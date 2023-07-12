Taste Island Grill 3605 Broadway Blvd


BOWLS

EASY LIVING

$15.00

Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Curried Brown Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Onions and Peppers, Guacamole, Black Beans, and Tomato Salsa

THE GOOD LIFE

$16.00

Grilled Steak, White Rice, Pinto Beans, Steamed Cabbage, Peppers & Onion, Tomato Salsa, Monterey Jack Cheese

THE CARNIVAL

$15.00

Curry Chicken, White Rice, Cabbage, Coconut Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, and Potatoes

CARIBBEAN SEA

CARIBBEAN SEA

$16.00

Shrimp, Curry Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Steamed Cabbage, Peppers & Onions, Tomato Salsa, and Chipotle Mayo Lime

ISLAND LOVE

ISLAND LOVE

$13.00

Shredded Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Pepper & Onions, and Sour Cream, Tomato Salsa

BEACH PARTY

BEACH PARTY

$15.00

Jerk Tilapia, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Tomato Salsa, Sweet Plantain, Chipotle Mayo

REGGAE VIBES

REGGAE VIBES

$14.00

Jerk Chicken, Curried Brown Rice, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions, Steamed Cabbage, Corn Salsa

TACOS

TASTE THE TRIO

$15.00

CHOOSE ANY OF THE 3 OF THE 5 TACOS

YOU JERK

$12.00

Jerk Tilapia, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Mayo

DEEP SEA

$15.00

Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Mayo

ZOE POUND

$13.00

Grilled Steak, Onion, Corn Salsa, Tomato Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, and Cheese

SAKE PASE

$11.00

Pork Shoulder, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo, and Cheese

ISLAND LIFE

$11.00

Jerk Chicken, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, and Tomato Salsa

DEALS

5 Wings plus fries and coke

Wings Combo

$16.00

Five-piece Wing served with fries and coke.

WINGS

Chicken Wings -20

$25.99

Chicken Wings -15

$18.99

Chicken Wings -10

$12.99

Chicken Wings - 5

$7.99

Jamaican Patties

Beef

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

CHIPS & DIP

Plantain Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Plantain Chips & Guacomole

$10.00

Tropical Juice

Fruit Punch

$4.50

Mango Carrot

$4.50

Pineapple Ginger

$4.50

Pineapple Guava

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coke

Sprite

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Water

$2.00

Sides

Sweet Plantain

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Plantain Chips

$7.00

Guacomole

$6.00

Coco Bread

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Steam Rice

$5.00

Extra jerk sauce

$1.75

Extra spicy guava

$1.75

Add-ON

Steak

$6.00

Chicken

$5.00

Fish

$7.00

Pork

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00