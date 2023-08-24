Taste of Sicily 1484 South Blaine Street
BREAKFAST MENU
- Breakfast frittata$11.00
Baked Eggs no crust
- Crepelle$10.00
Thin breakfast cakes with filling
- Brioche$3.00
Soft Italian sweet breakfast roll
- Biscotti$3.00
Italian dipping cookie
- Cornetto$3.00
Itallian crossant
- Tortillas de Potatas$9.00
Potatoe egg scramble
- Breakfast empanadas$10.00
Savory breakfast pastry
- Spanish Tomato toast$8.00
savory breakfast toast
- Croque Madame$9.00
Filled breakfast toast
- Breakfast puffs$2.00
small french muffins
- French Breakfast Strata$11.00
Bread pudding casserolle
- Buttered raddishes with poached eggs$11.00
radishes on toast with poached eggs
- French Toast$10.00
baked french toast with topping
- French Toast Rollups$9.00
rolled french toast with filling
- French Scrambled eggs$9.00
Scrambled eggs on toast
- French culler Donuts$6.00
Deep Fried Croux dough
- Buck wheat crepes$10.00
crepes buck wheat batter
- German apple Pancake$10.00
Thick stuffed pancakes
- Bircher Muesli$8.00
porage
- Hopple Popple$11.00
German breakfast casserole
- Eggs in Mustard$9.00
Eggs in Mustard sauce
- German Waffles$9.00
Authentic German Waffles
- Potato Casserolle$10.00
Potato eggs sallad baked
- Schnecken$5.00
German sticky cinnamon buns
- Kartoffelpuffer$6.00
German Potatoe Pankakes
BEVERAGE MENU
Gourmet Coffee
- Un Caffe'$2.50
Italian Expresso
- Caffelatte$3.50
Expresso topped with milk
- Macchiato$3.50
Expresso topped with foamy milk
- Latte Macchiato$3.50
Expreeso on a base of Milk
- Caffe' Lungo$2.85
Expresso and Water
- Decaffeinato$2.65
Decaf expresso
- Cade' d' orzo$2.50
Barley based coffee substitute
- Cappuccino$3.75
Expresso topped with cream
- Italian Hot Cocolate$3.00
Thick Hot Chocolate
Cocktail
- Negroni$12.00
Campari and vermouth,
- Americano cocktail$12.00
Campari and vermouth,
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
Bubbly, citrusy, herbal, bitter sweet
- Garibaldi Cocktail$13.00
balanced and refreshing,
- Bellini Coctail$15.00
Prosecco and sweet peach puree
- Italian Margarita$15.00
Cointreau, amaretto,
- Limoncello Spritz$12.00
It’s bubbly and effervescent,