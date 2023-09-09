Food Menu

Starters

Vegetables Egg Roll (5)

$9.99

Cabbage, carrots, celery & glass noodles wrapped in wonton skins. Fried to golden brown. Served with plum sauce.

Chicken Egg Roll (5)

$10.99

Cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles & minced chicken wrapped in wonton skins. Fried to golden brown. Served with plum sauce.

Tofu Delight (8)

$9.99

Lightly battered firm tofu, deep fried to golden brown & served with plum sauce.

Crab Rangoons (8)

$10.99

Cream cheese, imitation crab & onions wrapped in wonton skins. Deep fried to perfection & served with plum sauce

Chicken Satay (5)

$13.99

Chicken breast marinated with Thai herbs & spices. Grilled to perfection & served with green salad and peanut sauce dressing.

Pork Satay (5)

$13.99

Pork loin marinated with Thai herbs & spices. Grilled to perfection & served with green salad and peanut sauce dressing.

Fried Dumplings (8)

$9.99

Wonton skins stuffed with chicken & vegetables. Steamed & served with ginger sauce.

Steamed Dumplings (8)

$9.99

Wonton skins stuffed with chicken & vegetables. Fried to lightly crispy & served with ginger sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99

A combination of (2) vegetable egg rolls, (4) crab rangoons & (4) fried dumplings. Fried to golden brown, served with plum & ginger sauce.

Shrimp Rolls (5)

$11.99

Wonton skins stuffed with marinated shrimps & fried to perfection. Served with plum sauce.

Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.99

Green papaya with fresh Thai chili, green beans, peanuts, shrimps & tomatoes. Seasoned with homemade lime juice dressing.

Chicken Larb Salad

$15.99

Minced chicken cooked with fresh Thai chili, cilantro, onions, rice powder & flavored with homemade lime juice dressing.

Grilled Beef Salad

$20.99

Perfectly grilled premium steak tossed with cucumbers, onions, & tomatoes. Seasoned with homemade lime juice dressing.

Soup

Wonton

$15.99

Chicken dumplings, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, chicken breast & shrimps in homemade broth.

Mixed Vegetables

$11.99

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery & zucchini in homemade broth.

Tom Yum

$14.99

Fresh Thai chili, kafir lime leaves, galangal roots, lemongrass, lime juice & mushrooms

Tom Kha

$15.99

Coconut milk, fresh Thai chili, kafir lime leaves, galangal roots, lemongrass, lime juice & mushrooms

Tom Yum Seafood

$19.99

Fish, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, mushroom, fresh Thai chili, galangal roots, lemongrass & lime juice simmered to perfection.

Tom Kha Seafood

$20.99

Fish, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, mushroom, fresh Thai chili, galangal roots, lemongrass, coconut milk & lime juice simmered to perfection.

Thai Curries

Red Curry

$14.99

Bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers, green beans & zucchini.

Green Curry

$14.99

Bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers, green beans & eggplant.

Yellow Curry

$14.99

Carrots, onions & potatoes.

Panang Curry

$14.99

Basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots & green beans

Pineapple Curry

$14.99

Basil leaves, bell peppers, pineapple & tomatoes.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.99

Your selection of protein, eggs, onions & tomatoes

Combination Fried Rice

$19.99

Chicken, beef, pork, shrimps, eggs, onions & tomatoes.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.99

Your selection of protein, cashews, curry powder, eggs, onions, pineapple, raisins & tomatoes.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.99

Your selection of protein, basil leaves, bell peppers, fresh Thai chili & onions.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$16.99

BBQ Pork marinated with Thai herbs, grilled to perfection & served over fried rice

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.99

Traditional Thai favorite rice noodles dish stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onions & tofu.

Pad See You

$14.99

Flat rice noodles stir fried with broccoli, carrots, eggs, oyster & mushroom sauce.

Chow Mein

$14.99

Yakisoba noodles stir fried with broccoli, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots & zucchini.

Drunken Noodles

$14.99

Flat rice noodles stir fried with basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots, Thai chili, garlic, onions, & tomatoes.

Pad Woon Sen

$14.99

Glass noodles stir fried with bell peppers, onions, cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, mushroom, tomatoes & zucchini.

Main Course

Garlic & Pepper

$15.99

Stir fried in garlic & pepper sauce, carrots, onions, served on top pf shredded cabbage.

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables

$15.99

Stir fried bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery & zucchini.

Cashew Nuts

$15.99

Sauteed in spicy sauce with bell peppers, carrots, cashew nuts, celery, dried chili, brown & green onions and mushrooms.

Spicy Basil

$15.99

Basil leaves, bell peppers, garlic chili sauce & brown onions.

Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

$15.99

Broccoli & carrots sauteed with oyster sauce.

Eggplant Lovers

$15.99

Stir fried basil leaves, eggplants, bell peppers, and brown onions.

Bamboo Lovers

$15.99

Stir fried bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots, chili, garlic & onions.

Ginger & Mushrooms

$15.99

Stir fried with fresh ginger, bell peppers, brown onions, celery, carrots, and mushrooms.

Kung Pao

$15.99

Stir fried bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & peanuts.

Mongolian Beef

$16.99

Bell peppers, brown & green onions, carrots, celery, and mushrooms stir fried with oyster sauce.

Orange Chicken

$16.49

Lightly battered chicken breast & fried to golden brown, tossed with tangy homemade sauce.

Crying Tiger

$20.99

8 oz. of marinated premium steak beef grilled to medium well, steamed broccoli & carrots, served with spicy homemade sauce.

Beef Jerky

$16.99

Marinated wth Thai herbs & homemade sauce, deep fried to perfection, served with spicy dipping sauce, green salad & sticky rice.

Pork Jerky

$16.99

Marinated wth Thai herbs & homemade sauce, deep fried to perfection, served with spicy dipping sauce, green salad & sticky rice.

Seafood

Choo Chee Talay

$20.99

Imitation crab, shrimp, squid & fish sauteed in red coconut curry sauce with basil leaves & bell peppers

Seafood Delight

$20.99

Imitation crab, shrimp, squid & fish sauteed in fresh Thai chili, mince garlic with bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers, brown onions, carrots & zucchini.

Dessert

Mango with Sticky Rice

$10.99

A classic Thai dessert made of homemade sticky rice, coconut cream & fresh sweet mango.

Coconut Ice Cream with Sticky Rice

$10.99

Homemade coconut ice cream served on top of sweet sticky rice & peanuts

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$10.99

Golden brown fried banana served with ice cream.

Drink Menu

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Tea with Boba

$4.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee with Boba

$4.99

Thai Iced Green Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Green Tea with Boba

$4.99

Hot Tea

Ginger Tea

$2.50

Peppermint Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Earl Grey Tea

$2.50

Chamomile Tea

$2.50