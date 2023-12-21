Taste of Ethiopia 3680 Citadel Drive North
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Sambosa -Beef ( 2ct) “ሳምቡሳ በስጋ”$6.99
Beef meat mixed with hot green pepper,onion and garlic wrapped in homemade flat bread.
- Sambosa - Lentil (2Ct) “ሳምቡሳ በምስር”$6.99
Lentil mixed with hot green pepper,onion and garlic wrapped in homemade flat bread.
- Ambasha with Ayb “ አምባሻ በአይብ ”$6.99
Ethiopian bread and homemade cheese with spices and butter.
- Qategna “ቃተኛ ”$5.99
Crispy injera is spread with a spicy. The paste is made by mixing berbere with oil or butter.
- Sambosa -Beef ( 2ct) “ሳምቡሳ በስጋ” (Copy)$6.99
Beef meat mixed with hot green pepper,onion and garlic wrapped in homemade flat bread.
Main Course (Non- Vegan)
- Special Tibs ( "ስፔሻል ጥብስ'')$23.99
Bite sized pieces of tender meat,your choice of beef or lamb,with jalapenos, onions, and rosemary.
- Yegodin Tibs ("የጎድን ጥብስ")$25.99
Tender cubed pieces of beef and French cut beef ribs mixed with onions, rosemary, and jalapenos pepper.
- Awaze Tibs ("አዋዜ ጥብስ'')$23.99
Tender beef cubes cooked with jalapeños, onion and awaze.
- Gomen Besiga ("ጎመን በስጋ'')$18.99
Beef meat with collard greens, butter,jalapenos, garlic, and onions.
- Special Kittifo ("ስፔሻል ክትፎ'')$23.99
Freshly minced, very lean beef mixed with mitmita spice and butter,comes with ayib (cheese) and colard greens. Served raw or very rare cooked.
- Kikil ("ቅቅል'')$19.99
Lamb with bones cooked with green pepper and turmeric, seasoned with onion, garlic herbs and spices.
- Doro Wot ("ዶሮ ወጥ')$25.99
Ethiopian main dish bone-in chicken in spicy berbere sauce. Hardboiled egg and ayib- farmers cheese included.
- Key Wot ( "ቀይ ወጥ'' )$22.99
Beef meat cooked with rich berbere sauce.
- Fish dulet ("አሳ ዱለት'')$20.99
Tilapia filets, cubed and cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and seeded jalapeño peppers.
- Bozena Shiro ("ቦዘና ሽሮ'')$17.99
Seasoned milled chick peas simmered in berbere sauce with selected cubed of lean beef served with injera.
- Chicken Tibs ("ዶሮ ጥብስ'')$16.99
Sauteed with spiced butter, garlic, rosemery, and bell peppers.
Main Course (Vegan)
- Shiro ''ሽሮ''$15.99
Chick peas sauteed with onions and tomatoes. Served with tomato salad an side.
- Atkilt Alicha ( ''አተር አልጫ'')$15.99
Mild split pea stew simmered in a turmeric,onion,and garlic- based sauce.
- Gomen Wot (''ጎመን ወጥ'')$15.99
Collard green slow cooked with onion,garlic,and ginger.
- Miser Wot ( ''ምስር ወጥ'')$15.99
Split lentil stewed with berbere sauce,seasoned with assorted spices.
- Key Sir with Potato (''ቀይ ስር በድንች'')$15.99
Seasoned peppers, beets, potatoes, and carrots.
- Cauliflower with potatoes (''አበባ ጎመን በድንች'')$15.99
Cauliflower seasoned with onions, tomatoes, and garlic.
- Cabbage (''ጎመን'')$15.99
Sauteed carrots, onions, tomatoes.
- Buffet (Veggi)$30.00
Side
Combo
- Veggi Combo (''የፆም በየዓይነት'')$24.99
Combination of Shiro, misr wot, gomen wot, cabbage, keyser, and ater alicha.
- Meat Combo (''ስጋ በየዓይነት'')$39.99
Combination of doro wot, key wot, alicha wot, ayib (Cheese), Kittifo, and tibs.
- Taste of Ethiopia Combo (''የቤቱ ስፔሻል'')$59.99
Combination of Meat and Veggie Combo.
- Buffet$30.00
- Veggi Combo (''የፆም በየዓይነት'') (Copy)$24.99
Combination of Shiro, misr wot, gomen wot, cabbage, keyser, and ater alicha.
Dessert
Beverages (''መጠጥ'')
Soft Drinks (''ለስላሳ መጠጦች'')
Beer & Wine
- Corona$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
Ethiopian traditional coffee
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Cool Light$6.00
- Heinken$6.00
- Genesis$6.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Heineken 00$6.00
- Bristol Mango Local$6.00
- Colorado Native Amber Loca$6.00
- Coor Light Draft$7.00
- Bue moon Draft$7.00
- Voodoo Rander Hazy IPA$7.00
- Loughing Lab$7.00
- Moscato ( bottle wine)$70.00
- Piont noir (bottle wine)$70.00
- Cabernet (bottle wine)$70.00
- Chardonnay (bottle wine)$70.00
- Sauvignon blanc (bottle wine)$70.00
- Moscato (glass wine)$12.00
- Piont noir(glass wine)$12.00
- Cabernet (glass wine)$12.00
- Chardonnay (glass wine)$12.00
- Sauvignon(glass wine)$12.00