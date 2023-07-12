Taste Island Grill 3605 Broadway Blvd
BOWLS
EASY LIVING
Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Curried Brown Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Onions and Peppers, Guacamole, Black Beans, and Tomato Salsa
THE GOOD LIFE
Grilled Steak, White Rice, Pinto Beans, Steamed Cabbage, Peppers & Onion, Tomato Salsa, Monterey Jack Cheese
THE CARNIVAL
Curry Chicken, White Rice, Cabbage, Coconut Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, and Potatoes
CARIBBEAN SEA
Shrimp, Curry Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Steamed Cabbage, Peppers & Onions, Tomato Salsa, and Chipotle Mayo Lime
ISLAND LOVE
Shredded Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Pepper & Onions, and Sour Cream, Tomato Salsa
BEACH PARTY
Jerk Tilapia, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, Tomato Salsa, Sweet Plantain, Chipotle Mayo
REGGAE VIBES
Jerk Chicken, Curried Brown Rice, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions, Steamed Cabbage, Corn Salsa
TACOS
TASTE THE TRIO
CHOOSE ANY OF THE 3 OF THE 5 TACOS
YOU JERK
Jerk Tilapia, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Mayo
DEEP SEA
Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Mayo
ZOE POUND
Grilled Steak, Onion, Corn Salsa, Tomato Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, and Cheese
SAKE PASE
Pork Shoulder, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo, and Cheese
ISLAND LIFE
Jerk Chicken, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, and Tomato Salsa