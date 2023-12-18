Taste of Home Grill 200 Post Ave SW Booth 7
Appetizers
- Boudain Balls$8.00
Cajun Spices blended with vegetables, rice, and ground pork rolled in a ball and deep fried to a golden-brown
- Crawfish Dip$12.00
- Jamaican Crab Cakes$14.00Out of stock
Jerk crab and spices formed into a patty and served with our jerk aioli sauce
- Jamaican Pepper Shrimp$12.00Out of stock
- Patties$5.00
- Wings$11.00
Lunch
Lunch
- Oxtail Philly Cheese Steak$16.50
Braised oxtails in Jamaican herbs and spices on a hoagie bun, with a choice of side
- Jerk Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Aromatic and robust jerk chicken chopped and placed on a skewer topped with our signature jerk barbecue sauce, on a bun
- Jerk Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Aromatic and robust jerk pork chopped and placed on a skewer topped with our signature jerk barbecue sauce, on a bun
- Ribs$16.00
Fall of the bone grilled ribs with our signature dry rub and Taste of home Jerk barbecue sauce
- Fried Pork Chop$12.00Out of stock
Succulent crispy fried pork chops with a choice of two sides
- Curry Vingearette Salad$13.00Out of stock
Kale and carrots with sweet bell pepper and onions tossed in a curry vinaigrette
- Ceasar Salad$13.00Out of stock
Chopped romaine, lettuce, baby greens, topped with homemade garlic crouton, grilled chicken, grated parmesan cheese, and our signature ceasar dressing
- Cobb Salad$13.00Out of stock
Chopped romaine, lettuce, baby greens, topped with shredded red cabbage and carrots, bacon bits, grilled chicken, boiled egg, sharp shredded cheese, with our signature buttermilk ranch dressing
- Oxtail Dinner (Lunch)$18.00
Braised oxtails in Jamaican herbs and spices, with rice and peas and side of coco bread
- Oxtail Dinner$23.00
Braised oxtails in Jamaican herbs and spices, with rice and peas, and side of coco bread
Wings
Dinner
- Wings$15.00
- Jerk Platter$18.00
Spicy grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, with a choice of 2 sides and plantains
Cocktails
- Flight Board$22.00
- Georgia Peach Arnold Palmer$10.00
- Jamaican Blue Breeze$12.00
- Jamaican Rum Punch$10.00
- Lime Mojito$8.00Out of stock
- Mamas Drink Frozen$8.00Out of stock
- Orange Creamsicle Float$12.00
Rum with infusions of citrus and aromatic cinnamon topped with Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream and Jamaican orange soda
- Pinacolada$8.00Out of stock
- Pineapple Mimosa$10.00
- Rum Mojito$10.00
- Sorrel Sangria$12.00
- Sorrel Sangria Frozen$8.00Out of stock
Steeped sorrel in island fruits with prosecco
- Tipsy Unicorn$8.00