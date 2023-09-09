Taste of Thai Express - Dorchester 5117 Dorchester Rd
Full Menu
Appetizer
Chicken Satay
4 skewers. Marinated in coconut milk, curry, and then grilled and served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce for dipping
Crab Wonton
5 pieces. Deep-fried wonton wrap stuffed with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
Fresh Basil Rolls
3 pieces. A rice paper wrapped in vermicelli rice noodles tofu, chicken, prawn, lettuce, carrot, Thai basil, and cucumber served with peanut sauce and house sauce
Pot Sticker
6 pieces. Ground chicken, cabbage, onion, garlic, ginger, and peppers in wonton wrap
Spring Rolls
3 pieces. Golden brown spring rolls stuffed with assorted sautéed vegetables
Taste of Thai Golden Wings
6 pieces. Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with spicy sweet and sour sauce
Curry popper
5 pieces. Fried Thai dumpling stuffed with ground chicken, potatos, onions, peas and yellow curry powder served with sweet and suor sauce.
Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with chicken in clear broth, bean sprouts, slice thin onion, cilantro, and scallion
Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with sliced beef tender in beef broth, bean sprouts, sliced thin onion, cilantro, and scallion
Khaosoi Chiang Mai Curry Noodle Soup
Egg noodle and chicken in a creamy curried soup, topped with crispy egg noodles served with pickled mustard, red onion, and lime side of fried chilli oil
Salad
Chicken Larb
Ground rice, chilli powder, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and fish sauce served with wedge of cabbage
Pork Larb
Ground rice, chilli powder, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and fish sauce served with wedge of cabbage
Water Falls Salad
Grilled marinated beef, ground rice, chilli powder, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and fish sauce served with wedge of cabbage
Thai Grill Beef Salad
Grilled marinated beef tossed with fresh onion, tomato, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, onion, cucumber, celery, tomato, and spicy lime dressing
Thai Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, pounded peanut, long bean, tomato, garlic chilli, and tamarind dressing
Soup
Noodle and Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Fresh rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, peanuts, and pad Thai sauce
Pad See-Ew
Wide rice noodle, egg, garlic, broccoli, carrot, and sweet soy sauce
Pad Khee-Mao
Wide rice noodle, garlic, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, green beans, and basil
Fried Rice
Onion, scallion, tomatoes, and egg
Pad Woon Sen
Cellophane noodle, garlic, egg, and mixed vegetables
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, carrot, peas, raisins, and cashew nuts, in yellow curry powder
Golden Noodles
Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, green beans, and basil in yellow curry sauce
Rama Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodle with egg on a bed of fresh spinach topped with peanut sauce
Entrées
Basil Chicken
Chopped chicken, onion, bell peppers, and basil
Eggplant Lovers
Eggplant, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, green beans, and basil
Ginger
Onion, green onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and ginger
Diamond Cashew
Onion, bell peppers, mushroom, carrot, green onion, dried chilli in golden brown sauce
Pad Prik
Onion, bell peppers, mushroom, and green onion in golden brown sauce
Prik Khing
Green bean, bell peppers, and basil in curry sauce
Sweet and Sour
Onion, bell peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, pineapple, and green onion
Ong Barg
Onion, bell peppers, green beans, bamboo shoots, red curry paste, coconut milk, and basil