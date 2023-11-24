Soft opening, partially serve menu and hours are subjects to change in 2023. But promise to get better in coming year of 2024
Appetizer
- Plantain Crisps Delight (6 pcs)$5.00
Fried sweet plantains are a delectable dish made from ripe plantains, a fruit similar to bananas.
- Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (6 pcs)$6.50
Also known as potstickers, are a popular Asian delicacy crafted from a blend of minced pork, aromatics, and seasonings.
- Edamame$6.00
Edamame is not only prized for its taste but also known for its nutritional benefits, being a rich source of protein, fiber, and various essential vitamins and minerals.
- Tater Bites$6.00
Also known as potatoes tots. Deep fried until golden brown.
- Golden Pops Skewer (3 pcs each) (2 skewers)$7.00
These succulent and juicy shrimp + chicken mixed meatballs offer a delightful burst of flavor with a hint of herbs and spices, making them a popular choice for seafood lovers.
- Fried Pickles$6.50
Tasty Hut Next to La Frutera Location and Ordering Hours
(361) 991-7765
Closed • Opens Friday at 4PM