Tasty Box
Burgers
- BBQ Chicken Burger$11.99
Crispy chicken, Cheddar, coleslaw pickle relish, BBQ sauce with french fries
- Cheeseburger$13.99
Certified Angus beef, cheese, mayonnaise onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes with french fries
- Chicken Burger$11.99
Crispy chicken, Cheddar, coleslaw, pickle relish homemade tasty burger sauce with french fries
- Honey Mustard Chicken Burger$11.99
Crispy chicken, Cheddar, coleslaw, pickle relish, homemade tasty honey mustard sauce with french fries
- Kimchi Burger$14.99
Certified Angus beef, lettuce, onions kimchi, fried egg, Cheddar, mayo with french fries
- Mushroom Burger$14.99
Certified Angus beef, burger sauce, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Cheddar cheese with french fries
- Tasty Box Burger$12.99
Certified Angus beef, mayonnaise, onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes with french fries
- Turkish Burger$14.99
Certified Angus beef burger topped with crisp onion, pastrami, cheese, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes, tasty sauce with french fries
Started
- Fries$3.99
Potato fries
- Cheese Fries$5.99
Potato fries, Cheddar sauce
- Loaded Fries$10.99
French fries with BBQ beef, Cheddar sauce, black bean, caramelized onions, Mexican pepper, Cajun spices
- Nuggets$5.99
6 pcs nugget served with sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 pcs of mozzarella sticks served with 2 oz of marinara sauce
- Onions Rings$7.99
Fried onion rings served with a ranch sauce
- Hummus$7.50
Mediterranean hummus served with pita bread
Salads
- Caesar Salad$6.99
Lettuce leaves, cherry tomatoes, croutons, Caesar sauce and Parmesan
- Caesar Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce leaves, grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, croutons, Caesar sauce and Parmesan
- Cajun Chicken Salad$8.99
S.mix, chicken pieces prepared in Cajun spices, corn, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers and honey mustard sauce
- Beef Steak Salad$12.99
Sautéed steak slices, cherry tomatoes croutons, cheese, lettuce leaves, olive oil
Sandwichs & Wraps
- Club Sandwich$16.99
Turkey, turkey bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato mayo with french fries
- Chicken Wrap with Cheddar$13.99
Sautéed chicken steak slices, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions with colored peppers, french fries
- Beef Wrap with Cheddar$17.99
Sautéed steak slices, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, colored peppers, french fries
- Falafel Wrap$12.99
Warm pita with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion cucumber, and roasted red peppers
- Beef Gyro$10.50
Warm pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions and cool and creamy tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Gyro$9.50
Warm pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions and cool and creamy tzatziki sauce
Chickens
Tacos
- 3 Chicken Taco$10.99
Grill chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, pico de gallo, salsa sauce, flour tortilla with chips
- Fajita Chicken Taco$10.99
Marinated chicken fajita seared grill onions & peppers topped with cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, with chips
- Fajita Beef Taco$12.99
Beef fajita grill with onions & pepper, cheese fresh guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa sauce, with chips
- 3 Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Fried shrimp, slaw, tasty sauce, pickles, with chips
- 3 Veggie Taco$9.99
Grilled mushrooms, grill onions and peppers, tomato, pico de gallo, salsa sauce, with chips
Hot Dogs
Pancake & Waffle
- Nutella Pancake with Strawbery$12.99
2 pancakes Nutella with strawberry
- Cripy Chicken Pancake$13.99
Crispy chicken made chicken breast & 2 buttermilk pancakes with coleslaw
- Nutella Waffle with Strawberry$12.99
Waffle Nutella with strawberry
- Strawberry Waffle$12.99
Belgian waffle topped fresh strawberries & whipped topping
- Red Valet Waffle with Chicken$14.99
Waffle and 2 pc chicken tender with tasty sauce
- Chicken & Waffle$13.99
Crispy chicken breast strips made with chicken & our house-made Belgian waffle served with honey mustard