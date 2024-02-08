Task Force Pizza Crestview
FOOD MENU
FAVORITES
- Top Line$13.50+
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, ONION, MUSHROOM, GREEN PEPPER, & BLACK OLIVE, RED SAUCE
- Carnivore$14.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, crushed meatballs, chicken & smoked bacon, on red sauce
- Humble Pie$11.50+
Our blend of FIVE cheeses.
- The Great White$13.50+
White sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, black olives, mozzarella & provolone.
- The Stewby$15.00+
Fresh shrimp (from Stewby's) on a MARGHARITA pizza with balsamic drizzle and Basil.
- Margherita Por Favor$13.00+
Garlic oil base with Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, a Balsamic drizzle, and fresh Basil
- Chris Special$14.00+
Sausage, mushroom, tomato, artichoke hearts & feta.
- Maui Wowee$13.50+
Roasted spam, pineapple, green onion & sliced almonds.
- Murican Bar-B-Que$13.50+
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, Baked Chicken, Diced Red Onion, & Smoked Bacon
- Raging Cajun$16.00+
Cajun cream sauce pie with Shrimp & Crawfish, onion, peppers, tomato, and green onion with a Sriracha drizzle.
- The Big Dill$13.50+
Pesto sauce, chicken, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone. ranch dressing drizzle, topped with crushed lays potato chips
- Blonde Bomb Shell$14.50+
Shrimp, bacon, red onion, white sauce, & balsamic drizzle.
- Herbivore$14.00+
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive & spinach, artichoke heart, & green onion
- Group Thera-Pie$14.50+
Pesto Sauce, Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts, Kalamata olives & arugula.
- Cheesesteak Rivalry$14.00+
- Screamin' Goat$28.50
(Available as Vegan) Pesto base, Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Heart, Banana Peppers, Kalamatas, topped with Arugula, Goat Cheese. and home-made Ranch
- All Olives Matter$14.00+
Gambino's Olive Spread, Green olives, black olives, Kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella, & diced salami.
- Scarlet Begonia$15.00+
Vegan friendly, red sauce, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, portabellas, spinach, sundried tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle
- Pretty Fly for a Fungi$14.50+
Mushroom cream base, Caramelized onions, Shiitake , Portabella and Button mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan, and fresh Arugula
- Buffalo Chicken$14.00+
White Sauce base, layered with spinach, and Chicken tossed in Helen Back Pizza Hot Sauce, topped with light Mozzarella, a Sriracha Drizzle, and crumbled Blue Cheese
- Rueben Me The Wrong Way$15.00+
Corned Beef, Swiss with Sauerkraut & diced pickles over a Dijon Cream with a 1,000 island drizzle
- Chickenbaconranch$15.00+
White sauce with chicken, smoked bacon, and fresh jalapenos, drizzled with home-made ranch
- Vegan Chick$15.00+
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken"
- Hot & Sticky$14.00+
Pepperoni Pie with sliced fresh Jalapenos, drizzled with Honey & Sriracha
- Bar-Vee-Que$15.00+
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Vegan Pork, Tomato, Vegan Cheddar, Pineapple, & Green Onion
- The Stanimal$33.00
Carnivore + Herbivore + Chris Special (toppings from all three) ONLY available in 16"
- Hot Vegan Chick$15.00+
Oil base, Vegan Chicken tossed in Hot Sauce, Spinach, Red Onion, & Sriracha drizzle
- Taco Pie$15.00+
APPS
FAT SALADS
DESSERTS
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$6.25
- Banana Foster Cheesecake$6.25
- Pecan Turtle Cheesecake$7.50Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie$4.50
- Peanutbutter Pie$7.00
- Puddin Cups$4.50Out of stock
- Brownies$2.75
- Cookies peanut butter$1.75
- DIRT PIE CUPS$6.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$5.25Out of stock
- Pecan turtle bourbon$7.00
- BROWNIE CC$5.75Out of stock
- CHOC. MOUSSE$6.25
- RED VELVET$6.25
- BLUE VELVET$6.25
- Cheesecake Silhouette$6.25
SIDES
PAY IT FORWARD
BAR
BEER
- MICH ULTRA$4.25
- COORS LT$4.00
- BUD LT$4.00
- BUD$4.00
- MILLER LT$4.00
- YUENGLING$4.00
- CORONA$5.00
- CORONA LT$5.00
- SPACE DUST$5.25
- HEINEKEN$4.75
- DOS EQUIS XXX$4.50
- SWEET WATER 420$5.00
- BLUE MOON$5.00
- SAM ADAMS$5.00
- FAT TIRE$5.00
- LAGUNITAS$5.00
- ANGRY ORCHARD$5.00
- STELLA$5.00
- MODELO$4.75
- GUINNESS$5.75
- AMSTEL$4.75
- ABITA STRAWBERRY$5.00
- PBR$4.00
- BUSCH$3.50
- N/A HEINEKIN$4.00
- NIGHT SWIM$6.00
- PACIFICO$4.75