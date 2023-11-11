Taste of Belgium Clifton Heights
Brunch & Lunch
Shareables
Signature Brunch
- Avocado Tartine$12.00
- Bacon & Cheddar Omelet$14.00
Three eggs, smoked bacon, cheddar, peppers & onions, frites
- Breakfast Plate$15.00
Two farm eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and bread
- Brunch Burger$17.90
Waffle bun, all natural beef patty, smoked bacon, Havarti, sunny-side egg, Ohio maple syrup, frites
- Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$16.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
- Fresh Berry Parfait$8.00
- Goetta Hash$14.00
Eckerlin goetta, roasted peppers & onions, breakfast potatoes, two sunny side eggs
- McWaffle$14.00
Egg, smoked bacon, Gruyère, Ohio Maple syrup, frites
- Nati Crepe$15.25
Eckerlin goetta, egg, roasted peppers & onions, Havarti, frites
- Spinach & Herbed Cheese Omelet$14.00
Three eggs, spinach, roasted grape tomatoes, herb farmer’s cheese, frites
- Steak & Eggs$26.00
8oz angus sirloin,, garlic butter, two eggs your way, breakfast potatoes
- Tofu Scramble$9.50
- Waffle & Lox$17.90
Smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, red onion, arugula
- Waffle Egg Benedict$15.00
Grilled ham, sunny-side egg, Hollandaise sauce, arugula
Handhelds
- Belgian Burger$16.90
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
- Bistro Burger$16.90
Smoked bacon, herbed farmer’s cheese, tomato, arugula, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
- Black Bean Burger$16.90
Housemade black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.90
Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.90
Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$15.00
Parmesan butter, ham, Gruyère, arugula, shredded carrots, Sirop de Liège on artisan sourdough, frites
- Ham & Brie Waffle$14.00
Apples, basil pesto, served on a waffle
- Southwestern Waffle$14.00
Roasted turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomato, chipotle mayo, frites
- Turkey Club$15.00
Smoked bacon, Havarti, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, hard boiled egg, aïoli, on artisan sourdough, frites
Salads
Crepes
- Banana Nutella Crepe$8.50
- Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe$8.50
- Ham & Gruyere Galette$12.50
Ham, Gruyère, sunny-side farm egg
- Mushroom Galette$12.50
Roasted cremini & shallots, herbed farmer’s cheese, Havarti, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
- Pig & Fig Galette$14.00
Prosciutto, Brie, fig jam, arugula
- Salted Caramel Apple Crepe$8.50
House-made caramel and walnuts
Classic Mains
Liege Waffles
- Banana Nutella Waffle$8.00
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
- Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$7.00
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
- Over the Top Waffle$11.00
- Plain Waffle$5.00
- Seasonal Waffle$9.50
- Smore Waffle$9.25
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
- Strawberries & Cream Waffle$8.00
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Lil' Gnomes
- Kids Chicken$9.50
Breaded chicken, frites, fruit
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Sourdough, Havarti, frites
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Spiral pasta, Cheddar Mornay sauce
- Kids Meatball & Frite$8.50
Beef & pork meatball, sirop de liege, frites
- Seasonal Fruit$5.00
- Kids Breakfast Plate$8.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit
Sides
Tomorrow's Breakfast
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- 12oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee$3.00
- 16oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee$3.50
- Apple Juice$4.50
- Bottomless Coffee$3.95
- Coke$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Decaf$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Gosling's Ginger$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Milk$2.75
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Panna$5.00
- Pellegrino$5.00
- Pibb$3.75
- Red Bull$4.50
- Red Bull SF$4.50
- Sprite$3.75
- Water
- Soda Water$1.75
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Red Bull Watermelon$6.00
- Red Bull Tropical$6.00
Coffee
- Americano$3.25
- Cafe au lait$4.00
- Cappucino$4.75
- Chai$5.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Dirty Chai$5.75
- Espresso$3.25
- Extra Espresso Shot$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Latte$4.75
- Seasonal Latte$6.00
- Macchiato$4.00
- Mocha$6.00
- Red Eye$5.25
- TOB Latte$6.00
- Extra Flavor
- Waffle Latte$6.00
- Cold Foam Latte$7.00
- Extra Espresso Shot$2.50
- Frappe$6.00
- Iced Chai$5.25
- Iced Coffee$5.00
- Iced Dirty Chai$5.50
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Iced Mocha$6.00
- Smoothie$6.25
- Iced Waffle Latte$6.00
- Iced TOB Latte$6.00
Wine
- B- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir$70.00
- B-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux$38.00
- B-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- B-Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter$42.00
- B-Revelry Vintners, Merlot$45.00
- G-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux$11.00
- G-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon$12.50
- G- Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter$13.00
- G- Revelry Vintners, Merlot$15.00
- G-La Ferme de Gicon, Cotes du Rhone Rose$10.00
- B-Enfant Terrible$38.00
- G -Conca d'oro Prosecco$11.00
- B Michelle$40.00Out of stock
- B- Conca d'oro Prosecco$40.00
- G-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio$11.00
- G-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay$12.50
- G-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson$13.00
- G-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci$15.00
- B-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio$38.00
- B-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci$45.00
- B-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay$40.00
- B-Iconic Wines, Sidekick Chardonnay$60.00Out of stock
- B-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson$42.00
BAKERY/RETAIL
Pies/Tarts
- Chocolate Dome Tort$6.75
- Gluten Friendly Cheesecake$5.00
- SM Cheesecake - Chocolate Covered Strawberry$5.00Out of stock
- SM Cheesecake - Funfetti$5.00Out of stock
- SM Cheesecake - Hot Cocoa$5.00Out of stock
- SM Cheesecake - Lemon$5.00Out of stock
- SM Cheesecake - Strawberry$5.00Out of stock
- SM Cheesecake - Turtle$5.00Out of stock
- SM Cheesecake - White Choc Rasp$5.00Out of stock
- SM NY Cheesecake$5.00
- Small Seasonal Cheesecake$5.00
- Large Apple Pie (Meals on Wheels)$18.99