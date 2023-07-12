Tarpy's Tarpy's
Food
Appetizers
Bread Refill - Tarpys
Bruschetta
Herb Goat Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Blistered Tomatoes. Vegetarian.
Castroville Artichoke - Tarpys
Coal-roasted, Blistered Tomatoes, Lemon-Basil Pesto. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.
Crispy Calamari -Tarpys
Lime-Thai Dipping Sauce, "Srirachanaise"
Deviled Eggs
Fried Capers and Truffle Aioli. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.
Dungeness Crab Cakes
Smoke Avocado Aioli, Carrot, Corn Relish
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Ale Washed, Maldon Sea Salt, Ale-Cheddar, Whole-Grain Mustard
Soup - Bowl
Soup - Cup
Sourdough Bread - Tarpys
Spanish Octopus
Pistachio Romesco, Marble Potatoes, Grape Tomatoes. Gluten Free.
Special App
Spicy Tuna Tacos
Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Soy-Yuzu Aioli, Wasabi Tobiko
Sriracha Glazed Ribs
Honey-Sriracha Glaze, Spicy Peanuts. Gluten Free.
Desserts
Add Infused whip - Tarpys
Peanut butter whiskey infused whipped cream
Apple Crisp
with salted caramel ice cream. Gluten Free. Does contain nuts.
Birthday Sorbet
Bread Pudding - Tarpys
White Chocolate bread pudding with vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, white chcolate ganache
Chocolate Cake - Tarpys
Whiskey frosted, a la mode
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse
with candied peanuts
Creme Brulee
Lemon Cheesecake
Lemond curd and vanilla whipped cream
Sorbet
1 Scoop
2 Scoops
3 Scoops
Sundae Adult
Anniversary Sorbet
Entrees
Braised Short Rib (T)
Red Wine Demi-glace, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Caramelized Cipollini Onions, Fresh Thyme. Gluten Free.
Branzino (T)
Carrot Quinoa with Shaved Asparagus and Cauliflower, Pernod infused Raisins over Coconut Cream finished with Julienne mango Medley. Gluten Free.
Chili-Crusted Chicken
Gruyere Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, and Apricot BBQ Sauce
Classic Meatloaf
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Madeira-Mushroom Gravy.
Duck - Tarpys
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast with Herb butter sauteed Broccolini, Serrano Pepper Corn Pudding, finished with a Cherry Port Wine Reduction.
Filet Mignon (T)
6oz Petit Filet Mignon USDA Prime with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Butted Poached Asparagus and finished with Mushroom and Lobster Mornay.
Lamb Loin
Grilled Lamb Loin with Baby Yukon Golds, Spring Mushrooms, Hydroponic Watercress, Smoked Maldon Salt, Mint Powder and Merlot Reduction. Gluten Free.
Mediterranean Hummus
Za'atar-Pistachio Hummus, Roasted Pepper Falafel, Mixed Olive, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, finsished with Smoked Paprika Oil and Grilled Pita. Vegetarian. Vegan without the cheese.
NY Steak 12oz (T)
12oz Peppercorn and Spice Seasoned Grilled USDA Prime New York Steak with Truffle Butter, Duck Fat Roasted Marbled Potatoes, Broccolini, and finished with Fresh Parsley. Gluten Free.
Prawn Pasta (T)
Tomatoes, Corn, Spinach, Sherry-Lobster Cream, Asiago Cheese
Prime Angus Sirloin (T)
8 oz Angus Sirloin Chateau USDA Prime, Gorgonzola Spinach, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cognac-Black Pepper Demi-glace. Gluten Free.
Rib Eye (T)
16oz USDA Prime Rib Eye with Roasted marbled Potatoes, Fire Grilled Broccolini, Cognac-Black Pepper Demi-glace and finished with fresh Parsley. Gluten Free.
Salmon (T)
Rice Pilaf, Snap Peas, Broccoli, Beurre Blanc, Blistered Tomato. Gluten Free.
Shrimp & Grits
Grilled Shrimp, Sweet Cream Grits, Piccalilli, Creamed Carrot Butter. Gluten Free
Smoked Baby Back Ribs (T)
Potato Salad and Horseradish Slaw. Gluten Free. Available in a Full Rack or 1/2 Rack.
Special Fish
Pasta Special
Split Entrée Charge
Striped Bass (T)
Dungeness Crab Risotto, Roasted Butternut Squash, Asparagus, Fava Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Caper Butter Sauce.
Cioppino
Kids
Child's Fresh Fruit Sorbet
Daily selection. Served with fresh berries and a cookie.
Childs BBQ Ribs
Three Baby Back BBQ Ribs and served with choice of: fries, fruit or green beans
Childs Burger
Angus Burger served with coice of: fries, fruit, or green beans
Childs Grilled Cheese
served with choice of fries, fruit or green beans
Childs Herb Crusted Salmon
Lemon beurre blanc, blistered tomatoes, rice pilaf, green beans
Childs Meatloaf
Garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, and mushroom gravy
Childs Penne Pasta
Choice of tomato sauce, garlic cream, or butter.
Childs Sundae
served with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Salads
Small Apple Salad
Beet Salad - Tarpys
Roasted and Raw Red and Golden Beets, Orange Segments, Humboldt Fog Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.
Caesar (T)
Romaine Hearts, Garlic Croutons, Grana Padano Cheese
Fuji Apple Salad
Local Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.
Grilled California Peach Salad
Salinas Valley Spring Mix, Pickled Shallots, Blueberries, Crispy Mix Grains, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Maple Bourbon Dressing. Gluten Free
Iceberg Wedge (T)
Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomato, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Creamy Gorgonzola. Gluten Free.
Mixed Greens
Small Beet Salad (T)
Half size of Tarpy's Beet Salad
Small Caesar (T)
Half size of Tarpy's Caesar
Small Cobb
Half our Tarpy's Cobb
Small Wedge (T)
Half size of Tarpy's Wedge
Tarpy's Cobb
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Egg, Creamy Gorgonzola. Gluten Free.
Salad Special
Sandwiches
American Kobe Burger
Brie, Bacon, Lobster, Truffle Aioli, on a Brioche Bun served with Tarpy's Fries
Angus Burger
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, on a Brioche Bun and served with Tarpy's Fries
Salmon Sandwich
Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Brioche Bun and served with Sweet Potato Fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Horseradish Slaw, Green Goddess Aioli, Ciabatta, Petite Iceberg Wedge.
Open-Faced NY Steak
New York Steak Tips with Brie, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions and Demi-glace on a Francese Roll and served with Steak Fries.