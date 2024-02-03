Tasty Taquitos - Millvale 301 North Avenue.
Taquitos Food Truck Menu
Food
- QUESADILLA$11.95
12" flour tortilla, melted cheese, choice of meat, and toppings.
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.50
12" flour tortilla w/ melted cheese.
- BURRITO$11.95
12" flour tortilla, rice and beans, with choice of meat and toppings
- NAKED BURRITO$11.75
Burrito with out Tortilla
- NACHOS$11.95
Homemade corn chips with beans, choice of meat, and toppings + cheese dip.
- TACO SALAD$8.95
Shredded lettuce, choice of meat, toppings, topped with lime juice and chips
- TOSTADAS$4.75
Fried Tortilla with choice of meat + toppings.
- TACO LOCO$4.95
Soft AND Hard shell w melted cheese between + choice of meat & toppings
- HARD SHELL TACOS$3.95
Choice of meat & toppings
- SOFT SHELL TACOS$3.75
Choice of meat & toppings
- DOUBLE SHELL TACO$3.95
- WALKING TACO$4.00
Doritos chips with choice of meat and toppings.
- TAMAL salsa roja ( red-pork)$3.75
- TAMAL salsa verde (green-chicken)$3.75
- VEGETARIAN TAMAL (RAJAS)$3.75
Sides
- CHIPS AND SALSA$4.50
- CHIPS AND CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP$5.50
- CHIPS AND JALAPENO CHEESE DIP$5.50Out of stock
- SIDE OF CHIPS$3.25Out of stock
- STREET CORN$5.00
Topped with mayo, queso fresco and chili powder
- CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE$5.50
- GUCAMOLE$2.00Out of stock
- CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP$2.00
- JALAPENO CHEESE DIP$2.00Out of stock
- Side Of Rice And Beans$4.50
- SIDE OF RICE$4.00
- SIDE OF BEANS$4.00
Salsas
Drinks
Taquitos Food Truck Menu 3PD
Food
- QUESADILLA$11.95
12" flour tortilla, melted cheese, choice of meat, and toppings.
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.50
12" flour tortilla w/ melted cheese.
- BURRITO$11.95
12" flour tortilla, rice and beans, with choice of meat and toppings
- NAKED BURRITO$11.75
Burrito with out Tortilla
- NACHOS$11.95
Homemade corn chips with beans, choice of meat, and toppings + cheese dip.
- TACO SALAD$8.95
Shredded lettuce, choice of meat, toppings, topped with lime juice and chips
- TOSTADAS$4.75
Fried Tortilla with choice of meat + toppings.
- TACO LOCO$4.95
Soft AND Hard shell w melted cheese between + choice of meat & toppings
- HARD SHELL TACOS$3.95
Choice of meat & toppings
- SOFT SHELL TACOS$3.75
Choice of meat & toppings
- DOUBLE SHELL TACO$3.95
- WALKING TACO$4.00
Doritos chips with choice of meat and toppings.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.25Out of stock
- Hang Over Burrito$10.00Out of stock
Sides
- CHIPS AND SALSA$4.50
- CHIPS AND CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP$5.50
- CHIPS AND JALAPENO CHEESE DIP$5.50Out of stock
- SIDE OF CHIPS$3.25Out of stock
- STREET CORN$5.00
Topped with mayo, queso fresco and chili powder
- CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE$5.50
- GUCAMOLE$2.00Out of stock
- CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP$2.00
- JALAPENO CHEESE DIP$2.00Out of stock
- Side Of Rice And Beans$4.50
- SIDE OF RICE$4.00
- SIDE OF BEANS$4.00