Food

Appetizers

Bread Refill - Tarpys

Bruschetta

$11.95

Herb Goat Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Blistered Tomatoes. Vegetarian.

Castroville Artichoke - Tarpys

$14.95

Coal-roasted, Blistered Tomatoes, Lemon-Basil Pesto. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Crispy Calamari -Tarpys

$16.95

Lime-Thai Dipping Sauce, "Srirachanaise"

Deviled Eggs

$11.95

Fried Capers and Truffle Aioli. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$24.95

Smoke Avocado Aioli, Carrot, Corn Relish

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$14.95

Ale Washed, Maldon Sea Salt, Ale-Cheddar, Whole-Grain Mustard

Soup - Bowl

$8.95

Soup - Cup

$6.95

Sourdough Bread - Tarpys

$4.95

Spanish Octopus

$18.95

Pistachio Romesco, Marble Potatoes, Grape Tomatoes. Gluten Free.

Special App

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$13.95

Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Soy-Yuzu Aioli, Wasabi Tobiko

Sriracha Glazed Ribs

$15.95

Honey-Sriracha Glaze, Spicy Peanuts. Gluten Free.

E. Blue Sky

$15.50

E. Gold Rush

$15.50

E. Hunter Cocktail

$15.50

E. Lemonade smash

$15.50

E. Manhattan

$15.50

E. Magarita

$15.50

E Berry Bliss

$15.50

Desserts

Add Infused whip - Tarpys

$2.00

Peanut butter whiskey infused whipped cream

Apple Crisp

$13.95

with salted caramel ice cream. Gluten Free. Does contain nuts.

Birthday Sorbet

Bread Pudding - Tarpys

$14.95

White Chocolate bread pudding with vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, white chcolate ganache

Chocolate Cake - Tarpys

$12.95

Whiskey frosted, a la mode

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse

$12.95

with candied peanuts

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$12.95

Lemond curd and vanilla whipped cream

Sorbet

$9.00

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoops

$5.00

3 Scoops

$7.50

Cake Service

$2.50

Sundae Adult

$6.00

Anniversary Sorbet

Entrees

Braised Short Rib (T)

$39.95

Red Wine Demi-glace, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Caramelized Cipollini Onions, Fresh Thyme. Gluten Free.

Branzino (T)

$39.95

Carrot Quinoa with Shaved Asparagus and Cauliflower, Pernod infused Raisins over Coconut Cream finished with Julienne mango Medley. Gluten Free.

Chili-Crusted Chicken

$26.95

Gruyere Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, and Apricot BBQ Sauce

Classic Meatloaf

$24.95

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Madeira-Mushroom Gravy.

Duck - Tarpys

$44.95

Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast with Herb butter sauteed Broccolini, Serrano Pepper Corn Pudding, finished with a Cherry Port Wine Reduction.

Filet Mignon (T)

$53.95

6oz Petit Filet Mignon USDA Prime with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Butted Poached Asparagus and finished with Mushroom and Lobster Mornay.

Lamb Loin

$49.95

Grilled Lamb Loin with Baby Yukon Golds, Spring Mushrooms, Hydroponic Watercress, Smoked Maldon Salt, Mint Powder and Merlot Reduction. Gluten Free.

Mediterranean Hummus

$24.95

Za'atar-Pistachio Hummus, Roasted Pepper Falafel, Mixed Olive, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, finsished with Smoked Paprika Oil and Grilled Pita. Vegetarian. Vegan without the cheese.

NY Steak 12oz (T)

$44.95

12oz Peppercorn and Spice Seasoned Grilled USDA Prime New York Steak with Truffle Butter, Duck Fat Roasted Marbled Potatoes, Broccolini, and finished with Fresh Parsley. Gluten Free.

Prawn Pasta (T)

$31.95

Tomatoes, Corn, Spinach, Sherry-Lobster Cream, Asiago Cheese

Prime Angus Sirloin (T)

$38.95

8 oz Angus Sirloin Chateau USDA Prime, Gorgonzola Spinach, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cognac-Black Pepper Demi-glace. Gluten Free.

Rib Eye (T)

$59.95

16oz USDA Prime Rib Eye with Roasted marbled Potatoes, Fire Grilled Broccolini, Cognac-Black Pepper Demi-glace and finished with fresh Parsley. Gluten Free.

Salmon (T)

$31.95

Rice Pilaf, Snap Peas, Broccoli, Beurre Blanc, Blistered Tomato. Gluten Free.

Shrimp & Grits

$32.95

Grilled Shrimp, Sweet Cream Grits, Piccalilli, Creamed Carrot Butter. Gluten Free

Smoked Baby Back Ribs (T)

Potato Salad and Horseradish Slaw. Gluten Free. Available in a Full Rack or 1/2 Rack.

Special Fish

$21.95

Pasta Special

$24.00

Split Entrée Charge

$4.00

Striped Bass (T)

$34.95

Dungeness Crab Risotto, Roasted Butternut Squash, Asparagus, Fava Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Caper Butter Sauce.

Cioppino

$32.00

Kids

Child's Fresh Fruit Sorbet

$4.98

Daily selection. Served with fresh berries and a cookie.

Childs BBQ Ribs

$12.95

Three Baby Back BBQ Ribs and served with choice of: fries, fruit or green beans

Childs Burger

$12.95

Angus Burger served with coice of: fries, fruit, or green beans

Childs Grilled Cheese

$12.95

served with choice of fries, fruit or green beans

Childs Herb Crusted Salmon

$12.95

Lemon beurre blanc, blistered tomatoes, rice pilaf, green beans

Childs Meatloaf

$12.95

Garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, and mushroom gravy

Childs Penne Pasta

$12.95

Choice of tomato sauce, garlic cream, or butter.

Childs Sundae

$4.98

served with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Pet Menu

Ground Chuck Burger - Pet

$12.75

Chopped and served with Veggies

Roasted Salmon - Pet

$13.75

Chopped and served with Veggies

Wood Fired Chicken Breast - Pet

$10.75

Chopped and served with Veggies

Salads

Small Apple Salad

$9.95

Beet Salad - Tarpys

$15.95

Roasted and Raw Red and Golden Beets, Orange Segments, Humboldt Fog Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Caesar (T)

$14.95

Romaine Hearts, Garlic Croutons, Grana Padano Cheese

Fuji Apple Salad

$14.95

Local Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Grilled California Peach Salad

$19.95

Salinas Valley Spring Mix, Pickled Shallots, Blueberries, Crispy Mix Grains, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Maple Bourbon Dressing. Gluten Free

Iceberg Wedge (T)

$14.95

Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomato, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Creamy Gorgonzola. Gluten Free.

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Small Beet Salad (T)

$11.50

Half size of Tarpy's Beet Salad

Small Caesar (T)

$9.95

Half size of Tarpy's Caesar

Small Cobb

$11.50

Half our Tarpy's Cobb

Small Wedge (T)

$8.95

Half size of Tarpy's Wedge

Tarpy's Cobb

$20.95

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Egg, Creamy Gorgonzola. Gluten Free.

Salad Special

$21.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

American Kobe Burger

$27.95Out of stock

Brie, Bacon, Lobster, Truffle Aioli, on a Brioche Bun served with Tarpy's Fries

Angus Burger

$18.95

1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, on a Brioche Bun and served with Tarpy's Fries

Salmon Sandwich

$19.95

Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Brioche Bun and served with Sweet Potato Fries.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.95

Horseradish Slaw, Green Goddess Aioli, Ciabatta, Petite Iceberg Wedge.

Open-Faced NY Steak

$22.95

New York Steak Tips with Brie, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions and Demi-glace on a Francese Roll and served with Steak Fries.

Special Sandwich

$19.00

Sides

Add Avocado

$3.95

Add Bacon Chopped

$1.75

Add Bacon Strip

$1.75

Add Beets

$3.50

Add Burger Patty

$12.50

Add Cheese

$1.95

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Add Grilled Onion

$1.75

Add Jalapeno

$1.00

Add Kobe Patty

$15.00

Add Mixed Greens

$3.00

Add Mushrooms

$2.25

Add Peanuts

$1.25

Add Protien

Add Sirloin

$15.95

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Walnuts

$1.25

Side Berries

$6.00

Side Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Side Cornbread

$1.50

Side Crab Risotto

$14.00

Side Dressing

$1.50

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.95

Side One Taco

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$6.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Slaw

$6.00

Split Entrée Charge

$4.00

Sides Ala Carte

Corn Pudding

$8.95

Gorgonzola Spinach

$8.95

Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Green Beans

$8.95

Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Gruyere Scalloped Potatoes

$8.95

Vegetarian.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Side Fries

$7.95

Vegetarian.

Side SP Fries

$8.95

Marble Potatoes

$8.95

Crab Risotto

$14.00

Sunday Brunch

French Toast

$15.00

Omelet Special

$19.95

Chicken & Waffles

$20.95

Beverages

Liquor

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

17 Mile Gin

$12.00

2oz Well Gin

$10.00

2oz Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

2oz Hendrick's

$15.00

2oz Tanqueray

$12.00

17 Mile Gin

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

B&B

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Disaranno

$13.00

Emperor Norton

$22.00

Fernet Angelico

$21.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Fernet Francisco

$14.00

Fernet Vallet

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Giffard Apricot

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy XO

$44.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Kubler

$16.00

Mansinthe

$21.00

Midori

$10.00

Montenegro

$14.00

Pisco

$10.00

Remy Martin 1738

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

S. Maria Al monte

$15.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Sambuca White

$10.00

Tuaca

$22.00

Well Brandy

$8.00

2oz Well Brandy

$10.00

2oz Hennessy VS

$17.00

2oz Hennessy XO

$46.00

2oz Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00

2oz Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

2oz Courvoisier VS

$14.00

2oz Montenegro

$16.00

2oz S. Maria Al monte

$17.00

2oz Fernet Branca

$16.00

2oz Fernet Francisco

$16.00

2oz Fernet Vallet

$12.00

2oz Fernet Angelico

$23.00

2oz Kubler

$18.00

2oz Emperor Norton

$24.00

2oz Mansinthe

$23.00

2oz Aperol

$14.00

2oz B&B

$12.00

2oz Baileys

$12.00

2oz Campari

$12.00

2oz Carpano Antica

$12.00

2oz Chambord

$14.00

2oz Disaranno

$15.00

2oz Frangelico

$12.00

2oz Giffard Apricot

$12.00

2oz Grand Marnier

$16.00

2oz Kahlua

$12.00

2oz Midori

$12.00

2oz Pisco

$12.00

2oz Sambuca Black

$12.00

2oz Sambuca White

$12.00

2oz Tuaca

$24.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myer's Dark

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

2oz Well Rum

$10.00

2oz Bacardi

$12.00

2oz Malibu

$12.00

2oz Myer's Dark

$12.00

2oz Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Ardbeg "Hypernova"

$42.00

Ardbeg 10 YR

$19.00

Balvenie 12 YR

$19.00

BenRiach 10 YR

$18.00

Benvomach 10 YR

$19.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Craigellachie Speyside

$20.00

Dalmore 15 YR

$30.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12 YR

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 YR

$13.00

JW Black

$13.00

JW Blue

$45.00

Lagavulin "Offerman"

$25.00

Lagavulin 16 YR

$28.00

Laphroig 10 YR

$22.00

Macallan "A Night on Earth"

$31.00

Macallan "Harmony"

$25.00

Macallan 18 YR

$60.00

Mortlach

$16.00

Oban 14 YR

$25.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

2oz Well Scotch

$10.00

2oz Macallan

$33.00

2oz Lagavulin

$27.00

2oz Macallan

$27.00

2oz Ardbeg 10 YR

$21.00

2oz Ardbeg

$44.00

2oz Balvenie 12 YR

$21.00

2oz BenRiach 10 YR

$20.00

2oz Benvomach 10 YR

$21.00

2oz Chivas Regal

$12.00

2oz Craigellachie Speyside

$22.00

2oz Dalmore 15 YR

$32.00

2oz Dewars

$12.00

2oz Glenfiddich 12 YR

$16.00

2oz Glenlivet 12 YR

$15.00

2oz JW Black

$15.00

2oz JW Blue

$47.00

2oz Lagavulin 16 YR

$30.00

2oz Laphroig 10 YR

$24.00

2oz Macallan 18 YR

$62.00

2oz Mortlach

$18.00

2oz Oban 14 YR

$27.00

Anejo - Don Julio

$24.00

Blanco - Patron

$12.00

Blanco - Serrano Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Rosado

$31.00

MZ - Banhez

$12.00

Repo - Cazadores

$12.00

Ultra Anejo - Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Ultra Anejo - Tears of Llorona

$45.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

2oz Well Tequila

$10.00

2oz Ultra Anejo - Tears of Llorona

$47.00

2oz Blanco - Serrano Tequila

$12.00

2oz MZ - Banhez

$14.00

2oz Repo - Cazadores

$14.00

2oz Ultra Anejo - Don Julio 1942

$38.00

2oz Anejo - Don Julio

$26.00

2oz Blanco - Patron

$14.00

2oz Don Julio Rosado

$33.00

Georgia Peach 360

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

2oz Well Vodka

$10.00

2oz Georgia Peach 360

$12.00

2oz Grey Goose

$14.00

2oz Ketel One

$12.00

2oz Smirnoff Vanilla

$12.00

2oz Tito's

$12.00

10th Street California Coast

$14.00

Amador - Cab Finish

$13.00

Amador - Chard Finish

$12.00

Amador - Port Finish

$16.00

Bearface

$12.00

Benjamin Chapman

$15.00

Bourbon - 1792

$12.00

Bourbon - Angel's Envy

$16.00

Bourbon - Baker's

$17.00

Bourbon - Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bourbon - Bib & Tucker

$17.00

Bourbon - Blanton's

$18.00

Bourbon - Booker's

$19.00

Bourbon - Breckenridge

$16.00

Bourbon - Buffalo Trace

$10.00Out of stock

Bourbon - Bulleit

$10.00

Bourbon - Bulleit 10 YR

$13.00

Bourbon - Calumet

$18.00

Bourbon - Duke

$14.00

Bourbon - E.H. Taylor

$13.00

Bourbon - Eagle Rare

$12.00

Bourbon - Elijah Craig

$12.00

Bourbon - Four Roses SB

$13.00

Bourbon - Garrison Brothers

$27.00

Bourbon - HW "American Prairie"

$10.00

Bourbon - I.W. Harper

$25.00

Bourbon - James E. Pepper

$12.00

Bourbon - Jefferson's

$12.00

Bourbon - Johnny Drum

$14.00

Bourbon - Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$37.00

Bourbon - Knob Creek

$12.00

Bourbon - Larceny

$10.00

Bourbon - Law's

$14.00

Bourbon - Lone Whisker

$47.00

Bourbon - Maker's Mark

$12.00

Bourbon - Noah's Mill

$20.00

Bourbon - Rabbit Hole Heigold

$19.00

Bourbon - RE "Grizzly Beast"

$23.00

Bourbon - RE "Pipe Dream"

$14.00

Bourbon - Russel's Reserve

$13.00

Bourbon - Smooth Ambler

$13.00

Bourbon - Stagg Jr.

$16.00

Bourbon - Weller Full Proof

$20.00

Bourbon - Widow Jane

$21.00

Bourbon - Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Bourbon - Willet Pot

$18.00

Bourbon - Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bourbon - Woodinville

$13.00

Bourbon - Woodinville Port Casks

$13.00

Bourbon - Wyoming Double Cask

$18.00

Bourbon - Wyoming Single Batch

$14.00

Bourbon - Yellowstone

$13.00

Bourbon- Noble Oak

$14.00

Breaking & Entering

$13.00

Charbay R5

$26.00

Clyde May's

$13.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickel #12

$10.00

Four Roses "Limited Edition"

$38.00

Glendalough Double Barrel

$13.00

Glendalough Mizunara

$27.00

Glengary 12 years

$22.00

Glengary Blend

$12.00

Glengary Highland

$14.00

I.W. Harper

$20.00

Islacalifa 5 YR

$30.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kaiyo

$21.00

Kikori

$15.00

Michter's 20 YR

$295.00

Murray Hill Club

$27.00

OB - Fable & Folly

$35.00

Pendleton 1910

$12.00

Pink Lightning

$16.00

RE "Lost Monarch"

$14.00

Roe & Co.

$12.00

Rye - Angel's Envy

$24.00

Rye - Bulleit

$10.00

Rye - Corbin Cash

$16.00

Rye - EH Taylor

$19.00

Rye - Few

$13.00

Rye - HW "Rendezvous"

$20.00

Rye - HW Double

$10.00

Rye - James E. Pepper

$12.00

Rye - Lock, Stock, & Barrel

$41.00

Rye - Michter's

$16.00

Rye - Monterey

$12.00

Rye - Old Overholt BIB

$10.00

Rye - Pikesville

$15.00

Rye - RE "Emerald Giant"

$14.00

Rye - RE "Rocket Top"

$23.00

Rye - Redemption

$12.00

Rye - Rittenhouse BIB

$10.00

Rye - S&C "Lip Service"

$12.00

Rye - Sazerac

$10.00

Rye - Templeton

$10.00

Rye - Whistle Pig 10 YR

$23.00

Rye - Woodinville

$13.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

Semper Fi

$22.00

Shibui Sherry Cask

$38.00

Tullamore D.E.W

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$16.00

Warfield

$21.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

West Cork

$12.00

Whistle Pig "Smokestack"

$22.00

Whistle piggybank 10 yrs.

$60.00

Wild Turkey "Rare Breed"

$17.00

Yamazaki

$29.00

2oz 10th Street California Coast

$16.00

2oz Amador - Cab Finish

$15.00

2oz Amador - Chard Finish

$14.00

2oz Amador - Port Finish

$18.00

2oz Bearface

$14.00

2oz Benjamin Chapman

$17.00

2oz Bourbon - 1792

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Angel's Envy

$18.00

2oz Bourbon - Baker's

$19.00

2oz Bourbon - Basil Hayden

$16.00

2oz Bourbon - Bib & Tucker

$19.00

2oz Bourbon - Blanton's

$20.00

2oz Bourbon - Booker's

$21.00

2oz Bourbon - Breckenridge

$18.00

2oz Bourbon - Buffalo Trace

$12.00

2oz Bourbon - Bulleit

$12.00

2oz Bourbon - Bulleit 10 YR

$15.00

2oz Bourbon - Calumet

$20.00

2oz Bourbon - Duke

$16.00

2oz Bourbon - E.H. Taylor

$15.00

2oz Bourbon - Eagle Rare

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Elijah Craig

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Four Roses SB

$15.00

2oz Bourbon - Garrison Brothers

$29.00

2oz Bourbon - HW

$12.00

2oz Bourbon - I.W. Harper

$27.00

2oz Bourbon - James E. Pepper

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Jefferson's

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Johnny Drum

$16.00

2oz Bourbon - Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$39.00

2oz Bourbon - Knob Creek

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Larceny

$12.00

2oz Bourbon - Law's

$16.00

2oz Bourbon - Lone Whisker

$49.00

2oz Bourbon - Maker's Mark

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Noah's Mill

$22.00

2oz Bourbon - Rabbit Hole Heigold

$21.00

2oz Bourbon - RE

$25.00

2oz Bourbon - RE

$16.00

2oz Bourbon - Russel's Reserve

$15.00

2oz Bourbon - Smooth Ambler

$15.00

2oz Bourbon - Stagg Jr.

$18.00

2oz Bourbon - Weller Full Proof

$22.00

2oz Bourbon - Widow Jane

$23.00

2oz Bourbon - Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

2oz Bourbon - Willet Pot

$20.00

2oz Bourbon - Woodford Reserve

$14.00

2oz Bourbon - Woodinville

$15.00

2oz Bourbon - Woodinville Port Casks

$15.00

2oz Bourbon - Yellowstone

$15.00

2oz Breaking & Entering

$15.00

2oz Charbay R5

$28.00

2oz Clyde May's

$15.00

2oz Crown Royal

$12.00

2oz Dickel #12

$12.00

2oz Four Roses

$40.00

2oz Glendalough Double Barrel

$15.00

2oz Glendalough Mizunara

$29.00

2oz I.W. Harper

$22.00

2oz Islacalifa 5 YR

$32.00

2oz Jack Daniel's

$12.00

2oz Jameson

$12.00

2oz Kaiyo

$23.00

2oz Kikori

$17.00

2oz Michter's 20 YR

2oz Murray Hill Club

$29.00

2oz OB - Fable & Folly

$37.00

2oz Pendleton 1910

$14.00

2oz Pink Lightning

$18.00

2oz RE

$16.00

2oz Roe & Co.

$14.00

2oz Rye - Angel's Envy

$26.00

2oz Rye - Bulleit

$12.00

2oz Rye - Corbin Cash

$18.00

2oz Rye - EH Taylor

$21.00

2oz Rye - Few

$15.00

2oz Rye - HW

$22.00

2oz Rye - HW Double

$12.00

2oz Rye - James E. Pepper

$14.00

2oz Rye - Lock, Stock, & Barrel

$43.00

2oz Rye - Michter's

$18.00

2oz Rye - Monterey

$14.00

2oz Rye - Old Overholt BIB

$12.00

2oz Rye - Pikesville

$17.00

2oz Rye - RE

$25.00

2oz Rye - RE

$16.00

2oz Rye - Redemption

$14.00

2oz Rye - Rittenhouse BIB

$12.00

2oz Rye - S&C

$14.00

2oz Rye - Sazerac

$12.00

2oz Rye - Templeton

$12.00

2oz Rye - Whistle Pig 10 YR

$25.00

2oz Rye - Woodinville

$15.00

2oz Screwball Peanut Butter

$14.00

2oz Seagram's 7

$12.00

2oz Semper Fi

$24.00

2oz Shibui Sherry Cask

$40.00

2oz Tullamore D.E.W

$12.00

2oz Uncle Nearest 1884

$18.00

2oz Warfield

$23.00

2oz Well Whiskey

$10.00

2oz West Cork

$14.00

2oz Whistle Pig

$24.00

2oz Wild Turkey

$19.00

2oz Yamazaki

$31.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

B52

$14.00

Bellini

$10.00

Berry Bliss

$14.00

Bittersweet Symphony

$15.00

Black Manhattan

$15.00

Blackberry Manhattan

$15.00

Canadian Mule

$15.00

Cardamom Old Fashion

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Chata Latte

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Coffee and Baileys

$14.00

Coffee and Frangelico

$14.00

Coffee and Kahlua

$14.00

Desert Rose

$15.00

Flight - Amador

$28.00

Flight - Redwood Empire

$28.00

Flight - Woodinville

$28.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Gold Rush

$15.00

Hibiscus Kentucky Mule

$15.00

Hunter's Cocktail

$15.00

Kentucky Buck

$15.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Laguna Seca Sunset

$15.00

Long Beach (Top Shelf)

$18.00

Long Beach (Well)

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea (Top Shelf)

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea (Well)

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Monterey Fog Cutter

$15.00

Ocean Strike

$15.00

Patio Pounder

$16.00

Peach Mojito

$15.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$16.00

Remy EspressoTini

$18.00

Rosemary Smash

$15.00

Serrano Margarita

$18.00

Sparkling Rye

$15.00

Spiked Lemonade

$15.00

Spirit and Soda

$15.00

Tarpy's Coffee

$14.00

Tarpy's Flat

$15.00

Tarpy's Manhattan

$15.00

Tarpy's Margarita

$16.00

Sparkling Indigo Martini

$16.00

Beer

Old Rasputin Imperial

$12.00

Other Brother

$12.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00

Alvarado Mai Tai P.A.

$10.00

Boont Amber Ale

$10.00

Monterey Lager

$7.00

Mars Motel

$12.00Out of stock

PranQster

$8.00

Sincere Cider

$12.00

Land & Sea

$8.00

Never Better

$10.00

Offshoot

$12.00

Cerverza El Cuervo Can

$12.00

East Brother Red Lager

$12.00

N/A Brew Dog

$8.00

I Need Honey Wheat

$12.00

Wine

1/2 Btl District 7 PN

$21.00Out of stock

1/2 Btl Elouan PN

$33.00

1/2 Btl Felsina Sangiovese

$40.00

1/2 Btl Hess Cab

$40.00

1/2 Btl J. Lohr "Hilltop" Cab

$34.00

1/2 Btl J. Lohr Cab

$22.00

1/2 Btl Keenan Merlot

$45.00

1/2 Btl Ridge Lytton Zin

$43.00

Bedrock Zin

$54.00

Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"

$69.00

Bernardus "Marinus"

$128.00

Brave & Maiden

$60.00

Chappellet Signature Cab

$130.00

Chateau Montelena Cab

$137.00

Chesebro La Montagne Sauvage

$40.00

Cirq. PN

$325.00

D.V. Catena

$47.00

De Tierra "Puzzler"

$40.00

De Tierra Merlot

$37.00

Estancia PN

$30.00

Faust Cab

$120.00

Fontanafredda Dolcetto

$38.00

Franciscan Cab

$51.00

Frog's Leap Cab

$104.00

Hahn PN

$63.00

I. Brand "Montebello Rd."

$129.00

J. Lohr "Hilltop" Cab

$68.00

J. Lohr Cab

$43.00

Joyce Escolle PN

$65.00

Justin Isosceles

$154.00

Kaena Grenache

$40.00

Klincker Brick "Old Ghost"

$87.00

Lucienne "Doctor's"

$62.00

Lucienne "Lone Oak"

$60.00

Marietta Christo

$51.00

McIntyre Merlot

$50.00

Miner "The Oracle"

$219.00

Morgan "G17" Syrah

$49.00

Morgan 12 Clones PN

$71.00

Moss Roxx Zin

$45.00

Murrieta's Well "The Spur"

$72.00

Orin Swift "8 yrs in the desert"

$92.00

Peachy Canyon Zin

$43.00

Purlieu Cab

$180.00

Quilt Cab

$114.00

Quintessa

$425.00

Ridge "Monte Bello"

$250.00

Ridge Ponzo Zin

$65.00

Rodney Strong "Reserve"

$92.00

Rombauer Merlot

$88.00

Rombauer Zin

$65.00

Saint Cosme Syrah

$48.00

Saldo Zin

$57.00

Silver Oak "Alexander Valley"

$188.00

The Pact Cab

$210.00

VDR

$52.00

Wrath McIntyre

$90.00

1/2 Btl Grgich Hills SB

$32.00

1/2 Btl Keenan Chard

$36.00

1/2 Btl Kim Crawford SB

$24.00

1/2 Btl Miner Viognier

$30.00

1/2 Btl Miraval Rose

$36.00

1/2 Btl Rombauer Chard

$40.00

1/2 Btl Santa Margherita PG

$40.00

1/2 Btl Trimbach Riesling

$26.00

Bernardus SB

$41.00

Birichino Rose

$34.00

Brassfield SB

$42.00

Cakebread SB

$82.00

Cima Collina Chard

$35.00

Cloudy Bay "Te Koko"

$136.00

Cloudy Bay SB

$75.00

Crossbarn Chard

$35.00

Diatom Chard

$57.00

En Route Chard

$62.00

Frog's Leap SB

$57.00

Hess Chard

$48.00

Joseph Drouhin Pouilly-Fuisse

$74.00

Joullian SB

$46.00

Joyce "Submarine Canyon"

$43.00

Joyce Dry Riesling

$38.00

La Marea Albarino

$55.00

Le P'Tit Paysan Chard

$41.00

Liquid Farm Chard

$77.00

Matanzas Creek SB

$49.00

Mongris Marco Felluga PG

$32.00

Morgan Chard

$58.00

Morgan Metallico Chard

$48.00

Murrieta's Well Rose

$62.00

Rock Angel Rose

$74.00

Rodney Strong Rose

$38.00

Rombauer Chard

$80.00

Sassoregale Vermintino

$33.00

Scheid Chard

$31.00

Seaglass Pinot Gris

$38.00

Talbot Chard

$45.00

The Beach Rose

$34.00

Trinchero SB

$62.00

Wente Chard

$45.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$52.00

BTG Bernardus Chard

$17.00

BTG Bonanza

$18.00

BTG Freakshow

$14.00

BTG La Marea Grenache

$17.00Out of stock

BTG McIntyre PN

$17.00

BTG Moet Brut

$17.00

BTG Moet Rose

$20.00

BTG Morgan SB

$13.00

BTG Paysan Rose

$14.00

BTG Tablas Creek Blanc

$17.00

BTG Zonin Prosecco

$13.00

Cockburn

$14.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Inniskillin Cab Franc

$30.00

Inniskillin Riesling

$25.00

Inniskillin Vidal

$19.00

J. Lohr Riesling

$8.00

Sandeman 40 YR

$40.00

Six Grapes

$10.00

Taylor 20 YR

$15.00

BTG Fransiscan Cab

$16.00

1/2 Btl Laurent-Perrier

$64.00

1/2 Btl Veuve "Yellow Label"

$79.00

Adami Prosecco

$38.00

Dom Perignon

$460.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$83.00

Krug Brut

$750.00

Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose

$57.00

Roederer Estate Brut

$94.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

$160.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Noir

$86.00

Schramsberg Rose

$89.00

Veuve "Yellow Label"

$118.00

Veuve Brut Rose

$145.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice (T)

$5.00

Blood Orange Lemonade

$5.00

Café Mocha (T)

$4.50

Cappuccino (T)

$4.50

Coffee

$4.00

Coke (T)

$4.00

Coke Zero (T)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (T)

$5.00

Diet Coke (T)

$4.00

Espresso (T)

$4.00

Extra Shot (T)

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Ginger Ale (T)

$4.00

Guava Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte (T)

$4.50

Lemon Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonberry

$5.00

Martinelli's Cider (Bottle)

$20.00

Martinelli's Cider (Glass)

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice (T)

$5.00

Pineapple Juice (T)

$5.00

Pomegranete Juice (T)

$5.00

Q Ginger Beer (T)

$5.00

Q Tonic (T)

$5.00

Root Beer(T)

$4.00

San Benedetto (Sparkling)

$7.00

San Benedetto (Still)

$7.00

Soda (T)

$4.00

Sport Tea (T)

$5.00

Sprite (T)

$4.00

Teaberry

$5.00

Thirsty Lizard (T)

$5.00

Tropical Black Tea (T)

$5.00

Tropical Punch

$5.00

Virgin Magarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Colada

$7.00

