Taste of Thai Palmdale 2520 E Palmdale Blvd

Food

Salad

Beef Salad

$12.00
Chicken Salad

$12.00
Thai Sausage Salad

$12.00
Shrimp Salad

$12.00
Sea food Salad

$14.99

Stir - Fried

Garlic & Black Pepper

$11.59
Teriyaki

$11.59
Sweet & Sour

$11.59
Eggplants & Chilli Sauce

$11.59
Jalapeño

$11.59
Prick-Kring

$11.59
Mongolian

$11.59
Ka-Pow

$11.59
Broccoli with Meat

$11.59
Cashew Nut

$11.59
Kung Pao

$11.59
Bean Sprouts

$11.59
Baby Corn & Mushroom

$11.59
Spicy wing

$10.59
Mix vegetable

$11.59
Gill Salmon with steamed rice

$13.99

Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$12.00
Chicken Fried Rice

$11.59
Pork Fried Rice

$11.59
Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00
Beef Fried Rice

$12.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$12.59
Crab Fried Rice

$11.59
Thai Sausage Fried Rice

$12.00
Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.59

Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.59
Red Curry

$11.59

Green Curry

$11.59

Panang Curry

$11.59

Pineapple Curry

$11.59

Noodles

Pad See Ew

$11.59
Spicy Noodles

$11.59
Pad Thai

$11.59
Chow mein

$11.59
Noodles Pan-Fried

$11.59

Lad Nah

$11.59

Chicken noodle

$11.59

Silver Noodle

$11.59
Crab Noodles

$11.59

Soup

Egg drop soup

$10.99
Wor won ton

$10.99
Tom kha

$11.59
Tom yum soup

$11.59
Seafood Noodles soup

$12.59
Noodles soup

$11.59

Appetizers

Orange chicken

$10.59
Fried Dumplings

$10.59
Steamed Dumplings

$10.59
Fried Tofu

$10.59
Fried vegetable egg roll (2 ea)

$3.25
French Fried

$4.00
Gyoza

$10.59

Fried shrimp

$9.50

Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.21

Small Fried Rice

$3.25

Beverage

Smoothie

Oreo smoothie

$4.29+

Taro smoothie

$4.29+
Mango smoothie

$4.29+
Pineapple smoothie

$4.29+
Coconut smoothie

$4.29+
Strawberry smoothie

$4.29+

Honeydew smoothie

$4.29+
Avocado smoothie

$4.29+
Strawberry & Mango smoothie

$4.29+

Mango & Pineapple smoothie

$4.29+

Strawberry & Banana smoothie

$4.29+

Pineapple & Coconut smoothie

$4.29+

Thai tea

$4.29+

Coffee

$4.29+

Milk tea

$4.29+

Soda

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

$1.50

Ice

$1.18
Water 500 ml.

$1.18

Tasty Fries

French Fries

Original

$7.33+

Loopy Fries

$7.33+

Chips

$7.33+

Sweet potato

$7.33+

Fries Combo

$10.54+

Chicken Combo

$16.21

Kids Combo

$13.37

Just chicken

Chicken Tenders

$9.45+

Wings

$11.52+

Chicken Poppers

$9.45+