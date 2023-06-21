Taste of Belgium Beavercreek

Popular Items

Waffle & Chicken

$16.50

Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette

Brunch & Lunch

Shareables

Add Pretzel

$3.00

Bier Cheese

$12.50

Raspberry Lambic, house-made pretzels

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.

Carbonnades Poutine

$14.00
Frites

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs

Signature Brunch

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

$14.00

Three eggs, smoked bacon, cheddar, peppers & onions, frites

Bistro Breakfast

$15.00

Two farm eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and bread

Chicken Biscuit & Gravy

$16.25

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.

Goetta Hash

$14.00

Eckerlin goetta, roasted peppers & onions, breakfast potatoes, two sunny side eggs

Spinach & Herbed Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Three eggs, spinach, roasted grape tomatoes, herb farmer’s cheese, frites

Waffle Egg Benedict

$15.00

Grilled ham, sunny-side egg, Hollandaise sauce, arugula

Waffle & Lox

$18.00

Smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, red onion, arugula

Nati Crepe

$15.25

Eckerlin goetta, egg, roasted peppers & onions, Havarti, frites

McWaffle

$14.00

Egg, smoked bacon, Gruyère, Ohio Maple syrup, frites

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Waffle bun, all natural beef patty, smoked bacon, Havarti, sunny-side egg, Ohio maple syrup, frites

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

8oz angus sirloin,, garlic butter, two eggs your way, breakfast potatoes

Handhelds

Belgian Burger

$16.90

Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions

Bistro Burger

$16.90

Smoked bacon, herbed farmer’s cheese, tomato, arugula, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Black Bean Burger

$16.90

Housemade black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.90

Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.90

Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Parmesan butter, ham, Gruyère, arugula, shredded carrots, Sirop de Liège on artisan sourdough, frites

Ham & Brie Waffle

$14.00

Apples, basil pesto, served on a waffle

Southwestern Waffle

$14.00

Roasted turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomato, chipotle mayo, frites

Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked bacon, Havarti, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, hard boiled egg, aïoli, on artisan sourdough, frites

Salads

LG Fennel & Orange

$14.00

LG Garden Salad

$10.00

LG Mixed Berry Salad

$14.75

SM Fennel & Orange

$7.50

SM Garden Salad

$6.00

SM Mixed Berry Salad

$8.00
Brunch Salad

$16.00

Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto, Fingerling potatoes, peas, pancetta, sunny-side egg, grated parmesan

SM Brunch Salad

$12.24

Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepe

$8.50

Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe

$8.50

Salted Caramel Apple Crepe

$8.50

House-made caramel and walnuts

Ham & Gruyere Galette

$12.50

Ham, Gruyère, sunny-side farm egg

Mushroom Galette

$12.50

Roasted cremini & shallots, herbed farmer’s cheese, Havarti, arugula, sherry vinaigrette

Pig & Fig Galette

$14.00

Prosciutto, Brie, fig jam, arugula

Smoked Salmon Galette

$15.00

Lemon crème fraîche, cucumber, radish, red onions, tomato, and arugula

Classic Mains

Beltucky Hot Brown

$16.50

Roasted turkey, candied bacon, tomatoes, waffle, Cheddar Mornay sauce

Meatballs

$18.00

Pork, beef, Sirop de Liège sauce, frites

Pasta Bolognese

$18.00

Pork, beef, carrots, celery, onions, white wine, cream, parmesan

Salmon

$22.00

Fingerling potatoes, farro, roasted grape tomatoes, spinach, rum butter

Steak & Frite

$26.00

8oz angus sirloin, garlic butter, side salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber and lemon vinaigrette

Waffle & Chicken

$16.50

Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette

Liege Waffles

Banana Nutella Waffle

$8.00

Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.

Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle

$7.00

House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.

Over the Top Waffle

$11.00

Plain Waffle

$5.00

Seasonal Waffle

$9.50
Smore Waffle

$9.25

House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate