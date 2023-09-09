Full Menu

Appetizer

Chicken Satay

$8.95

4 skewers. Marinated in coconut milk, curry, and then grilled and served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce for dipping

Crab Wonton

$7.95

5 pieces. Deep-fried wonton wrap stuffed with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce

Fresh Basil Rolls

$7.99

3 pieces. A rice paper wrapped in vermicelli rice noodles tofu, chicken, prawn, lettuce, carrot, Thai basil, and cucumber served with peanut sauce and house sauce

Pot Sticker

$7.95

6 pieces. Ground chicken, cabbage, onion, garlic, ginger, and peppers in wonton wrap

Spring Rolls

$7.59

3 pieces. Golden brown spring rolls stuffed with assorted sautéed vegetables

Taste of Thai Golden Wings

$8.99

6 pieces. Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with spicy sweet and sour sauce

Curry popper

$7.95

5 pieces. Fried Thai dumpling stuffed with ground chicken, potatos, onions, peas and yellow curry powder served with sweet and suor sauce.

Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.99

Rice noodle with chicken in clear broth, bean sprouts, slice thin onion, cilantro, and scallion

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.99

Rice noodle with sliced beef tender in beef broth, bean sprouts, sliced thin onion, cilantro, and scallion

Khaosoi Chiang Mai Curry Noodle Soup

$15.50

Egg noodle and chicken in a creamy curried soup, topped with crispy egg noodles served with pickled mustard, red onion, and lime side of fried chilli oil

Salad

Chicken Larb

$12.00

Ground rice, chilli powder, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and fish sauce served with wedge of cabbage

Pork Larb

$12.00

Ground rice, chilli powder, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and fish sauce served with wedge of cabbage

Water Falls Salad

$13.00

Grilled marinated beef, ground rice, chilli powder, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and fish sauce served with wedge of cabbage

Thai Grill Beef Salad

$13.00

Grilled marinated beef tossed with fresh onion, tomato, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, onion, cucumber, celery, tomato, and spicy lime dressing

Thai Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded green papaya, pounded peanut, long bean, tomato, garlic chilli, and tamarind dressing

Soup

Tom Yum Goong

$9.95

Thai-style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, chilli paste, galanga mushroom, and tomato seasoned with fresh cilantro

Tom Kha Gai

$9.50

Thai-style hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, lime leaf, mushroom, and cabbage seasoned with fresh cilantro

Noodle and Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$15.50

Fresh rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, peanuts, and pad Thai sauce

Pad See-Ew

$15.50

Wide rice noodle, egg, garlic, broccoli, carrot, and sweet soy sauce

Pad Khee-Mao

$15.50

Wide rice noodle, garlic, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, green beans, and basil

Fried Rice

$15.50

Onion, scallion, tomatoes, and egg

Pad Woon Sen

$15.50

Cellophane noodle, garlic, egg, and mixed vegetables

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.50

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, carrot, peas, raisins, and cashew nuts, in yellow curry powder

Golden Noodles

$15.50

Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, green beans, and basil in yellow curry sauce

Rama Noodles

$15.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodle with egg on a bed of fresh spinach topped with peanut sauce

Entrées

Basil Chicken

$15.50

Chopped chicken, onion, bell peppers, and basil

Eggplant Lovers

$15.50

Eggplant, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, green beans, and basil

Ginger

$15.50

Onion, green onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and ginger

Diamond Cashew

$16.50

Onion, bell peppers, mushroom, carrot, green onion, dried chilli in golden brown sauce

Pad Prik

$15.50

Onion, bell peppers, mushroom, and green onion in golden brown sauce

Prik Khing

$15.50

Green bean, bell peppers, and basil in curry sauce

Sweet and Sour

$15.50

Onion, bell peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, pineapple, and green onion

Ong Barg

$15.50

Onion, bell peppers, green beans, bamboo shoots, red curry paste, coconut milk, and basil

Curry

Red Curry

$15.50

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil

Green Curry

$15.50

Bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, and basil

Yellow Curry

$15.50

Potatoes, carrots, and onions

Panang Curry

$15.50

Bell peppers and potatoes

Massaman Curry

$15.95

Potatoes, onions, and roasted peanuts

Side Orders

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Side of Salad

$5.00

Side of fried rice

$5.95

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.50

Chef's Special

Fried Rice Fried Chicken

$15.50

Onion, peas, carrot, and egg with fried chicken

Drink Menu

Soda

Coke

$1.99

Diet coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Thai ice tea

$3.59