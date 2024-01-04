Tastebuds
Coffee/Beverages
- House Made Lemonade$5.00
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$5.00
- Unsweetened Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Strawberry Soda$5.00
- Blueberry Coke$5.00
- Orange Cream Soda$5.00
- Pellegrino$4.00
- Canned Soda$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Milk$3.00
- Bottled Water
- Green Smoothie$9.00
- Bright Berry Smoothie$9.00
- Mango Smoothie$9.00
- Milkshake$10.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Americano$4.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Latte
- Matcha Latte
- Chaggachino$5.50
- Cappuccino
- Mocha
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Water
Beer/Wine
- Draft Beer$8.00
- Bottled Beer$6.00
- Mimosa Single$10.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$25.00
- Mimosa Kit TO GO$25.00
- Cava Glass$12.00
- Cava Bottle$40.00
- JCB Bottle Only$55.00
- Domaine Carneros Bottle Only$60.00
- Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Sauv Blanc$11.00
- Conundrum Blend$11.00
- Rose$13.00
- Hess Chard$10.00
- Raeburn Chard$13.00
- District 7 PN$11.00
- Intercept PN$15.00
- St Francis Merlot$12.00
- Scheid Red Blend$14.00
- 4 Vines Zin$13.00
- R Collection Cab$10.00
- Juggernaut Cab$15.00
Tastebuds Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 668-9298
Closed • Opens Thursday at 9AM