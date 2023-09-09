Taste of Siam Thai Cuisine 40365 Murrieta Hot Springs Road C-8
Food Menu
Starters
Vegetables Egg Roll (5)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & glass noodles wrapped in wonton skins. Fried to golden brown. Served with plum sauce.
Chicken Egg Roll (5)
Cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles & minced chicken wrapped in wonton skins. Fried to golden brown. Served with plum sauce.
Tofu Delight (8)
Lightly battered firm tofu, deep fried to golden brown & served with plum sauce.
Crab Rangoons (8)
Cream cheese, imitation crab & onions wrapped in wonton skins. Deep fried to perfection & served with plum sauce
Chicken Satay (5)
Chicken breast marinated with Thai herbs & spices. Grilled to perfection & served with green salad and peanut sauce dressing.
Pork Satay (5)
Pork loin marinated with Thai herbs & spices. Grilled to perfection & served with green salad and peanut sauce dressing.
Fried Dumplings (8)
Wonton skins stuffed with chicken & vegetables. Steamed & served with ginger sauce.
Steamed Dumplings (8)
Wonton skins stuffed with chicken & vegetables. Fried to lightly crispy & served with ginger sauce.
Appetizer Sampler
A combination of (2) vegetable egg rolls, (4) crab rangoons & (4) fried dumplings. Fried to golden brown, served with plum & ginger sauce.
Shrimp Rolls (5)
Wonton skins stuffed with marinated shrimps & fried to perfection. Served with plum sauce.
Salad
Papaya Salad
Green papaya with fresh Thai chili, green beans, peanuts, shrimps & tomatoes. Seasoned with homemade lime juice dressing.
Chicken Larb Salad
Minced chicken cooked with fresh Thai chili, cilantro, onions, rice powder & flavored with homemade lime juice dressing.
Grilled Beef Salad
Perfectly grilled premium steak tossed with cucumbers, onions, & tomatoes. Seasoned with homemade lime juice dressing.
Soup
Wonton
Chicken dumplings, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, chicken breast & shrimps in homemade broth.
Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery & zucchini in homemade broth.
Tom Yum
Fresh Thai chili, kafir lime leaves, galangal roots, lemongrass, lime juice & mushrooms
Tom Kha
Coconut milk, fresh Thai chili, kafir lime leaves, galangal roots, lemongrass, lime juice & mushrooms
Tom Yum Seafood
Fish, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, mushroom, fresh Thai chili, galangal roots, lemongrass & lime juice simmered to perfection.
Tom Kha Seafood
Fish, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, mushroom, fresh Thai chili, galangal roots, lemongrass, coconut milk & lime juice simmered to perfection.
Thai Curries
Red Curry
Bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers, green beans & zucchini.
Green Curry
Bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers, green beans & eggplant.
Yellow Curry
Carrots, onions & potatoes.
Panang Curry
Basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots & green beans
Pineapple Curry
Basil leaves, bell peppers, pineapple & tomatoes.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Your selection of protein, eggs, onions & tomatoes
Combination Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, pork, shrimps, eggs, onions & tomatoes.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Your selection of protein, cashews, curry powder, eggs, onions, pineapple, raisins & tomatoes.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Your selection of protein, basil leaves, bell peppers, fresh Thai chili & onions.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
BBQ Pork marinated with Thai herbs, grilled to perfection & served over fried rice
Noodles
Pad Thai
Traditional Thai favorite rice noodles dish stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onions & tofu.
Pad See You
Flat rice noodles stir fried with broccoli, carrots, eggs, oyster & mushroom sauce.
Chow Mein
Yakisoba noodles stir fried with broccoli, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots & zucchini.
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles stir fried with basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots, Thai chili, garlic, onions, & tomatoes.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles stir fried with bell peppers, onions, cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, mushroom, tomatoes & zucchini.
Main Course
Garlic & Pepper
Stir fried in garlic & pepper sauce, carrots, onions, served on top pf shredded cabbage.
Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery & zucchini.
Cashew Nuts
Sauteed in spicy sauce with bell peppers, carrots, cashew nuts, celery, dried chili, brown & green onions and mushrooms.
Spicy Basil
Basil leaves, bell peppers, garlic chili sauce & brown onions.
Broccoli with Oyster Sauce
Broccoli & carrots sauteed with oyster sauce.
Eggplant Lovers
Stir fried basil leaves, eggplants, bell peppers, and brown onions.
Bamboo Lovers
Stir fried bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots, chili, garlic & onions.
Ginger & Mushrooms
Stir fried with fresh ginger, bell peppers, brown onions, celery, carrots, and mushrooms.
Kung Pao
Stir fried bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & peanuts.
Mongolian Beef
Bell peppers, brown & green onions, carrots, celery, and mushrooms stir fried with oyster sauce.
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast & fried to golden brown, tossed with tangy homemade sauce.
Crying Tiger
8 oz. of marinated premium steak beef grilled to medium well, steamed broccoli & carrots, served with spicy homemade sauce.
Beef Jerky
Marinated wth Thai herbs & homemade sauce, deep fried to perfection, served with spicy dipping sauce, green salad & sticky rice.
Pork Jerky
Marinated wth Thai herbs & homemade sauce, deep fried to perfection, served with spicy dipping sauce, green salad & sticky rice.
Seafood
Dessert
Mango with Sticky Rice
A classic Thai dessert made of homemade sticky rice, coconut cream & fresh sweet mango.
Coconut Ice Cream with Sticky Rice
Homemade coconut ice cream served on top of sweet sticky rice & peanuts
Fried Banana with Ice Cream
Golden brown fried banana served with ice cream.