries & Coleslaw, Choice of Sauce (Hot Sauce, Tarter Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Garlic Sauce)
2pc Grilled Salmon Fish(Fries)
Comes with Fries & Coleslaw, Choice of Sauce (Hot Sauce, Tarter Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Garlic Sauce)
Second Wife Pizza
Plain Pizza - Med
Cheese & Sauce
Plain Pizza - Large
Cheese & Sauce
White Pizza - Med
Cheese & Garlic Sauce
White Pizza- Large
Cheese & Garlic Sauce
Pepperoni Pizza - Med
White rice flour, tapioca flour, marinara sauce
Pepperoni Pizza - Large
White rice flour, tapioca flour, marinara sauce
Toppings or Extras - Med
Pepperoni, Meat Balls, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach, Jalapenos, Sweet Pepper, Hot Peppers, Extra Cheese
Toppings or Extras - Large
Pepperoni, Meat Balls, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach, Jalapenos, Sweet Pepper, Hot Peppers, Extra Cheese
Specialty Pizza
Pineapple & Jalapenos Pizza - Med
Pizza dough, marinara sauce, hot sauce, honey, fresh pineapple
Pineapple & Jalapenos Pizza - Large
Pizza dough, marinara sauce, hot sauce, honey, fresh pineapple
Vegetarian Pizza - Med
Mixed Veggies
Vegetarian Pizza - Large
Mixed Veggies
Spicy Vegetarian Pizza - Med
Mixed Veggies
Spicy Vegetarian Pizza - Large
Mixed Veggies
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza - Med
Steak, Green Pepper, Onions, Sauce, American Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza - Large
Steak, Green Pepper, Onions, Sauce, American Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza - Med
Grilled Chicken, Green Pepper, Onions, Sauce, American Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza - Large
Grilled Chicken, Green Pepper, Onions, Sauce, American Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Med
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Tangy BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Tangy BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Med
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, American Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Large
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, American Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parmesan Pizza - Med
Crispy Chicken, Sauce, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parmesan Pizza - Large
Crispy Chicken, Sauce, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lover Pizza - Med
Meatballs, Pepperoni, Steak, Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lover Pizza - Large
Meatballs, Pepperoni, Steak, Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Pizza - Med
Marinated Shrimp, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Pizza - Large
Marinated Shrimp, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Tikka Pizza - Med
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Tikka Pizza - Large
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Tandoori Chicken Pizza - Med
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Tandoori Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Tandoori Chicken Pizza - Large
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Tandoori Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Achari Pizza - Med
Marinated Achari Chicken, Achari Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella CHeese
Chicken Achari Pizza - Large
Marinated Achari Chicken, Achari Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella CHeese
Chicken Seekh Kabab / Kofta Kabab Pizza - Med
Sliced Kofta Chicken, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Seekh Kabab / Kofta Kabab Pizza - Large
Sliced Kofta Chicken, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Lamb Tikka Pizza - Med
Marinated Grilled Lamb, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Lamb Tikka Pizza - Large
Marinated Grilled Lamb, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Paneer Tikka Pizza - Med
Marinated Grilled Paneer, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Paneer Tikka Pizza - Large
Marinated Grilled Paneer, Tikka Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Paneer Achari Pizza - Med
Marinated Achari Paneer, Achari Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Paneer Achari Pizza - Large
Marinated Achari Paneer, Achari Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Mixed Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Shwarma Pizza - Med
Special immigrants
Chicken Shwarma Pizza - Large
Special ingredients
Lamb Shwarma Pizza - Med
Seasoned Lamb, Onions, Green Peppers, Topped with tahini Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Lamb Shwarma Pizza - Large
Seasoned Lamb, Onions, Green Peppers, Topped with tahini Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Tandoori Kabab & BBQ Grill Platters
Chicken Tikka Boneless Kabab
6pcs, Marinated Boneless Chicken Breast Cubes Grilled in Clay Oven
Chicken Seekh Kabab
2pc, Minced Chicken Seasoned with Spices and Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Lamb Tikka Boneless Kabab
6pc
Lamb Sheek Kabab
2pc, Marinated Lamb Chops with Spices & Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Lamb Chops
4pc, Marinated Lamb Chops with Spices& Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Beef Seekh Kabab
2pc Minced Meat Seasoned with Spices & Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Beef Tikka Boneless
6pc Marinated Boneless Beef Cubes with Spices & Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Chicken Tandoori Legs
2pc Marinated Chicken Legs with Spices & Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Chicken Charga - Half
Marinated Chicken with Spices & Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Chicken Charga - Full
Marinated Chicken with Spices & Herbs Grilled in Clay Oven
Mixed BBQ
3pc Chicken Cubes, 3pc Lamb Cubes, 1pc Chicken Seekh Kabab, 1pc Chicken Leg
Tawa Chicken
Half Chicken Cooked on Fry Pan with Special Spicy Blend Exotic Spices & Herbs
Chapli Kabab Chicken
2pc Minced Chicken Patties Seasoned with Spices, Herbs Cooked on Fry Pan
Chapli Kabab Lamb
Minced Lamb Patties Seasoned with Spices, Herbs Cooked on Fry Pan
Chapli Kabab Beef
2pc Mince Beef Patties Seasoned, SPices & Herbs Cooked on Fry Pan
Vegetarian Entrees
Paneer Tikka Masala
Fresh Homemade Cheese Cubes cooked in Creamy Tomato Sauce, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Palak / Spinach
Fresh Spinach Cooked in Butter, Flavored with Mix Spices and Herbs
Palak Paneer
Homemade Cheese Cubes cooked in Butter, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Lahori Chana
Chickpeas Cooked in Special Blend, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs served with rice & naan
Chana Daal
Split Chickpeas Cooked in Butter, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Mix Vegetables
Cooked in Butter, Flavored with Mix Spices & Herbs
Wings Zings
6pc wing zing
Add French Fries $3.00, Spicy Breaded Wings
10pc wing zing
Add French Fries $3.00, Spicy Breaded Wings
15pc wing zing
Add French Fries $3.00, Spicy Breaded Wings
20pc wing zing
Add French Fries $3.00, Spicy Breaded Wings
50pc wing zing
Add French Fries $3.00, Spicy Breaded Wings
Wraps
Falafel Gyro on Pita w fries
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, White Sauce & Hot Sauce
Chicken Gyro on Pita w fries
With Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, White Sauce & Hot Sauce
Lamb Gyro on Pita w fries
With Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, White Sauce & Hot Sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap w fries
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
Lamb Shawarma Wrap w fries
With White Sauce & Hot Sauce
Lamb Cubes Kabab Wrap w fries
Lamb loin chops, flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, sumac, olive oil
Chicken Cubes Kabab Wrap w fries
Red cabbage, chicken breast, cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes
Beef Kofta Kabab Wrap w fries
Minced beef, lemon, red onion, cinnamon, olive oil
Chicken Kofta Kabab Wrap w fries
Ground chicken, whole wheat flour, greek yogurt, feta cheese crumbles, mint
Philly Cheese Steak wrap w fries
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Grilled Chicken wrap w fries
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Crispy Chicken wrap w fries
Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions
Chicken Caesar wrap w fries
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken wrap w fries
Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Buffalo Sauce & American Cheese
BBQ Chicken wrap w fries
BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, TOmatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, American Cheese
Grilled Shrimp wrap w fries
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Tilapia (Fried) wrap w fries
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Salmon (Grilled) wrap w fries
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Mixed Veggies (Grilled) wrap w fries
Mayo & American Cheese
Drinks
Beverages
Apple Juice
Pure extracts
Ayran / Yogurt Drink
Regular
Ayran / Yogurt Drink (Mint)
Yogurt
Caranberry Juice
Pure extracts
Coke
Refreshing taste
Diet Pepsi
Fresh taste
Fruit punch
Refreshing taste
Ginger Ale
Refreshing taste
Mango Lasi
Fresh Kesar Mango Pulp & Yogurt Blend
Mountain Dew
Refreshing taste
Orange
Refreshing taste
Orange Juice
Pure extracts
Pepsi
Fresh taste
Sierra Mist
Refreshing taste