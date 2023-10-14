Skip Phone Get 15% Off
GET15
Copied!
Skip Phone Get 15% Off
GET15
Copied!


Appetizers

Baba

$9.99

Eggplant smoked on an open fire, pureed and mixed with tahini sauce and our own special dressing. Served with soft pita bread. (Pita not vegan)

Chicken Tikka APT

$13.99

Allow 15 minutes to prepare. Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Allow 15 minutes to prepare. Fresh chicken wings roasted in the tandoor oven. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutneys

Delight

$15.99

A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, chicken tikka and chicken pakoras served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Fish Tikka APT

$13.99

Allow 15 minutes to prepare. Juicy pieces of fresh fish marinated with spices and masted in the tandoor oven. Accompanied with our special cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Grape Leaves

$9.99

Vine ripened grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, onions and delicate spices. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Hummus

$9.99

The original middle eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce and a special dressing served with soft pita bread. (Pita nor vegan)

Pakoras

$9.99

Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered in chickpea flour. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutney

Paneer Tikka APT

$12.99

Allow 15 minutes to prepare. Tender pieces of cheese marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Samosa

$8.99

Two crispy pastries filled with your choice of freshly mixed vegetables or delicately spiced lean ground beef

Veg Delight

$14.99

A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora. Aloo pakora, paneer pakora, and vegetable cutlet. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Vegetable Cutlets

$9.99

A medley of vegetables, herbs & spices formed into patties and sautéed served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Our home salad consists of fresh garden greens, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms and cucumbers served with Mediterranean dressing

Med Salad

$10.99

Fresh garden salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms. Cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with Mediterranean dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce prepared with a classic Caesar dressing and croutons

Indian Salad

$10.99

Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green bell peppers mixed in a tangy sauce

Dal Soup

$9.99

Homemade lentil soup prepared in an old Indian tradition

Tomato Soup

$9.99

A rich curried tomato soup spiced with cumin and curry leaves with a touch of cream

Mulligtawany Soup

$9.99

Indian

Biryani

$18.99

A classic mughlai dish of basmati rice cooked with curry raisins, cashew nuts, sautéed onions, and saffron. Served with raita

Butter

$18.99

A deliciously smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic

Chili Chicken

$21.99

A famous dish from Delhi: chicken stir-fried in green onions, bell peppers, ginger and other spices

Coconut

$18.99

Vegan available. Rich curry cooked with coconut milk, cream, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices

Curry

$18.99

A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs

Egg

$18.99

Egg cooked in a traditional curry sauce

Jaipuri

$18.99

An exquisite dish from the city of jaipur prepared with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, and paneer

Jalfrezi

$18.99

Boneless meat or vegetables stir-fried in brown curry with bell peppers, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and onions

Karai

$18.99

Cooked in a traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, fresh ginger, and garlic

Korma

$18.99

A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs and a cream-based sauce with almonds

Madras

$18.99

This dish originates from the city of madras. Cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin and other authentic Indian spices

Mango

$18.99

Vegan available. Tender pieces of meat or vegetables sautéed with major grey mango chutney and a touch of cream

Masala

$18.99

A cream based curry cooked with ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce

Navratan Korma

$20.99

Vegetables with cashews, paneer cheese, simmered in a tomato-cream sauce. Navratan means nine gems, referring to the nine ingredients that go into this tasty dish

Palak

$16.99

Cream of spinach simmered with onions and spices

Pineapple

$18.99

Our house curry with chunks of cut pineapples, spices and cream

Rogan

$18.99

This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce

Shimla Paneer

$20.99

Our special paneer dish consisting of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and a blend of unique spices

Vindaloo

$18.99

Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with onions and fresh herbs

AMM

$19.99

Potatoes, green peas and mushrooms in an onion curry sauce with ginger

Baigan

$19.99

Eggplant baked over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs, sautéed onions, green peas and tomatoes

Chana

$17.99

Chickpeas cooked over a slow fire blended with spices and tomatoes

Dal Maharani

$19.99

Creamed lentils cooked with select herbs and spices

Mutter

$18.99

Fresh green peas cooked in a golden curry sauce

Okra

$11.99

Okra cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, special herbs and spices

Paneer Shahi

$19.99

Cubes of mild, homemade Indian cheese cooked in a smooth masala cream sauce

Tadka Dal

$19.99

Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and fresh herbs and spices

Vegetable Kofta

$19.99

Pureed vegetables and cheese kofta served in a butter sauce

Navratan

$20.99

Tandoori

Chicken Tikka

$21.99

Succulent pieces of boneless chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices and marinated with yogurt served with sliced onions and lemon

Keema Kabab

$22.99

Seasoned ground lamb marinated with fresh herbs and lemon. Served with sliced onions and lemon

Lamb Boti Kabab

$22.99

Tender pieces of New Zealand lamb marinated in yogurt with our special blend of Indian spices. Served with lemon and onions

Shish Taouk

$22.99

Cubed chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, oregano, saffron & other middle eastern spices. Served on a bed of rice & fresh vegetables

Tandoori Breast

$22.99

Juicy spring boneless chicken breast marinated with yogurt, fresh ground spices. Served with sliced onions and lemon

Tandoori Chicken

$20.99

Juicy spring bone-in chicken marinated with yogurt with flavorful, fresh ground spices. Served with sliced onions and lemon, marinated with yogurt

Tandoori Cod

$22.99

Filet of cod marinated and cooked in the tandoor. Served with rice, vegetables, and lemon

Tandoori Paneer

$19.99

Soft, juicy chunks of paneer marinated in tandoori masala and then grilled with vegetables

Tandoori Prawns

$23.99

Jumbo prawns marinated in a special blend of spices and herbs then roasted in the tandoor served with sliced onions, lemon and bell pepper

Tandoori Salmon

$23.99

Fresh king salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade. Served with lemon and onions

Tandoori Surprise

$24.99

An assortment of tandoori specialties: chicken, lamb, beef, fish, and prawn. Served with sliced onions and lemon

Breads

Aloo Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with potatoes and spices

Aloo Paratha

$6.99

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, onions and fresh spices

Chicken Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with chicken and herbs

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Leavened bread topped with garlic

Kashmiri Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins and fennel

Naan

$4.99

White leavened bread

Onion Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with fresh onions

Paneer Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with traditional Indian homemade cheese

Pesto Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with pesto

Pita

$2.00

Plain Paratha

$5.99

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread

Roti

$4.99

Unleavened whole wheat bread

Spinach & Paneer Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and homemade Indian cheese

Spinach Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach

Veg Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with mixed vegetables and herbs

Side Orders

Sweet Mango Chutney

$4.99

Mango Pickle

$4.99

Papadum

$4.99

Large, thin flatbread made from lentil flour, cumin seeds, and baked until crispy in the tandoor

Raita

$5.99

A refreshing yogurt salad made with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and spices

Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$9.99

Lightly seasoned fresh vegetables

Onion & Chilies

$4.99

Plain Yougurt

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava

$9.99

A delicious Middle Eastern pastry made of nuts baked between layer of thin dough and steeped in syrup that has been flavored with exotic juices

Gulab Jamun

$9.99

An Indian delicacy made from milk dough fried until golden brown, and served in a honey and saffron syrup

Kheer

$9.99

Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with nuts and cardamoms

Kulfi

$9.99

Traditional Indian ice cream made of condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds, and cardamom

Coconut Almond Ice Cream

$9.99

Specially prepared ice cream

Mango Pistachio Ice Cream

$9.99

Specially prepared ice cream

Cheesecake

$9.99

The name says it all! Served with mango sauce

Rasmalai

$9.99

Delicate homemade cheese patties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce

Beverages

Chai

$5.99

An ancient tea of India, made of black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar

Iced Chai

$5.99

An ancient tea of India, made of black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar

Mango Lemonade

$5.99

Traditional lemonade with a twist of mango

Plain Lassi

$5.99

Traditional Indian drink made with homemade yogurt, milk, and rosewater

Mango Lassi

$6.99

Traditional Indian drink made with mango, homemade yogurt, milk and rosewater

Mango Shake

$6.99

Mango puree blended with milk and vanilla ice cream

Hot Teas

$4.99

Mexican Coke

$5.99

Iced Tea

$4.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Coffee

$4.99

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fruit Juices

$4.99

Apple, orange, or mango

Can Soda

$2.00

Soda

$4.99