Family 4 Pack
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Al pastor, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans, cheese inside only.
Bean, Cheese and Rice Burrito
Beans, cheese, and rice inside only.
Buche Burrito
Buche, rice and beans, onions and cilantro.
Cabeza Burrito
Cabeza, rice and beans, and onions and cilantro.
Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.
Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.
Chicken Chimichanga
Chicken fajitas inside (onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes all sautéed with chicken and salsa ranchera) Deep fried and accompanied by guacamole and sour cream.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Comes covered with green chile sauce outside and rice and beans inside.
Chile Verde Burrito
Chile verde, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.
Fish Burrito
Topped with green tamatillo sauce and cheese, can request red sauce on top instead of green, meat choice with rice and beans:
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, whole beans, cheese, and tomatillo sauce, all cooked together with rice and then covered with sauce on the outside.
Steak Burrito
Asada, rice and beans. Optional: cheese.
Tripas Burrito
Tripas, rice, and beans, onions and cilantro.
Breakfast Burritos
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.
Baja Fish Taco
Fish is beer battered, topped with special cabbage and spicy chipotle.
Buche Taco
Hand made tortillas, meat choice, onions and tortilla.
Cabeza Taco
Hand made tortilla, choice of meat and onions and cilantro.
Carnitas Taco
Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.
Chicken Taco
Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.
Chile Verde Taco
Chorizo Taco
Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.
Quesabirria Tacos
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, topped with special cabbage and spicy chipotle.
Steak Taco
Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.
Tripas Taco
Hand made tortilla, meat choice, and onions and cilantro.
Tortas
Aguacate Torta
Al Pastor Torta
Breakfast Torta
Buche Torta
Cabeza Torta
Carnitas Torta
Chicken Torta
Ham Torta
Steak Torta
Tripas Torta
Aguacate Torta Meal
Al Pastor Torta Meal
Buche Torta Meal
Cabeza Torta Meal
Carnitas Torta Meal
Chicken Torta Meal
Ham Torta Meal
Steak Torta Meal
Tripas Torta Meal
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions, pickles, mayo and special sauce on bread.
Crispy Chicken Burger
Includes side of fries, side of onions, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce, and mayo of the bread.
Double Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions, pickles, mayo and special sauce on bread.
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mayo and special sauce on bread.
LT Style Burger
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mayo, avocado, jalapenos, bacon and special sauce on bread.
Specialty Plates
1 Chile Relleno Plate
Includes rice and beans.
1 Sope Plate
Includes rice and beans.
1 Taco and 1 Enchilada
Includes rice and beans.
2 Green enchiladas
Includes rice and beans.
2 Red enchiladas
Includes rice and beans.
Alambres
Choose chicken, steak, or shrimp with rice and beans and choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Carnitas Plate
Includes rice and beans.
Chicken Chipotle Plate
Chile Verde Plate
Includes rice and beans.
Ench a la carta
Fajitas
Rice, beans, and choice of tortilla.
Flautas Plate
Steak Encebollado
Beek sauteed with onions and fresh jalapeños and lime juice served with rice and beans and choice of tortillas.
Steak Ranchero Plate
Beef sautéed with onions and salsa with rice and beans and choice of tortillas.
Seafood
Nachos
Nachos Con Todo
Specify Meat Choice: Beans, cheese, meat of your choice, guacamole, sour cream, chunky salsa and jalapenos. MEAT CHOICE: asada, chicken, al pastor, carnitas, chile verde, ground beef.
Nacho Fries
Specify Meat Choice: French fries, cheese, meat of your choice, guacamole, sour cream, chunky salsa, jalapenos and beans. MEAT CHOICE: asada, chicken, al pastor, carnitas, chile verde, ground beef.
Nachos House
Rice Bowls
Al Pastor Bowl
Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Buche Bowl
Cabeza Bowl
Carnitas Bowl
Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Bowl
Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Chile Verde Bowl
Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Chorizo Bowl
Deluxe Bowl
Rice, meat of your choice, lettuce, chunky salsa, guacamole, sour cream, cheese mix and crispy tortilla.
Fish Bowl
Shrimp Bowl
Steak Bowl
Protein choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Tripas Bowl
Salads
Taco Salad
Quesadillas
Sides
Soups
Party Trays
Tostadas
Breakfast
Drinks
Fountain
Jarritos
Specials
Weekly Specials
Monday Special
Two mini carne asada tacos with rice and beans / 16oz or can soda.
Tuesday Special
Chile Verde nachos / 16oz or can soda
Wednesday Special
Chile Verde Papa nachos / 16 oz or can soda
Thursday Special
Crispy chicken burger / 16 oz or can soda
Friday Special
Chile Verde Burrito / 16 oz or can soda