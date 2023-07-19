Taste of Masala 5600 Roosevelt Way
Lunch Specials 10:00AM-03:00PM
Lunch vegetarian Specials
Lunch Chicken Specials
Lunch lamb/goat/fish/shrimp(choose one) special
FOOD
Appetizers
Aloo TIkki
Mashed potato patty with garlic, ginger and Indian spices, cooked on the grill and served with mint, yogurt and tamarind chutney. Served cold.
Chicken Samosa
Deep fried pastries filled with spiced chicken.
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese deep-fried in gram flour batter.
Samosa Chaat
Vegetable samosa mildly spiced, served with mint & tamarind sauce, yogurt and garbanzo beans.
Vegetable pakora
Mixed vegetables deep-fried in gram flour batter.
Vegetable Samosa
Deep fried pastries filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
Side Orders
Mixed Pickles
Fresh pickles from India.
Mango Chutney
Made with fresh Mangoes.
Basmati Rice
Steamed Indian rice.
Raita
A wonderful accompaniment for spicy hot dishes, cool refreshing homemade yogurt, freshly seasoned and blended with diced cucumbers and carrots.
French Fries
Sauteed Vegetables
Mixed vegetable sautéed with salt & lemon pepper.
Side Mint Sauce
Side Tamarind Sauce
Butter Sauce 16oz
Masala Sauce 16oz
Entrees
Chili Chicken
Chicken cooked , sautéed with freshly cut bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with chili sauce.
Lamb Kofta
Lamb meatballs, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Saag
(Your choice Paneer or Tofu) Finely chopped fresh spinach with homemade cheese or Tofu in a mildly spiced gravy.
Mango Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in special Mango coconut onion sauce and then garnished with fresh cilantro.
Madras
Protein cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chillies, browned garlic, Indian spices, cumin and other authentic Indian spices.
Rogan JOsh
A famous kashmiri dish cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce.
Methi
Protein sautéed with a blend of spices including Indian fenugreek.
Vindaloo
Dish cooked with potatoes in a tangy onion vinegar sauce.
Jalfrazie
Your protein seared in the Tandoori oven then braised with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices in a special sauce.
Goa Curry(coconut curry)
A Specialty from Goa. your choice of protein simmered with coconuts in a spicy curry sauce.
Kashmiri
Dish sautéed and prepared in a light creamy curry sauce with fruit and cashews.
Korma
Curry is prepared in a traditional creamy sauce with cashews and Indian spices.
Mango Curry
dish sautéed with onions and a blend of Indian spices, then simmered in a tangy mango sauce made with fresh mangoes and garnished with cilantro.
Karahi
Dish sautéed and cooked in tomatoes, onion, ginger and garlic.
Butter
prepared and braised in a tomato cream sauce.
Masala
Curry cooked in a sauce of tomato and onion gravy.
Curry
Cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce.
Sizzlers
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt, onions and garlic then roasted in our special Tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Boneless chicken pieces, marinated in yogurt and spices then roasted in the Tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Chapli Kabab
Minced chicken shaped in small patties with a nice blend of Indian spices and served hot with mint and tamarind chutney.
Malai Chicken
Boneless chicken breast marinated in ginger, garlic, onions, yogurt, butter, cream and Indian spices, then baked in the Tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Tender minced chicken mixed with ginger, green chilies, fresh cilantro and onions. Slowly broiled in the Tandoori clay oven.
Lamb Boti Kabab
Tender pieces of Iamb marinated with our special blend of Indian spices, served with sliced onions and lemons.
Vegetarian Specialties
Shahi
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Dish cooked in a creamy tomato and onion sauce.
Matar
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Peas cooked with homemade cheese or tofu with spices in a tomato sauce.
Malai Kofta
Freshly made deep fried vegetables balls served in a creamy tomato sauce.
Mushroom Matar
Peas and mushrooms cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Vegetable Korma W/Paneer
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in Indian spices.
Vegetable Korma W/Tofu
(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.
Non-Dairy Specialties
Saag Aloo
Finely chopped Spinach with potatoes in a mildly spiced gravy.
Aloo Matar
Peas and chunks of potatoes cooked delicately in a ginger garlic tomato & onion sauce and Indian spices.
Bengan Aloo
Fresh eggplant cooked with potatoes, garlic, ginger and Indian spices.
Eggplant Bhartha
A whole eggplant baked, mashed and seasoned with spices, then sautéed with tomatoes and onions.
Okra Masala
Fresh okra cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, special herbs and spices.
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans delicately cooked with onions and spices.
Dal Maharani
Pureed black lentils cooked over low heat and mildly spiced. Served with white basmati rice.
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices.
Daal Tardka
Yellow lentils seasoned with fresh garlic, tomatoes, cumin, and onion seeds.
Vegetable Jalfrazie
A thick brown curry with stir fried bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions
Rice Specialties
Chicken Biryani
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of chicken and a special blend of herbs and spices.
Lamb Biryani
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of lamb and a special blend of herbs and spices, topped with nuts.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with a selection of seasonal vegetables.
Pea Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with fresh peas.
Kashmiri Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with fruit, nuts and fresh Kashmiri pineapple.
Mushroom Rice
Basmati rice cooked with mushrooms.
Plain Biryani Rice
Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with specially prepared masala sauce.
Basmati Rice
Steamed Indian white rice.
Goat Biryani
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of goat and a special blend of herbs and spices.
Specialty Breads
Plain Naan
Indian style leavened white bread, garnished with fresh cilantro.
Mint Naan
Naan garnished with fresh mint and olive oil.
Garlic Naan
Naan garnished with fresh garlic and olive oil
Garlic Basil Naan
Naan garnished with garlic and basil.
Roti
Basic Indian style (non-dairy) whole wheat bread.
Parantha
Whole wheat layered bread cooked with olive oil in a Tandoori clay oven.
Peshawari Naan
Masala's signature naan with pistachio, almonds, dates, raisins, honey