All Day

Breakfast

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$11.25

Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich

Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$12.85

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$13.85

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Lamb Hash

Lamb Hash

$15.00

Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate

Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate

$11.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate

Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.00

Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate

Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.00

Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

$9.50

Roasted peaches served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Muesli

Muesli

$7.00+

Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$6.00

Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Toast

Toast

Brunch (Weekends)

Available Friday to Sunday.
Vanilla Sugar Donut

Vanilla Sugar Donut

$4.00

Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Strawberry Jam Filled Donut

Strawberry Jam Filled Donut

$4.00

Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

French Toast

French Toast

$13.50

Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Savory French Toast

Savory French Toast

$14.50

Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Greek Style Pancakes

Greek Style Pancakes

$13.00Out of stock

Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese

Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Egg in the Hole

Egg in the Hole

$13.50Out of stock

Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Meze Breakfast

Meze Breakfast

$13.00Out of stock

Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)

Sandwiches & Tartines

Roasted Salmon Sandwich

Roasted Salmon Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted salmon served with herbed mayo, arugula, red onion, pickled red cabbage, sumac, and tomato on a housemade challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Fish

Corn Latke Sandwich

Corn Latke Sandwich

$11.00

Corn latke, pickled red cabbage, tomato, red onion, and parsley served over toasted multigrain with labneh and green dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

BLAT

BLAT

$11.50

Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Turkey BLAT

Turkey BLAT

$12.25

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$12.25

Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Lamb Kebab Pita

Lamb Kebab Pita

$13.75

Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.25

Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$12.25

Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

$11.50

Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$12.25

Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

$13.00

Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Fontina, VT Cheddar, parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, capers, dijon mustard, parsley and thyme spread on a housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$5.50

A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Roasted Peaches & Ricotta Tartine

Roasted Peaches & Ricotta Tartine

$11.50

Roasted peaches tossed with maple syrup over whipped ricotta, topped with mint and cashew nuts. Served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Cashew)

Heirloom Tomato Tartine

Heirloom Tomato Tartine

$11.50

Heirloom tomatoes tossed with garlic olive oil and basil served over goat cheese mousse and pesto over toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

$13.85Out of stock

Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine

Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine

$12.50

Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pine)

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$12.50

Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg

Salads & Soups

Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad

Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad

$14.50

Mixed lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds, served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85

Mixed baby lettuces, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

$14.50

Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)

Green & Nutty Salad

Green & Nutty Salad

$13.50

Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$12.50

Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Chicken & Kale Soup

Chicken & Kale Soup

$6.00+

Contains: Wheat, Egg

Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup

Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Contains: Wheat, Egg

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Corn Soup

Corn Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads

Corn & Spinach Shakshuka

Corn & Spinach Shakshuka

$14.50

Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Traditional Shakshuka

Traditional Shakshuka

$14.00

Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka

Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka

$15.00

Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Cavatelli With Summer Vegetables & Tomato Jam

Cavatelli With Summer Vegetables & Tomato Jam

$15.50

Fresh cavatelli sauteed with snap peas, corn, basil, Campari tomatoes, and tomato jam topped with Parmesan. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Summer Vegetable Lasagna

Summer Vegetable Lasagna

$15.50

Layers of pasta baked with corn, zucchini, spinach, onions, peppers, thyme, fontina, and parmesan cheese served with corn cream and topped with parsley relish, mint, and fresh parsley.

Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl

Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl

$12.00

Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with peewee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Summer Farro Bowl

Summer Farro Bowl

$12.50

Warm farro, tossed with corn, green fava, alfalfa sprouts, and parsley relish, topped with goat cheese, sunny-side up egg, and dukkah, served with cashew pepper relish. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnut, Cashew)

Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl 

Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl 

$18.00

Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. Contains: Fish

Chickpea & Fava Plate

Chickpea & Fava Plate

$11.50

Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Lamb Kebab Plate

Lamb Kebab Plate

$13.75

Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Housemade flatbread with heirloom tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)

Ricotta & Pea Flatbread Slice

Ricotta & Pea Flatbread Slice

$6.50

Housemade flatbread dough baked with fontina, roasted garlic, snow, snap and sweet peas topped with mint served with whipped ricotta Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Bread

Baguette

Baguette

$4.85

Contains: Wheat

Sourdough

Sourdough

$8.50

Contains: Wheat

Grab & Go

G&G Strawberry Rhubarb Labneh

G&G Strawberry Rhubarb Labneh

$9.50

Creamy Labneh with poached rhubarb and house-made strawberry jam. It's fantastic! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy

G&G Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

G&G Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

$9.50

Roasted peaches served with housemade granola, labneh, and maple syrup Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew) Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

G&G Berries & Grapes

G&G Berries & Grapes

$6.00

Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!

Labneh

Labneh

$8.00

Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Dairy

Cashew Pepper Spread

Cashew Pepper Spread

$8.00Out of stock

Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew)

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Mediterranean Farro Salad

Mediterranean Farro Salad

$7.00

Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Fish

Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz

Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz

$8.00

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz Contains: Dairy

Drinks

Drip Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25+

Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste

Nitro

Nitro

$5.50+

Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.75+

Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.