Task Force Pizza Fort Walton Beach
FOOD
LG NAMED PIES
- LG TOPLINE$25.00
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, ONION, MUSHROOM, GREEN PEPPER, & BLACK OLIVE
- LG CARNIVORE$26.00
Pepperoni, sausage, crushed meatballs, chicken & smoked bacon.
- LG GREAT WHITE$25.25
White sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, black olives, mozzarella & provolone.
- Thank 'em Forward$10.00
Any Guest May Buy a Large "Thank 'em Forward Pie" for Front Line Workers at The Fort Walton Beach Hospital, WITH THE PURCHASE OF A LARGE REGULAR PRICED PIE You Buy, We Pick the Pie, and Deliver It to Their Staff Lounge Later in The Day. Thank You for The Support!
- LG HUMBLE PIE (CHEESE ONLY)$22.00
Our blend of FIVE cheeses.
- LG AMERICAN BBQ$25.00
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, cheddar & jack cheese & smoked bacon.
- LG CHRIS SPECIAL$25.50
Sausage, mushroom, tomato, artichoke hearts & feta.
- LG HERBIVORE$25.50
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive & spinach, artichoke heart, & green onion
- LG THE BIG DILL$25.00
Pesto sauce, chicken, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone. ranch dressing drizzle, topped with crushed lays potato chips
- LG MAUI WOWWIE$25.00
Roasted spam, pineapple, green onion & sliced almonds.
- LG STEWBY$28.00
Fresh shrimp (from Stewby's) on a MARGHARITA pizza with balsamic drizzle and Basil.
- LG MARGHARITA$24.50
Garlic oil base with Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, a Balsamic drizzle, and fresh Basil
- LG REALLY FUNGI$26.00
Mushroom cream base, Caramelized onions, Shiitake , Portabella and Button mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan, and fresh Arugula
- LG BLONDE BOMB SHELL$27.00
Shrimp, bacon, red onion, white sauce, & balsamic drizzle.
- LG ALL OLIVES MATTER$26.00
Gambino's Olive Spread, Green olives, black olives, Kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella, & diced salami.
- LG PATS PHILLY WHITE$26.50
Shaved rib eye on white sauce with onions, green peppers & mushrooms, Mozzarella, and White American
- LG GENOS PHILLY RED$26.50
Shaved rib eye on red sauce with onions, green peppers, & mushrooms, mozzarella, and White American
- LG GROUP THERA-PIE$27.00
Pesto Sauce, Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts, Kalamata olives & arugula.
- LG RAGIN CAJUN$29.00
Cajun cream sauce pie with Shrimp & Crawfish, onion, peppers, tomato, and green onion with a Sriracha drizzle.
- LG BUFFALO PIE$26.00
White Sauce base, layered with spinach, and Chicken tossed in Helen Back Pizza Hot Sauce, topped with light Mozzarella, a Sriracha Drizzle, and crumbled Blue Cheese
- LG RUEBEN$28.00
Corned Beef, Swiss with Sauerkraut & diced pickles over a Dijon Cream with a 1,000 island drizzle
- LG HOT & STICKY$26.00
Pepperoni Pie with sliced fresh Jalapenos, drizzled with Honey & Sriracha
- LG STANIMAL$33.00
- LG VEGAN CHICK$28.00
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken"
- LG HOT VEGAN CHICK$28.25
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken" tossed in vegan hot sauce and topped with a Sriracha drizzle.
- LG CHICKENBACONRANCH$27.50
White sauce with chicken, smoked bacon, and fresh jalapenos, drizzled with home-made ranch
- LG SCARLET BEGONIAS$28.00
Vegan friendly, red sauce, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, portabellas, spinach, sundried tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle
- LG SCREAMIN' GOAT$28.50
(Available as Vegan) Pesto base, Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Heart, Banana Peppers, Kalamatas, topped with Arugula, Goat Cheese. and home-made Ranch
- LG BAR-VEE-QUE$28.00
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Vegan Pork, Tomato, Vegan Cheddar, Pineapple, & Green Onion
- LG Nacho Taco$27.00Out of stock
Refried beans base, Cheddar mix Cheese, Taco Beef or Chicken or both. Topped with Shredded lettuce, Black olives, Red onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Cojita Cheese and Crushed Tortilla chips. Served with side of salsa and Sour Cream
SML NAMED PIES
- SM TOPLINE$13.50
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives & green pepper.
- SM CARNIVORE$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, crushed meatballs, chicken & smoked bacon.
- SM CHRIS SPECIAL$14.00
Sausage, mushroom, tomato, artichoke heart & feta.
- SM HUMBLE PIE CHEESE ONLY$11.50
Just Cheese ... Our Five Cheese Blend
- SM GREAT WHITE$13.50
White sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, black olives, mozzarella & provolone.
- CHEESUS CRUST$10.00
OUR VERSION OF CHEESEBREAD!! 5 cheese blend AND shaved Parmesan
- SM AMERICAN BBQ$13.50
Bbq sauce, chicken, red onion, cheddar & jack cheese & smoked bacon.
- SM THE BIG DILL$13.50
Pesto sauce, chicken, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone. ranch dressing drizzle, and crushed Lays potato chips
- SM MAUI WOWIEE$13.50
Roasted spam, pineapple, green onion & sliced almonds.
- SM HERBIVORE$14.00
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, spinach, artichoke hearts, & green onions
- SM STEWBY$15.00
Fresh shrimp (from Stewby's) on a Margherita pizza with balsamic drizzle.
- SM REALLY FUNGUY$14.50
Carmelized onions, mushrooms, Parmesan, arugula & mushroom cream sauce.
- SM MARGHARITA$13.00
Garlic oil base topped with fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, diced tomato, a Balsamic drizzle, and Fresh Basil
- SM BLONDE BOMB SHELL$14.50
Shrimp, bacon, onion, white sauce, & balsamic drizzle.
- SM ALL OLIVES MATTER$14.00
Gambino's olive spread, Green olives, black olives, Kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella, & salami.
- SM PATS PHILLY WHITE$14.00
Shaved rib eye on white sauce with onions, green peppers & mushrooms, mozzarella, and white American
- SM GENOS PHILLY RED$14.00
Shaved rib eye on red sauce topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and White American
- SM GROUP THERA-PIE$14.50
Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts, Kalamata olives & arugula.
- SM RAGIN CAJUN$16.00
Cajun cream sauce pie with Shrimp & Crawfish, onion, peppers, tomato, green onion, with a Sriracha drizzle.
- SM BUFFALO PIE$14.00
White sauce pie layered with spinach, chicken tossed in Helen Back Pizza's hot sauce, mozzarella, topped with a Sriracha drizzle and Blue cheese crumbles
- SM RUEBEN$15.00
Corned Beef, Swiss with Sauerkraut & diced pickles over a Dijon Cream with a 1,000 island drizzle, and crushed Lays potato chips
- SM HOT & STICKY$14.00
- SM HOT VEGAN CHICK$15.00
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken" tossed in vegan hot sauce and topped with a Sriracha drizzle.
- SM VEGAN CHICK$15.00
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken"
- SM CHICKENBACONRANCH$15.00
White sauce with chicken, smoked bacon, and fresh jalapenos, drizzled with home-made ranch
- SM SCARLET$15.00
Vegan friendly, red sauce, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, portabellas, spinach, sundried tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle
- SM BAR V Q$15.00
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Vegan Pork, Tomato, Vegan Cheddar, Pineapple, & Green Onion
- SM Nacho Taco$15.00Out of stock
Re-fried beans base, Cheddar Mix Cheese, Taco Beef, chicken or both. Topped with Shredded lettuce, Black olives, Red onions, Tomatoes and Jalapenos. Cojita cheese and Crushed Tortilla Chips. Side of Salsa and Sour Cream
APPETIZERS
- CHIPS N SALSA$5.50
- EGG ROLLS$8.00
- TRASHCAN NACHOS$15.00
Toasted With Your choice of Beef or Chicken with Cheddar Jack, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapenos & Side Salsa With Sour Cream.
- ONION RINGS$6.50
- BONELESS THIGHS$8.00
- JAP. POPPERS$7.00
- CHEESE STICKS$6.50
FAT SALADS
- FORBIDDEN GARDEN$9.75
Fresh Spring Mix tossed with carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber, & fresh apple
- GET to the CHOPPA SALAD!$13.50
Chopped Romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, diced avacado, a hard boiled egg, bacon & blue cheese crumbles. Pick your dressing, when ordering on the phone , please use Arnold's accent!
- GREEK GODDESS$13.50
Chopped Romaine tossed with Kalamata olives, red onion, Green pepper, Tomato, & Cucumber topped with Feta cheese IN A HOME-MADE GREEK DRESSING
- POPEYE WAS RIGHT$14.50
Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, & Walnuts, Tossed in an Apple Cider Vinaigrette with Shaved Parmesan & Apples
- NEED MY MEDS-ALAD$16.00
Arugula, Spring Mix, Sun Dried, Kalamatas, Red Onion, Hearts of Palm, Chick Peas, Citrus Vinaigrette with Goat Cheese and Almonds
- HEe'eEY HALLE BERRY$15.00Out of stock
Spring Mix, Seasonal Berries, Manderine Oranges, Almonds, tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette topped with Goat Cheese
- SIDE SALAD$5.75
Fresh Spring Mix tossed with carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber, with a choice of dressing.
DESSERTS
- butterscotch rice krispies$1.75
- HOME MADE PECAN CARAMEL BROWNIE$2.75
- PECAN OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIP Cookie$1.75
- Peaut Butter Slicd$7.00
- Key Lime Pie Slice$4.50
- Banana Fosters Chz Cake$6.25
- Pecan Turtle Cheesecake$7.50
- Creme Brule Cheese Cake$6.25
- Peanutbutter Brownies$2.75
- chocolate cream pie$5.75
- Heath bar cookies$1.95Out of stock