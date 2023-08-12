Tatte Bakery | Arlington
All Day
Breakfast
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croque Monsieur
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croque Madame
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Lamb Hash
Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate
Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh
Roasted peaches served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Bread & Butter
Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Toast
Brunch (Weekends)
Vanilla Sugar Donut
Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Strawberry Jam Filled Donut
Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
French Toast
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Greek Style Pancakes
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese
Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Egg in the Hole
Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Meze Breakfast
Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)
Sandwiches & Tartines
Roasted Salmon Sandwich
Roasted salmon served with herbed mayo, arugula, red onion, pickled red cabbage, sumac, and tomato on a housemade challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Fish
Corn Latke Sandwich
Corn latke, pickled red cabbage, tomato, red onion, and parsley served over toasted multigrain with labneh and green dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Turkey BLAT
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Chicken Pita
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich
Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
Prosciutto & Fig Panini
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Grilled Cheese
Fontina, VT Cheddar, parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, capers, dijon mustard, parsley and thyme spread on a housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Kids Sandwich
A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Peaches & Ricotta Tartine
Roasted peaches tossed with maple syrup over whipped ricotta, topped with mint and cashew nuts. Served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Cashew)
Heirloom Tomato Tartine
Heirloom tomatoes tossed with garlic olive oil and basil served over goat cheese mousse and pesto over toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine
Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pine)
Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg
Salads & Soups
Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds, served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Green & Nutty Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Fattoush Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Corn Soup
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads
Corn & Spinach Shakshuka
Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Traditional Shakshuka
Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka
Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cavatelli With Summer Vegetables & Tomato Jam
Fresh cavatelli sauteed with snap peas, corn, basil, Campari tomatoes, and tomato jam topped with Parmesan. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Summer Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of pasta baked with corn, zucchini, spinach, onions, peppers, thyme, fontina, and parmesan cheese served with corn cream and topped with parsley relish, mint, and fresh parsley.
Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl
Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with peewee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Summer Farro Bowl
Warm farro, tossed with corn, green fava, alfalfa sprouts, and parsley relish, topped with goat cheese, sunny-side up egg, and dukkah, served with cashew pepper relish. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnut, Cashew)
Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. Contains: Fish
Chickpea & Fava Plate
Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Lamb Kebab Plate
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread with heirloom tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)
Ricotta & Pea Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread dough baked with fontina, roasted garlic, snow, snap and sweet peas topped with mint served with whipped ricotta Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Grab & Go
G&G Strawberry Rhubarb Labneh
Creamy Labneh with poached rhubarb and house-made strawberry jam. It's fantastic! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy
G&G Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh
Roasted peaches served with housemade granola, labneh, and maple syrup Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew) Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
G&G Berries & Grapes
Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!
Labneh
Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Dairy
Cashew Pepper Spread
Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew)
Chicken Salad
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Mediterranean Farro Salad
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Tuna Salad
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Fish
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz Contains: Dairy
Drinks
Drip Coffee
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Cafe au Lait
Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Nitro
Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!
Red Eye
Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.