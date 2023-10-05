Food

Family 4 Pack

Choice of the (Chile verde, Carnitas, chicken Chipotle, STEAK CEBOLLADO, STEAK RANCHERO, CHILE COLORADO) 32 Oz rice ando 32 Oz beans and flour or corn tortillas

Carnitas Family Pack

Chicken Family Pack

Chile Colorado Family Pack

Chile Verde Family Pack

Chipotle Family Pack

Steak Encebollado Family Pack

Steak Ranchero Family Pack

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.99

Al pastor, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Beans, cheese inside only.

Bean, Cheese and Rice Burrito

$8.99

Beans, cheese, and rice inside only.

Buche Burrito

$12.99

Buche, rice and beans, onions and cilantro.

Cabeza Burrito

$12.99

Cabeza, rice and beans, and onions and cilantro.

Carnitas Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.

Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Grilled chicken, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.99

Chicken fajitas inside (onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes all sautéed with chicken and salsa ranchera) Deep fried and accompanied by guacamole and sour cream.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

Comes covered with green chile sauce outside and rice and beans inside.

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.99

Chile verde, rice and beans inside only, but can request cheese inside.

Fish Burrito

$14.99

Topped with green tamatillo sauce and cheese, can request red sauce on top instead of green, meat choice with rice and beans:

Shrimp Burrito

$14.49

Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, whole beans, cheese, and tomatillo sauce, all cooked together with rice and then covered with sauce on the outside.

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Asada, rice and beans. Optional: cheese.

Tripas Burrito

$12.99

Tripas, rice, and beans, onions and cilantro.

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito Asada

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito Chile Verde

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito Chorizo

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito Ham

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito Ham & Bacon

$10.49

Breakfast Burrito Potatoes and Egg

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito Sausage

$9.99

Breakfast Protein Bowls

$11.50

Tacos

Served with onions, cilantro and cabbage.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.

Baja Fish Taco

$5.25

Fish is beer battered, topped with special cabbage and spicy chipotle.

Buche Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortillas, meat choice, onions and tortilla.

Cabeza Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortilla, choice of meat and onions and cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.

Chicken Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.

Chile Verde Taco

$4.74

Chorizo Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.

Quesabirria Tacos

$17.99

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, topped with special cabbage and spicy chipotle.

Steak Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortillas with meat and onions, cilantro, and cabbage, can request soft or crispy and also to add cheese.

Tripas Taco

$4.74

Hand made tortilla, meat choice, and onions and cilantro.

Tortas

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos and avocado.

Aguacate Torta

$9.99

Al Pastor Torta

$10.99

Breakfast Torta

$10.49

Buche Torta

$11.49

Cabeza Torta

$11.49

Carnitas Torta

$10.99

Chicken Torta

$10.99

Ham Torta

$10.99

Steak Torta

$10.99

Tripas Torta

$11.49

Aguacate Torta Meal

$13.99

Al Pastor Torta Meal

$13.99

Buche Torta Meal

$13.99

Cabeza Torta Meal

$13.99

Carnitas Torta Meal

$13.99

Chicken Torta Meal

$13.99

Ham Torta Meal

$13.99

Steak Torta Meal

$13.99

Tripas Torta Meal

$13.99

Burgers

Served with fries.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions, pickles, mayo and special sauce on bread.

Crispy Chicken Burger

$13.99

Includes side of fries, side of onions, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce, and mayo of the bread.

Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions, pickles, mayo and special sauce on bread.

Hamburger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mayo and special sauce on bread.

LT Style Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mayo, avocado, jalapenos, bacon and special sauce on bread.

Specialty Plates

Rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas

1 Chile Relleno Plate

$15.99

Includes rice and beans.

1 Sope Plate

$15.99

Includes rice and beans.

1 Taco and 1 Enchilada

$15.99

Includes rice and beans.

2 Green enchiladas

$15.99

Includes rice and beans.

2 Red enchiladas

$15.99

Includes rice and beans.

Alambres

$16.99

Choose chicken, steak, or shrimp with rice and beans and choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Carnitas Plate

$15.99

Includes rice and beans.

Chicken Chipotle Plate

$15.99

Chile Verde Plate

$15.99

Includes rice and beans.

Ench a la carta

$4.74

Fajitas

$16.99

Rice, beans, and choice of tortilla.

Flautas Plate

$15.99

Steak Encebollado

$15.99

Beek sauteed with onions and fresh jalapeños and lime juice served with rice and beans and choice of tortillas.

Steak Ranchero Plate

$15.99

Beef sautéed with onions and salsa with rice and beans and choice of tortillas.

Seafood

Shrimp Diabla

$17.99

Rice, beans, and tortilla choice.

Shrimp Garlic

$17.99

Rice, beans, and tortilla choice.

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$9.49

Shrimp Coctel

$16.99

Nachos

Nachos Con Todo

$13.99

Specify Meat Choice: Beans, cheese, meat of your choice, guacamole, sour cream, chunky salsa and jalapenos. MEAT CHOICE: asada, chicken, al pastor, carnitas, chile verde, ground beef.

Nacho Fries

$14.99

Specify Meat Choice: French fries, cheese, meat of your choice, guacamole, sour cream, chunky salsa, jalapenos and beans. MEAT CHOICE: asada, chicken, al pastor, carnitas, chile verde, ground beef.

Nachos House

$8.99

Rice Bowls

Served with rice and meal of your choice.

Al Pastor Bowl

$11.99

Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Buche Bowl

$13.99

Cabeza Bowl

$13.99

Carnitas Bowl

$11.99

Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Chile Verde Bowl

$11.99

Meat choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Bowl

$11.99

Deluxe Bowl

$13.99

Rice, meat of your choice, lettuce, chunky salsa, guacamole, sour cream, cheese mix and crispy tortilla.

Fish Bowl

$13.99

Shrimp Bowl

$13.99

Steak Bowl

$11.99

Protein choice, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Tripas Bowl

$13.99

Salads

Lettuce, bell pepper, tomato, onion and cucumber.

Steak Salad

$11.74

Chicken Salad

$10.74

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

Rice, beans, meat of your choice, lettuce, chunky salsa, sour cream, guacamole and cheese all inside a flour tortilla compuesta.

Al Pastor Taco Salad

$14.99

Buche Taco Salad

$14.99

Cabeza Taco Salad

$14.99

Carnitas Taco Salad

$14.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.99

Chile Verde Taco Salad

$14.99

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.99

Steak Taco Salad

$14.99

Tripas Taco Salad

$14.99

Quesadillas

Served with Monterey Jack cheese, meat of your choice and a big flour tortilla. On the side: pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.99

Buche Quesadilla

$14.49

Cabeza Quesadilla

$14.49

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Chile Verde Quesadilla

$13.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.99

Fish Quesadilla

$16.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Tripas Quesadilla

$14.49

Sides

1 Chile Relleno A La Carte

$7.99

1 Sope A La Carte

$6.99

Beans

$2.99

Chips and Salsa (2 oz bag)

$1.99

Fries Large

$3.99

Fries Med

$2.99

Guacamole 4 oz

$3.99

Kids Meal

$5.99Out of stock

Rice

$2.99

Salsa (4 oz)

$1.00

Sour Cream 4 oz

$1.99

Tortillas (includes 3 per order)

$3.49

Soups

Menudo

$17.99

Birria

$17.99

Pozole

$16.99

Pork pieces with hominy accompanied by cabbage and pico on the side and chips.

Albondiga Soup

$13.99

Quesabirria cup of Noodles

$17.99

Party Trays

Med 8 Bean and Cheese Burrito

Med 8 Chicken Chimichanga

Med 8 Flautas

Med 3 Quesadillas

Med Taco Tray

Large 16 Bean and Cheese Burrito

Large 16 Chicken Chimichanga

Large 16 Flautas

Large 6 Quesadillas

Large Taco Tray

Tostadas

Birria Tostada

$10.49

Buche Tostada

$10.49

Carnitas Tostada

$10.49

Chicken Tostada

$10.49

Chile Verde Tostada

$10.49

Chorizo Tostada

$10.49

Pastor Tostada

$10.49

Shrimp Tostada

$10.49

Steak Tostada

$10.49

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Mary Style

$14.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.99

Enchiladas New Mexico

$14.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$14.99

Huevos Con Chile Verde

$14.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$14.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$14.99

Huevos Nopalitos

$14.99

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Omelette

$14.99

Drinks

Fountain

Diet

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

water

$2.99

Jarritos

Can Soda

$1.49

Coca Cola Jarrito

$3.99

Horchata

$4.49

Jamaica

$4.49

Lime

$3.99

Manclarive Jarrito

$3.99

Orange Jarrito

$3.99

Sangria Jarrito

$3.99

Small Horchata

$2.99

Small Jamaica

$2.99

Small Soda

$1.99

Specials

Weekly Specials

Monday Special

Monday Special

$8.49

Two mini carne asada tacos with rice and beans / 16oz or can soda.

Tuesday Special

Tuesday Special

$8.49

Chile Verde nachos / 16oz or can soda

Wednesday Special

Wednesday Special

$8.49

Chile Verde Papa nachos / 16 oz or can soda

Thursday Special

Thursday Special

$8.49

Crispy chicken burger / 16 oz or can soda

Friday Special

Friday Special

$8.49

Chile Verde Burrito / 16 oz or can soda